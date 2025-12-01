How to Bet on Soccer in Missouri: MO' EPL/MLS Betting Explained in December 2025

Missouri soccer fans can finally get in on some more action at sportsbooks. Whether you're cheering for St. Louis City SC or have your sights set overseas on the EPL, we are here to help you make sense of the new Missouri sports betting scene.

We bring sportsbook comparisons, comprehensive, step-by-step instructions, and Missouri-specific tips to both novice and seasoned bettors. Make informed wagers while savoring the game, from moneyline bets to totals and parlays.

How to Bet on Soccer in Missouri

Since December 1st, 2025, sports betting is now legal and live in the Show-Me State, enabling soccer heads to show up for their preferred teams like never before.

Locals can now access deep soccer markets, keep an eye on the odds, wager on St. Louis City SC, other MLS clubs, or watch the action unfold in the English Premier League.

How to place a soccer wager in MO' - St. Louis City SC

Select a sportsbook. Choose a licensed operator in Missouri, such as FanDuel, bet365, or DraftKings.

Open an account: Provide the required information and complete registration by giving your ID and a location verification.

To deposit money, use credit/debit cards, e-wallets, or other authorized payment methods.

Select a game: Hit the “Soccer” tab. Pick a game or event from any other available leagues.

St. Louis City SC matchups typically draw lots of eyeballs in Missouri.

Select a wager: Choose from prop bets, moneyline, or totals (over/under).

Put in your stake: Decide how much money you want to wager on your selection.

Verify your wager: Examine your option and put your bet. Your wager will show up in your account.

Missouri soccer heads can now put their money where their mouth is. Sign up to get started, back your favorite teams, and enjoy responsible betting.

Soccer Teams to Bet on in Missouri

Here are some soccer teams in Missouri that bettors might be interested in. This includes the top professional team and a few significant college teams.

St. Louis City SC (MLS)

Stadium/location: Energizer Park, St. Louis, Missouri.

Coaching/Key Figures: David Critchley briefly took over as head coach when Olof Mellberg was dismissed after 15 games in the 2025 season.

Klauss, a powerful striker, is the star frontman.

Eduard Köwen is an aggressive midfielder with well-timed assists and bold enough to find the back of the net himself.

Goalie Roman Čki has a strong presence in the 18-yard area.

2024 MLS Record: 8–13–13 (37 points)

Why Missouri Bettors Care:

This is the only Major League Soccer team based in Missouri, making it a top pick for local fans who want to bet on professional soccer. Their matches, players, and form are especially relevant to bettors in St. Louis and the surrounding region.

Kansas City Current (NWSL)

Location / Stadium: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Coaching/Organization: Prior to taking on the position of Sporting Director, Vlatko Andonovski was the head coach.

Temwa Chawinga is a star or notable player.

Ownership Profile: Interesting for bettors — the club is part‑owned by Patrick Mahomes, raising local media interest.

2025 Season Position: For 2025, they’re listed as 1st of 14 in the NWSL regular season

Why Missouri Bettors Care:

This women’s professional team, based in Missouri, has strong local visibility. NWSL or women's soccer bettors could target their games, especially as they have solid players and strong ties to the community.

University of Missouri (Mizzou) Tigers Soccer (NCAA)

Location: University of Missouri, Columbia, MO

Coach: Stefanie Golan

Stadium: Audrey J. Walton Track and Soccer Stadium (based on facility improvements).

Why Consider Them:

Large alumni base and local following make Mizzou a logical pick for college bettors in Missouri, especially for home games.

University of Missouri–Kansas City (UMKC) Roos Soccer

Location/Team: Kansas City Roos Durwood Soccer Stadium, University of Missouri–Kansas City, Kansas City, MO.

Coach: Ryan Pore

NCAA Appearances: The Roos have participated in the NCAA tournament, most recently in 2024.

Why Consider Them:

Local college team in the Kansas City metro area, good for bettors who like NCAA soccer.

Plays in the Summit League; it can offer value or interesting matchups when betting on smaller-conference college soccer.

Saint Louis University Billikens (NCAA Men’s Soccer)

Play out of Hermann Stadium in St. Louis University.

Coach: Kevin Kalish

History and Legacy: The Billikens are one of the most successful collegiate soccer teams in history, having won 10 NCAA Men's Soccer Championships.

Why Consider Them:

College bettors or those interested in NCAA wagers may look at SLU.

Their exceptional home-field advantage, conference dominance, and strong performance attract bettors.

Missouri State University Bears (NCAA Men’s Soccer)

Location/Stadium: Betty & Bobby Allison South Stadium in Springfield, Missouri

The coach is Michael Seabolt.

Recent Achievements: The Bears have participated in several NCAA tournaments, including one in 2024.

Why Consider Them:

They have a strong program with consistent performance.

For bettors who follow college soccer, they represent a compelling Missouri-based college team.

Their admission into the American Conference boosts their exposure and competitiveness.

Key Soccer Betting Takeaways for Missouri

Primary pro team: St. Louis CITY SC is the flagship for pro soccer betting in the state.

Women's pro option: Kansas City Current offers NWSL betting opportunities.

College soccer depth: Several NCAA teams, such as SLU Billikens, Mizzou Tigers, Missouri State Bears, and UMKC Roos, offer a variety of teams to pick from for bettors interested in college soccer.

Border fan potential: Because of its size and significance, UMKC also draws fans from the surrounding areas; similarly, bettors may use rivalries (such as Mizzou vs. other institutions) as a reference for their bets.

Soccer Betting Markets in Missouri

Missouri gamblers now have access to a variety of soccer betting markets, such as MLS, NCAA, and international leagues. While the majority of bets are straightforward, other markets, such as futures, parlays, and props, require extra consideration.

Here are typical soccer betting markets:

Moneyline: Choose a game's winner (LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis City SC).

Totals (Over/Under): Bet on whether the total number of goals scored will surpass or fall short of a predetermined threshold.

Spread/Handicap: To give or take goals in order to level the playing field between teams.

First Goal/Last Goal: Bet on which player or team will score first or last.

Draw No Bet: If the game is a draw, your stake is refunded.

Soccer Betting Markets – Props

Missouri gamblers can place bets on particular player performances or occurrences during a game using proposition bets, often known as props:

Goalscorer: Bet on who will score during the match.

Total Goals for Each Player: Calculate the approximate number of goals that a certain player will score.

Cards & Bookings: During the game, you can bet on the red or yellow cards that are given out.

Corners: The team with the most corners or the overall number of corners.

Assists: Determine which player will record an assist.

Exotics: Wager on penalties, manager bookings, teams to win from a goal down or more

Soccer Betting Markets – Parlays

For greater potential rewards, parlays combine many wagers into a single stake. Missouri bettors are able to set up parlays for a variety of markets and games:

Multi-Game Parlay: Combine the results of two or more games (e.g., St. Louis City SC win + LA Galaxy win).

Same-Game Parlay: Back different events from a particular game (e.g., first goal scorer + total goals over 2.5).

Cross-League Parlays: Combine bets from NCAA, MLS, and foreign leagues.

Personalized Parlays using Apps: Bettors may easily design their own parlay within the apps.

Soccer Betting Markets – Futures

Die-hard Missouri soccer fans can utilize futures to place bets on long-term results or season-long events:

MLS Championship Winner: Bet on the team that will win the MLS Cup at the end of the current season.

Top Goalscorer: Bet on the player who will score the most goals in the league.

Conference Winner: Predict which Eastern or Western Conference club will win.

Promotions and Relegations: For leagues that use promotion and relegation systems, which are mostly international.

End-of-Season Awards: Some books provide odds for League MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Best Goalkeeper.

College Soccer Betting Markets in Missouri

For NCAA soccer, Missouri sportsbooks typically offer all of the major professional soccer betting options, including moneyline, totals, spreads, props, parlays, and futures. Fans may bet on teams like the Saint Louis Billikens, Missouri State Bears, Mizzou Tigers, and UMKC Roos, just like they do on MLS or international games.

Key Notes for College Soccer Betting:

Moneyline and totals are fully accessible; select winners or goals that are over or under.

Spreads and handicaps are available for the majority of NCAA games; however, because of lower scoring averages, lines may be smaller.

Props: For less well-known NCAA games, certain sportsbooks may restrict prop bets, although player-specific markets (goalscorer, assists, cards) are often accessible.

Parlays: Can combine numerous NCAA games or mix with professional soccer matches.

Futures: Offered for conference or season winners, although they could not have as many long-term odds as professional leagues.

Missouri gamblers are spoiled for choice when it comes to college soccer, but keep in mind that smaller conferences or lesser-known players may have smaller prop markets.

How to Bet on Soccer in Missouri – Expert Tips

Whether you're an experienced Missouri soccer fan or a newbie to sports betting, knowing the right approach might make all the difference.

We offer helpful strategies, advice, and ideas for betting on MLS, NCAA, and international soccer to help you make appropriate wagers while enjoying the thrill of the game.

Soccer Betting in Missouri for Beginners

For beginner bettors in Missouri, it’s crucial to start easy and improve your expertise in soccer markets:

Start with simple wagers: Prioritize moneyline and totals above spreads or prop bets.

Follow your local teams: To learn about form and trends, follow NCAA teams, Kansas City Current, or St. Louis City SC.

Control your bankroll: To prevent overspending, set limits on how much you wager each game or each week.

Make use of beginner-friendly sportsbooks: Apps like FanDuel or bet365 offer simple user interfaces and concise odds displays.

Learn from statistics: Take player performance, injury reports, and previous game results into account when making informed bets.

Beginners in Missouri may enjoy betting without feeling overwhelmed by keeping it simple and concentrating on well-known teams.

Soccer Betting in Missouri for Pros

Experienced Missouri bettors can gain from deeper markets, live betting, and analytics to enhance their strategies:

Analyze props and advanced bets: Bet on player assists, corners, cards, and goal scorers to increase your potential income.

Make use of live or in-play betting: Watch for shifts in momentum during MLS or NCAA games to place in-game wagers.

Parlays and cross-league bets: Combine multiple options from MLS, NCAA, or international games to boost payouts.

Comparison to leverage best odds: To get the greatest deal on the same wager, take a look at multiple Missouri sportsbooks.

Monitor injuries and trends: To find lucrative possibilities, be informed about player availability, team performance, and past games.

For Missouri pros, combining data analysis, live insights, and diverse markets allows more calculated wagers and greater enjoyment of the betting experience.

How to Bet in Missouri - Expert guides

Our sportsbook and betting experts have been hard at work for months to ready themselves for Missouri going live. They are keen to pass on their expertise to Missourians.

The comprehensive 'How to Bet' guides they've developed in Missouri cover all four major sports betting categories. Be sure to explore their free guides to gain a leg up as the MO sports betting launch approaches and outplay other contenders.

Soccer Sportsbooks in Missouri

Sportsbooks in the Show-Me State went live on December 1, 2025, allowing soccer fans to draw closer to the game they love. In addition to mobile-friendly applications and exclusive Missouri-only deals, licensed sportsbooks in the state provide a variety of markets for MLS, NCAA, and international soccer. The sportsbooks that you may utilize to wager on soccer games are as follows:

1. bet365 MO

bet365 is a global leader in soccer betting, now available in Missouri. It offers extensive markets for MLS, Premier League, and other international leagues.

Market Depth: St. Louis City SC, Kansas City Current, and top European leagues are all well covered.

Live Betting & Streams: In-play odds, streaming options, and real-time score updates.

Bet Builder: Combine many options from the same game to create original bets.

2. Fanatics Sportsbook MO

Fanatics targets soccer fans with a mobile-first experience and rewards for both betting and fan engagement.

Top foreign leagues, MLS, and the NCAA are all covered.

Rewards Program: FanCash points can be redeemed for goods or wagers in the future.

User Experience: Quick deposits, easy navigation, and a clean interface are all available to Missouri bettors.

3. BetMGM MO

MLS, NCAA, and international soccer are all covered by BetMGM's extensive sportsbook, which has solid local connections.

Markets: live in-game choices, totals, moneyline, and prop bets.

MGM Life Rewards points for bets are part of the loyalty program.

Combine several choices from the same game in a same-game parlay.

4. FanDuel Sportsbook MO

FanDuel is perfect for both novice and seasoned gamblers since it prioritizes user-friendliness and competitive soccer lines.

Market Depth: NCAA, MLS, La Liga, Premier League, and more.

Live betting options include in-play odds and fast updates.

Mobile App: Seamless experience for betting anywhere in Missouri.

5. Caesars Sportsbook MO

With a rewards-focused sportsbook that covers both domestic and international soccer, Caesars is a well-known brand.

Soccer Markets: Detailed coverage of MLS, NWSL, and foreign leagues.

Profit Boost Tokens: Boost potential earnings on particular bets.

Retail & Online: Available via the app and places connected to the casino.

6. DraftKings Sportsbook MO

DraftKings is known for polished apps and strong soccer market coverage in Missouri.

Fantasy competitions based on the Premier League, La Liga, MLS, NCAA, and international leagues are also accessible.

Same-Game Parlays: Combine wagers inside a single game to increase potential profits.

User Experience: A quick and easy-to-use software that offers live betting.

Responsible Soccer Gambling in Missouri

Responsible gambling in Missouri ensures that betting will always be an enjoyable and secure pastime. It means understanding when to back off, managing your money, and being conscious of your limits. Both players and sportsbooks share responsibility:

Internal Tools for Players: To prevent overspending, employ session durations, set deposit restrictions, and monitor your betting behavior.

To prevent overspending, employ session durations, set deposit restrictions, and monitor your betting behavior. Tools Provided by Platforms: Licensed sportsbooks often provide reality-check notifications, deposit restrictions, and self-exclusion programs.

Licensed sportsbooks often provide reality-check notifications, deposit restrictions, and self-exclusion programs. External Support: Missourians can seek help from organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling, the Missouri Problem Gambling Helpline, or local counseling centers if betting becomes a problem.

By using these resources and staying informed, Missouri gamblers may reduce risk and enjoy safe soccer betting.

Missouri Soccer Betting Sites to Avoid

Not every online sportsbook is reliable. It's crucial to exercise caution since certain unregulated or unauthorized websites may target Missouri players online:

Verify their license: To function lawfully, any Missouri sportsbook has to be registered with the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Steer clear of unlicensed websites: Don't utilize a sportsbook if it isn't registered with Missouri's gambling authorities.

Be Wary Nationwide: Websites that claim to be lawful in other states may not be permitted in Missouri.

Remain on Verified Platforms: To guarantee safe deposits, reasonable odds, and legal safeguards, only use registered and regulated sportsbooks.

Players in Missouri may securely wager on MLS, NCAA, and worldwide soccer by confirming licenses and staying away from dubious websites.