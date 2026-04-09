Mexico vs South Korea Predictions and Betting Tips: Tigers of Asia to roar to victory

Mexico stuttered versus Japan on Sunday and Javier Aguirre admitted his team were below par. We expect South Korea to deliver more pain in Nashville.

Best bets for Mexico vs South Korea

South Korea - Moneyline @ +145 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ -133 with bet365

Son Heung-min Anytime goalscorer @ +150 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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South Koreans to make more waves in the US

Fresh from their 2-0 win over Mauricio Pochettino’s Americans, South Korea will enter their match against Mexico with confidence. Korea had just five goal attempts throughout the entire game and scored with two of them, putting on a very clinical performance in New Jersey.

The South Korea team are set up well to frustrate and counter-attack. Japan executed a similar strategy against Mexico to secure a draw this weekend. The South Koreans can improve on that result by winning in Nashville.

Japan used their superior speed and intensity to hold back Aguirre’s Mexico. They may find a similar game against Son Heung-min and company in Tennessee. The betting markets give both Mexico and South Korea a 40.82% chance of victory. The Tigers of Asia should even be narrow favourites based on the first set of results during this international week.

Mexico vs South Korea Bet 1: South Korea - Moneyline @ +145 with bet365

Recent results suggest a low-scoring affair

This Mexican team isn’t known for its flair and goals. They won the Gold Cup with a mixture of grit and work ethic. Only two of their six Gold Cup games featured three or more goals earlier this summer.

The last time they dominated a team was in their Nations League quarter-final second leg against Honduras, where they emerged as 4-0 winners. As co-hosts of next summer’s World Cup finals, Mexico are already assured of a place in the tournament.

Meanwhile, this should motivate the Mexican squad to push hard to solidify their places in the team. However, these early-season friendlies can lack tempo. With Mexico and South Korea guaranteed to play in next summer’s finals, their players will be more cautious in their approach to avoid injuries. Backing Under 2.5 Goals is likely the value pick of our three Mexico vs South Korea predictions.

Mexico vs South Korea Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ -133 with bet365

Son Heung-min back in full fitness

South Korea’s undisputed talisman, Son Heung-min, has scored two goals in five international appearances in 2025, including ten goals in 15 games in 2024. He's shown signs of returning to his form from last year in recent weeks.

Son scored in South Korea’s 2-0 win over the USA on Saturday. Moreover, he recently opened his account for LAFC with a stunning free kick against FC Dallas.

The betting markets currently price him as a 40% shot to score anytime against the Mexicans. This probability is based on his 2025 form, but he’s showing signs of returning to his goalscoring form of last year.

Mexico vs South Korea Bet 3: Son Heung-min Anytime goalscorer @ +150 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

2025 Gold Cup winners Mexico were held to a goalless draw by Japan in their first game after winning the tournament in July. Mexico boss Javier Aguirre acknowledged that his side didn’t do enough to beat the Japanese.

Mexico ended their game against Japan with ten men after Cesar Montes was sent off in second-half stoppage time. Purata is likely to replace Montes for their friendly against South Korea in Nashville.

We don't know yet if coach Aguirre will change the lineup for the South Korea match or if he'll stick with most of Sunday's starting players and hope they perform better.

It’s still uncertain whether Aguirre will change the lineup against South Korea or stick with most of Sunday’s starting XI and expect them to perform better. Hirving Lozano is pushing the likes of Raul Jimenez for a start after almost a year out of the national team.

South Korea have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup finals. Therefore, they have the luxury of using these international breaks as a chance to find the right tactic to succeed in America. This weekend, they demonstrated their potential with a 2-0 victory over next summer’s co-hosts, the US.

Son Heung-min has found the net again for the Tigers of Asia, with the LAFC forward back to fitness and form since joining from Tottenham. South Korea showed tremendous defensive shape and discipline to keep the Americans at bay on Saturday.

They have a similar defensive structure and style to Japan, so they could prove to be another formidable opponent for Mexico.

Probable lineups for Mexico vs South Korea

Mexico expected lineup: Malagon; Sanchez, Gallardo, Vasquez, Purata, Alvarez, Ruiz, Alvarado, Vega, Pineda, Jimenez

South Korea expected lineup: Cho; Seol, T.S. Lee, H.B. Lee, J. Kim, M. Kim, D. Lee, J. Lee, Paik, J.K. Kim, Son