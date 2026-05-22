BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Thunder vs Spurs Game 3

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder head on the road for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs (-2.5) at 8:30pm ET. Before betting on the game, register with the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET for up to $1000 in bonuses.

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If it loses, your first bet up to $100 will be refunded as bonus bets, and this offer applies for each of the first ten days your account is open. With the series tied at 1-1 and the Spurs potentially missing a couple of guards, it may take another huge game from Victor Wembanyama to win.

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Before you make an account, go to BetMGM’s website or download the mobile app. Follow the link here to do the latter Then, create an account by tapping the “Sign Up” button and providing all of the necessary personal information Once you enter the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET, you can submit your account for verification After you’ve verified your account, deposit $10+ and place your first bet on sports with a stake of up to $100. Make sure the bet is placed the same day you open your account You’ll get the amount you risked back in No Sweat Bet Tokens if your first bet settles as a loss. This offer also applies during each of the next nine days The bonus bets you receive through this promotion are non-transferable, non-withdrawable, and playable for seven days only

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In another heavyweight bout, the Thunder take on the Spurs in Friday night’s Game 3. With injuries threatening to shake up both teams’ starting lineups, our NBA expert will let you know which bets to consider.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs - 5/22 8:30 PM ET

After splitting the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs (-2.5) meet at Frost Bank Center at 8:30pm ET for Game 3 (NBC, Peacock).

The Spurs picked up a 122-115 overtime victory in Game 1, while OKC responded with a 122-113 win on Wednesday. OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (O/U 32.5 points) had a game-high 30 points on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Spurs C Victor Wembanyama got into foul trouble, but still recorded 21 points and 17 rebounds. With G Dylan Harper going down injured in Game 3, Wembanyama should shoulder more of the offensive load.

Consider taking an SGP on Wembanyama 25+ points and 15+ boards at +195 odds. With Harper and De’Aaron Fox potentially out, the Spurs may continue to turn the ball over at an alarming rate.

Given the Spurs’ lack of ballhandlers and Jalen Williams’ injury, Thunder G Ajay Mitchell (O/U ??? points) is in line for a big game. Mitchell averaged 22.5 points per game in the series sweep against the Lakers and has recorded multiple steals in four consecutive games.

Also, expect a third straight over and go with over 216.5 points (-110).

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