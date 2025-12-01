How to Bet in Missouri: MO Sports Betting Explained

How to bet in Missouri is no longer a question. Missouri sports fans can finally place bets on their preferred teams and leagues thanks to the state's formal legalization of sports betting on 12/1/2025.

Whether you've been anticipating this launch or are new to betting, we are here to help you every step of the way, from registering to comprehending the best deals.

How to place a Bet in Missouri

Missouri bettors may now legally gamble on football, baseball, basketball, college hoops, and Major League Soccer (MLS). From the Chiefs in the NFL, to the Cardinals and Royals in the MLB, Missourians can now put their money where their mouth is.

Licensed sportsbooks make betting safe, legal, and secure in Missouri, whether you're making a straightforward single wager, investigating same-game parlays, or engaging in live betting during the game.

Launch the sportsbook app or site (e.g., bet365, BetMGM, Fanatics, FanDuel). Create an account: Enter your name, email address, date of birth, and a strong password. To place a wager, you must confirm your identity with a picture ID or the last four digits of your SSN. Use a recognized payment method (card, ACH, e-wallet, or in-person cashier) to make a deposit. Use Search to find the desired event (team, player, or league). Select the market: Total (Over/Under), Point Spread, or Moneyline. Add the choice to your bet slip. Enter the amount you wish to gamble, or your stake. The potential payout will be displayed. Confirm the bet on the bet slip and accept the terms. Your bet is live once confirmed. Track the wager in “My Bets.” Consider using a cash-out option to settle early (optional).

How to Bet in Missouri - Expert guides

Our seasoned sportsbook and betting professionals, with years of experience under their belts, have dedicated months preparing for the launch of sports betting in Missouri. They're eager to extend their knowledge to all Missourians.

They’ve put together the top 'How to Bet' guides in Missouri, encompassing the four major sports. Dive into their free guides to stay ahead of the MO sports betting launch and outpace other players.

Who to Bet with in Missouri

Now that MO sports betting apps and sites are permitted in Missouri, using state-licensed sportsbooks is the safest way to place a wager. Your money, personal information, and rewards are safe since the Missouri Gaming Commission has authorized and oversees these businesses.

Steer clear of unregulated or offshore betting sites; they may deny withdrawals and don't provide the same level of security. To assist gamblers maintain control, legal sportsbooks also offer measures for responsible gambling, like as spending caps and self-exclusion choices.

bet365 Missouri

Known for competitive odds and huge soccer coverage (Premier League, La Liga, MLS).

Strong early payout features and quick bet placement.

Frequently promotes a bet365 bonus code for new users.

bet365 has entered the Missouri market via a multi-year partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals, making the company the team’s “Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner.”

The arrangement is a tethered license model under the laws of Missouri, with bet365 having no partnered with the St Louis Cardinals, MLB team.

BetMGM Missouri

Backed by MGM Resorts with strong loyalty rewards.

Offers deep futures markets for basketball and soccer.

Great choice for bettors who value VIP programs and casino affiliations.

BetMGM secured market access in Missouri through a partnership with Century Casinos (at Cape Girardeau & Caruthersville) for both mobile and retail sportsbook operations.

This is a tethered license (via casino partner), and the sportsbook launched when the state’s sports betting market opened.

FanDuel Missouri

Market leader in same-game parlays for NBA and soccer.

Excellent live betting interface with quick cash-out options.

Ideal for bettors who want a user-friendly and fast app.

FanDuel launched in Missouri under a tethered license, partnered with local entities (such as St. Louis SC) to meet state market-access requirements.

The sportsbook offers Missourians deep markets and juicy odds boosts.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri

Unique FanCash program lets you convert sportsbook rewards into bonus bets or team merchandise.

Modern design optimized for mobile.

Great option for bettors who value rewards tied to sports gear.

Fanatics Sportsbook gained Missouri market access through a tethered licence via a partnership with Boyd Gaming (Ameristar Casino locations in Kansas City and St. Charles).

This enables both mobile and retail sportsbook presence in the state.

DraftKings Missouri

Major US operator with strong live betting and hundreds of player prop markets.

Known for fast app performance and regular odds boosts.

Simple sign-up process and easy navigation for beginners.

DraftKings has been awarded one of Missouri’s two untethered mobile licenses — meaning it does not require a casino or team partner to operate.

This gives DraftKings a standalone status for mobile sportsbook access statewide.

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri

Tied to Caesars Rewards loyalty program.

Clear odds boosts and promo menus for basketball and soccer.

Best for anyone who wants casino + sportsbook perks.

Caesars Sportsbook operates in Missouri under a tethered licence using its existing casino footprint within the state (properties owned by Caesars Entertainment).

The sportsbook provides mobile access and potentially on-site retail at the partnering casino(s).

Is sports betting legal in Missouri?

Yes, Missouri has legalized sports betting. Voters narrowly approved Amendment 2 on November 5 or 6, 2024, authorizing the Missouri Gaming Commission (MGC) to oversee both retail (in-person) and online/mobile sportsbooks.

To place a wager, one must be physically present in Missouri and be at least 21 years old.

Operators' tax rate: 10% of adjusted gross sports betting income will be paid by sportsbooks, with the revenues going toward problem-gambling and education initiatives.

Licenses: Amendment 2 permits a maximum of 14 sports-betting licenses, including two untethered mobile licenses, six for casino operators, and six for professional sports teams.

MO Sportsbook promos: Most betting sites in Missouri are offering some sort of special bonus code offer, with bonus bets available

How to Place a Parlay in Missouri

A parlay is a kind of sports betting in which you mix many choices into one stake. For the wager to be cashed, all of the parlay's legs must win; if even one leg fails, the entire wager is lost.

The appeal of parlays is that they offer much higher payouts than placing each bet individually, because the odds multiply together. In Missouri, placing a parlay is quick and intuitive through any licensed betting app.

Same Game Parlay Betting in Missouri

A Same Game Parlay (SGP) is a parlay where all your picks come from one single game — perfect if you’re betting on a Missouri matchup like the Kansas City Chiefs or St. Louis Cardinals. To add one to any Missouri sportsbook app, follow these steps:

Launch the sportsbook app for Missouri (Bet365, FanDuel, BetMGM, etc.). Pick a game, such as an MLB appearance of the St. Louis Cardinals or a clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. On the game page, look for and tap the "Same Game Parlay" or "SGP" toggle/button. Choose many marketplaces from the same game, like: Patrick Mahomes Over passing yards The Chiefs' moneyline to win Travis Kelce anytime touchdown scorer Examine your choices; the bet slip will compute the increased parlay odds automatically. Place your Same Game Parlay after entering your bet and confirming the wager. Use the app to track your wager in real time.

Keep it simple: a single game, several forecasts, and a larger possible payoff.

How to Place a Multi-Game Parlay in Missouri

Picks from many games are combined into a single wager in a multi-game parlay, also known as a multi-leg parlay. For the parlay to be profitable, each leg must win, but the payoff is much larger than if you bet on each game alone. You may create parlays across various sports or numerous games at any Missouri sportsbook. For instance, you could make one with the Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, and St. Louis Blues on the same ticket.

Multi-Game Parlay Betting in Missouri

Launch the Missouri sportsbook app (such as FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, BetRivers, Fanatics, etc.). Select the sport you wish to wager on, such as college sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, or NHL. Decide on your first game and kind of wager (e.g., Chiefs moneyline). Attend a different game, either in the same sport or a different one. Add more legs (e.g., the Blues will win if the Cardinals score more than 7.5 runs). Your selections will automatically appear inside the bet slip. Tap “Parlay” or the app will automatically classify the slip as a parlay. Enter your stake amount and confirm the wager. Track your bet in the “My Bets” or “Active Bets” section.

Responsible Gambling in Missouri

Sports betting should be enjoyed without allowing it to have a detrimental impact on your relationships, finances, or mental health. In Missouri, gamblers using legal sportsbooks will have a variety of tools at their disposal to help them maintain control and place safe bets. All state-licensed sportsbooks are required to include integrated safety measures that let bettors establish limits, stop playing, or self-exclude if necessary.

Player-Controlled Tools (Internal)

These are safeguards you can enable within your sportsbook account:

Deposit limits: Limit the amount of money you may contribute to your account in a predetermined amount of time.

Wager limits: Specify how much you can wager in a single wager or each day or week.

Session timers and time restrictions are alerts or cutoffs that stop excessive gaming.

Cool-offs for accounts: For a predetermined period of days, temporarily restrict access.

Self-exclusion – Fully restrict access to all licensed Missouri sportsbooks for months or years.

These features will be immediately included in the "Responsible Gaming" area of every major operator (bet365, BetMGM, FanDuel, Caesars, etc.).

Resources for External Assistance (National & Statewide)

Additionally, players in Missouri will have access to support programs, including

1-800-GAMBLER, a confidential helpline that is open around the clock for anybody who is having trouble with gambling behavior.

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) provides resources, therapy referrals, and chat.

Players are barred from all Missouri-licensed sportsbooks under a state-run self-exclusion scheme.

Sports betting ought to be harmless fun. Missouri players may enjoy responsible betting and maintain control at every stage by utilizing safety tools and knowing where to seek help.

Missouri Sports Betting Sites to Avoid

It's crucial to keep in mind that not all websites on the internet are reliable. Certain unregulated or offshore websites may target Missouri players by claiming to provide betting choices.

Unlike legal sports betting operators in Missouri, these sites do not provide the necessary safeguards and reliability that licensed operators are required by law to.

These unregulated platforms may lack:

Secure payment processing

Verified customer support

Clear withdrawal rules

Responsible gambling tools

There is no assurance that money, personal data, or wins are secure because they are not subject to any regulatory oversight.

Every state in the US, including Missouri, has a gambling or gaming commission that authorizes and oversees sportsbooks with a license. Legal sportsbooks in Missouri must register with the relevant state regulatory body and clearly show their licensing information on their website and in the app. Avoid using a sportsbook that isn't registered with the state or doesn't hold a legitimate license.

In Missouri, legal sportsbooks must:

Verify identity and location

Follow strict consumer protection rules

Offer responsible gambling tools and fair dispute procedures

Sticking to licensed operators ensures players are using secure platforms that protect deposits, winnings, and personal information. Always check the state’s official registry — if a brand isn’t listed, it isn’t worth the risk.