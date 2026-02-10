Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Pacers vs Knicks & Political Prediction Markets

The Indiana Pacers will take on the New York Knicks on February 10, 2026, at 7:30 PM ET in Madison Square Garden, a matchup that highlights two teams on very different trajectories this season.

Kalshi transforms everyday predictions into tradable contracts, with each priced in cents to reflect the probability of an outcome—so a market at 60¢ signals a 60% chance that event will occur.

NBA—Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks, Feb 10, 7:30 PM ET

The Knicks (34‑19) enter as clear favorites at home (84¢) against a struggling Pacers outfit (13‑40), with New York firmly in second place in the East and Indiana anchored near the bottom of the conference.

New York’s offense has good momentum, as shown by recent wins over Boston and in high‑scoring affairs. They post a solid 117.3 PPG at MSG compared with Indiana’s 110.6 scoring average. Injury nuances matter: Miles McBride remains out for the Knicks, but OG Anunoby is listed as probable, while the Pacers see Obi Toppin sidelined with a foot injury.

From a market perspective, the total points prop leans Over (50¢) given both clubs’ tendency toward scoring and defensive inconsistency, and historical meetings have produced plenty of scoring.

Player‑linked angles include Jalen Brunson to hit Over scoring expectations as the Knicks’ primary creator and Andrew Nembhart assists Over, assuming the Pacers push pace to generate opportunities. Expect New York to control tempo and likely cover in spreads (78¢).

Kalshi Prediction Markets

Step into the action with Kalshi—where you don’t just follow the news, you trade on it. From politics and sports to weather, culture, and beyond, every headline becomes a market you can engage with, turning your insights into opportunities.

Who will Trump nominate as Fed Chair?

Kevin Warsh (95%)

Judy Shelton (4%)

Rick Rieder (<1%)

Oscar for Best Supporting Actor?

Stellan Skarsgard (67%)

Sean Penn (17%)

Benicio del Toro (7%)

On Kalshi, every winning contract pays out $1. If you purchase a contract priced at 40¢—which reflects a 40% probability of the event occurring—and the outcome happens, you’ll receive the full $1, earning a profit of 60¢ before fees.

