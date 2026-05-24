Fulham vs Newcastle United Predictions: Mid-table mayhem for both teams

Our betting expert expects Fulham to be dominant at home and take advantage of Newcastle’s current lack of form.

Best Predictions for Fulham vs Newcastle United

BTTS - Yes @ -192

1x2 - Fulham @ -111

Anytime goalscorer - Harry Wilson @ +220

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Both defences expected to concede goals

The hosts have been highly effective in attack at Craven Cottage, scoring 28 goals across 18 home matches. That total is 11 more than they have managed away from home, and with an average of 1.56 goals per home fixture, they are well-positioned to score again. Their most recent eight league fixtures saw them score five goals and concede exactly eight.

The visitors will be excited by that, especially because they often struggle to score away from home. Newcastle have scored only 17 goals in 18 away league dates, averaging 0.94 goals per match. Their defence have conceded 23 goals in that run, which clearly highlights their defensive vulnerabilities.

Consequently, both teams scoring is a highly realistic outcome. Both teams’ respective home and away matches this season produced goals on either side in 56% of those fixtures. Additionally, both teams have successfully scored in each of their previous four meetings.

Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes @ -192

Exploiting Newcastle’s away struggles

Fulham’s primary advantage is their form at Craven Cottage. The Cottagers have won 10 of their 18 home matches, losing just six of those fixtures. They are currently without a victory in their previous three league games, but their most recent win occurred at home against an Aston Villa side in excellent form.

Newcastle’s main weakness has been securing positive results away from home. The Magpies were victorious in just four of their 18 away dates, a win percentage of 22%. Moreover, Howe’s players have failed to win any of their last three away fixtures.

Despite Newcastle winning the previous two head-to-heads, both of those matches took place at St James’ Park. The hosts defeated Newcastle at home and away last season, proving they know how to secure victories against the visitors. As a result, it’s worth backing the home side, especially with the value they offer.

Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction 2: 1x2 - Fulham @ -111

Harry the Great at the Cottage

Both teams have their usual goalscorers that they depend on. Nick Woltemade scored for the visitors last week, and he cannot be overlooked, particularly due to his height. However, our preference is for one of the home team’s most influential players.

Harry Wilson has been their most efficient forward in the league this season. The Welshman’s 10 goals account for 22% of the club’s total in the competition. The interesting fact about his goals is that 80% of them came at Craven Cottage.

Even though he has not scored in his previous six appearances for the club, Wilson is worth backing as an outside goalscorer against Newcastle.

Fulham vs Newcastle United Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Harry Wilson @ +220

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Fulham 2-1 Newcastle

Fulham 2-1 Newcastle Goalscorers prediction: Fulham: Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson; Newcastle United: William Osula

Statistically, both teams have a chance of reaching European competition with three points from their final game. However, several unlikely results must occur for that to happen, and they would likely need to score numerous goals to overtake Brentford. Nevertheless, Fulham will want to give their fans something to cheer about after an inconsistent season.

Marco Silva’s men can finish higher than Newcastle if they secure maximum points on the final day. The highest position they can realistically achieve is 10th place, but that still depends on the results of the teams around them. The Cottagers will not be entirely satisfied with their campaign, considering their previous four seasons ended with them finishing 10th or lower.

With Silva’s future currently uncertain, the West London club may begin next season with a new manager. There is no similar speculation surrounding the future of Eddie Howe, despite his team significantly underperforming this season. Newcastle are 17 points worse off than they were before the last match of the previous campaign.

The Magpies finished fifth last year, which explains why dropping into the bottom half of the table seems unacceptable. Howe’s players have improved recently, and he will hope they can conclude the campaign positively as they prepare for next season. Without European football, they may struggle to attract talented players. However, Geordie fans will hope the team can be competitive again next year.

Probable lineups for Fulham vs Newcastle United

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Wilson, Smith-Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez

Newcastle United expected lineup: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Barnes, Woltemade, Ramsey, Osula