BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for Commanders vs Cowboys

Divisional rivals meet at AT&T Stadium at 4:25pm ET as the Washington Commanders clash with the Dallas Cowboys (-4). Before kickoff, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and place a bet to snag up to $1000 in bonus bets over 10 days.

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Both the Commanders and Cowboys lost in Week 1, but Washington was a two-point conversion away from tying the game against Philadelphia. The Cowboys are 8-2 in their last ten home openers, but the pressure will be on this afternoon.

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Brian Schottenheimer’s Cowboys beat the Commanders twice last season and are 8-2 in the last ten meetings. That said, our NFL expert will share his top game line to bet on, along with player props.

Washington Commanders (0-1) vs Dallas Cowboys (0-1) - 9/20 4:25 PM ET

NFC East rivals will look to avoid an 0-2 start when the Washington Commanders head down to AT&T Stadium for a game against the Dallas Cowboys (-4) at 4:25pm ET (FOX).

While the Cowboys lost by eight points to the Giants as 3.5-point favorites last Sunday, the Commanders actually covered on the road against the NFC East favorite Eagles.

That said, don’t underestimate Jayden Daniels and the Commanders here. They have new coordinators on both sides of the ball, and should be able to iron out some of the kinks from the unexpectedly narrow Week 1 loss.

I’m not confident that the visitors will win this game, but covering the four-point spread is a different story. The Commanders were a two-point conversion away from forcing overtime against Philadelphia and can keep things close against an unproven Cowboys team.

Take the Commanders +4 (-110) today.

Commanders vs Cowboys - Best NFL Player Props & Parlays

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels tried to find new wideout Stefon Diggs plenty of times in the season opener. Last Sunday, Diggs totaled four receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown, and a game-high nine targets.

He was guilty of a costly penalty, but apparently showed maturity in addressing the Commanders’ locker room after the 24-22 loss. Expect Diggs to get plenty more targets today and reach over 46.5 receiving yards (-111).

Daniels should also find more success than in Week 1 against a questionable Cowboys secondary. Bet on Daniels over 214.5 passing yards (-115).

Create a Same Game Parlay with Commanders +4, Diggs over 46.5 receiving yards, and Daniels over 215.5 passing yards at +310.

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