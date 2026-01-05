Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Pistons vs Knicks, NHL, & Prediction Markets

Own the Game with Kalshi Prediction Markets. Transform your insights into winning trades across the NBA and NHL. From clutch shots at the buzzer to game‑winning goals on the ice, every play is your chance to profit. Sign up with promo code GOAL to claim your $10 bonus and start trading today.

Fuel Your Passion with Kalshi Prediction Markets. On January 5th, the spotlight shines on two epic showdowns: the New York Knicks battle the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET, while the Utah Mammoth face off against the New York Rangers on the ice.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

Sign Up – Visit Kalshi online or download the mobile app to get started. Create Your Account – Click Sign Up and enter your details (name, email, password, and required info). Enter Promo Code – Type GOAL in the promo code field to secure your bonus. Verify & Complete – Finish setup and confirm your email if prompted. Fund Your Account – Deposit to unlock trading access. Start Trading – Explore prediction markets across sports, politics, and more—buy contracts up to $100. Enjoy Your Bonus – Once active, your $10 bonus will be automatically credited. Use it to trade outcomes in the NFL, NBA, college football, and beyond.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code $10 Bonus

On Kalshi, every contract is priced in cents—so 50¢ signals a 50% chance the event will happen. Transparent, market‑driven, and updated in real time, Kalshi lets you turn your insights into trades across the NBA, NHL, politics, economics, and more.

NBA—New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons, Jan 5, 7:00 PM ET

The top two teams in the Eastern Conference clash in Detroit, with the Pistons (26-9) hosting the Knicks (23-12).

New York comes in as slight road favorites at -2.5 (priced at 54¢ on Kalshi) with a total set at 235.5, led by Jalen Brunson's 29.3 points per game against Cade Cunningham's 26.7 points and 9.6 assists for Detroit. The Pistons are reeling after losing three of their last five following a 13-game unbeaten streak, while the Knicks have dropped two straight.

The over 235.5 (49¢) looks attractive as both teams rank in the top tier offensively, averaging a combined 239.3 points per game, and both have hit the over in roughly 50-57% of their games this season.

NHL—Utah Mammoth vs New York Rangers, Jan 5, 7:00 PM ET

The New York Rangers (20-18-5) host the Utah Mammoth (19-20-3) at Madison Square Garden, with Utah coming in as underdogs (48¢ on Kalshi). The total is set at 5.5 goals, and experts are predicting a tight Rangers 3-2 victory.

The Rangers (54¢) are riding momentum from Friday's dominant 5-1 Winter Classic victory over the two-time defending champion Florida Panthers. New York snapped a three-game winless streak and improved to 6-0-0 all-time in outdoor games, with stars Artemi Panarin (two goals, one assist) and Alexis Lafreniere (three assists) combining with Zibanejad for all 13 of the team's points.

The trading value appears mixed in this matchup. The over 5.5 goals looks attractive at 52¢, as these teams combine to average 5.6 goals per game, and Utah's games have gone over 5.5 goals in 22 of 42 contests, while New York has hit the over in 16 of 43 games.

The Mammoth, the wild card by just two points, has played more games than its competitors, and with 24 of their remaining 40 games at home, this road stretch is critical for their playoff hopes. Both teams are desperate for points, making this a higher-stakes Monday night clash than the records suggest.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi isn’t just about the scoreboard—it’s your gateway to trading on the events that shape our world. From economics and finance to politics, entertainment, and cultural trends, the platform lets you buy and sell contracts tied directly to real outcomes.

By turning breaking news and global developments into tradable opportunities, Kalshi offers a transparent, probability‑driven system that empowers you to anticipate what’s next and engage with the world in bold, dynamic ways.

Highest temperature in NYC today?

35° to 36° (56%)

33° to 34° (26%)

Fed decision in January?

Fed maintains rate (89%)

Cut 25bps (11%)

#2 US Netflix Show this week?

Run Away (74%)

Stranger Things 5 (13%)

Grammy Award for Best New Artist?

Olivia Dean (72%)

Leon Thomas (21%)

Trade on real-world outcomes, with simple “Yes” or “No” contracts. Each contract is priced in cents, giving you a clear snapshot of probability—for instance, 55¢ reflects a 55% chance the event will occur. Winning contracts pay out $1, with profits calculated after fees for transparent, straightforward returns.

Stay ahead by exploring Kalshi’s Event Calendar and Trending Sections to find markets that match your interests. Since prices move in real time with trading activity, checking the live markets is the key to spotting fresh opportunities.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi promo code GOAL Kalshi promo code offer Trade on Sports & Politics – Get a $10 Bonus with Our Code! Kalshi promo terms and conditions Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH. Legal Kalshi States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.