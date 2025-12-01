How to Bet on Hockey in Missouri: MO' NHL Betting in December 2025

Hockey betting has officially arrived in Missouri, as of December 1, 2025, you can finally place legal St. Louis Blues wagers from your couch, your seat at Enterprise Center, or anywhere else your fandom takes you.

We’ll break down the bets you’ll actually use—moneylines, totals, parlays—and show you how they work using the teams you know best: the St. Louis Blues, the Kansas City Mavericks, and the Lindenwood Lions.

How to Bet on Hockey in Missouri

Whether you’re brand-new to betting or dusting off your old skills, this guide walks you through everything with zero jargon and plenty of real-hockey examples.

By the end, you’ll feel confident navigating Blues matchups, reading Mavericks markets, or even dipping your toes into NCAA Division I action with Lindenwood.

How to Place a Hockey Wager in Missouri - St. Louis Blues

Betting on the Blues is Missouri’s most popular hockey wager. Here’s how to do it:

Use your computer or phone to register with a licensed Missouri sportsbook. Make sure you are over 21 and within Missouri's boundaries by confirming your identity and location. Use debit cards, online banking, PayPal, or authorized e-wallets to safely deposit money. Go to the NHL section or do a straight search for "St. Louis Blues." Choose the game you wish to wager on, such as the Blues vs. Chicago. Select the bet of your choice, such as player markets, moneyline, puck line, or totals. Choose your hockey wager, or combine multiple into a parlay decide how much to stake Before the game starts, place the bet.

Missouri’s new market makes it incredibly easy to get started: fast sign-ups, secure deposits, smooth mobile apps, and built-in tools to help you bet responsibly.

Hockey Teams to Bet on in Missouri

Here is a thorough analysis of Missouri's top hockey teams, including important players, coaches, home arenas, performance statistics, and forthcoming games, that bettors will find useful.

St. Louis Blues (NHL)

The Blues' home location is Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue at Brett Hull Way, St. Louis, MO 63103. Jim Montgomery became the head coach in 2025. and Doug Armstrong is the general manager.

Brayden Schenn is the captain; Justin Faulk, Colton Parayko, and Robert Thomas are the alternate captains.

Jordan Kyrou was the team's top scorer in the 2024–2025 campaign.

Robert Thomas: Known for his playmaking, he was the leading scorer in 2024–2025.

Goaltender Jordan Binnington led the team in victories in 2024–2025.

Philip Broberg: Noted for his 2024–2025 plus-minus.

St Louis Blues Record - 2024–25: 44–30–8 (Wins–Losses–Overtime).

254 goals were scored; 233 were scored against.

Road record: 20–16–5; home record: 24–14–3.

St Louis Blues Schedule

vs. Anaheim Ducks, Dec. 1, 8:00 PM ET

vs. Boston Bruins, Dec. 4, 7:00 PM ET

vs. Ottawa, Dec. 6, 7:00 PM ET

vs. Montreal Canadiens, Dec. 14, 7:00 PM ET

vs. Boston Bruins, Dec. 9, 8:00 PM ET

Why bet on the Blues?

They are Missouri’s premier NHL franchise, with established stars and a rising coach. Despite the recent struggles in the league, the Blues could have solid underdog value.

Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL)

Independence, Missouri, which is part of the Kansas City metro area, is home to the Mavericks. Cable Dahmer Arena, located at 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055, is their home rink. Tad O'Had is the general manager and head coach.

Stars and Key Players: Cade Borchardt is a rising offensive standout who finished with 71 points, 40 goals, and 31 assists in 2024–2025.

Jack LaFontaine: A goalie who led the squad to several shutouts with outstanding performances.

Veteran forward Patrick Curry has been a contributor and point scorer for the Mavericks for a long time.

Kansas City Mavericks 2024–25 Season Performance

The Mavericks enjoyed an 11-game winning run at home and equaled a team record with eight shutouts. Their goaltending and defense were strong points.

During that season, Coach O'Had became the most successful coach in Kansas City's professional hockey history.

Kansas City Mavericks 2025–26 Schedule

Iowa Heartlanders against. Mavericks (home) on December 3, 2025

Mavericks vs. Tulsa Oilers (away) on December 7, 2025

Mavericks vs. Iowa Heartlanders (away) on December 10, 2025

Mavericks vs. Fort Wayne Komets (away) on December 12, 2025

Mavericks vs. Bloomington Bison (away) on December 13, 2025

Mavericks vs. Bloomington Bison (away) on December 14, 2025

Utah Grizzlies vs. Mavericks (home) on December 19, 2025

Utah Grizzlies vs. Mavericks (home) on December 20, 2025

Why bet on the Mavericks?

For Missouri bettors, the Mavericks offer a local, smaller-league hockey experience. Because they’re in the ECHL, odds can be more volatile, which may give value to savvy bettors. Puck-line (spread) and totals markets are especially intriguing because of their strong defense and goaltending.

Lindenwood Lions (NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey)

Maryland Heights, Missouri's Lindenwood University , Centene Community Ice Center, located at 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights, MO 63043, is the home arena.

Keith Fisher, a veteran assistant at Penn State, will serve as head coach in 2025–2026, joined by Benton Maass and Jack Combs, and operations personnel serve as assistant coaches.

Key Players (Roster for 2025–2026):

Jonathan Wong and Connor Gengle on Defense,

Forward - Will Winemaster leads the charge.

2024–25 Season Recap:

The Lions showed a defensive improvement in their third varsity season (NCAA D-I), finishing the campaign with 86 goals allowed (an average of around 2.69 per game).

The Head Coach that season was Bill Muckalt for his first year.

Under Muckalt, Lindenwood also recorded its first-ever win over a ranked team.

2025–26 Season Outlook:

Now that Keith Fisher is the head coach, the Lions want to continue growing.

A number of freshmen are added to the roster, giving the team a new appearance.

Why bet on the Lions?

NCAA hockey betting (on Lindenwood) offers a different flavor: it’s less predictable than pro leagues, which can lead to underdog value. For Missouri bettors, parlaying Lindenwood games with pro bets (e.g., a Blues game) can diversify risk and exposure.

MO Hockey Betting Strategies

Team Best Bet Types / Opportunity St. Louis Blues Moneyline, puck line, player props — high liquidity, well-known stars, nationally televised. Kansas City Mavericks Totals, puck line, occasional props — good value in ECHL, defensive strength. Lindenwood Lions bet365 moneylines, college-specific parlays — newer program, potential for big swings.

Hockey Betting Markets in Missouri

These are the primary betting markets in Missouri for both professional (NHL/ECHL) and collegiate (NCAA) hockey.

Moneyline: Place a wager on the team that will win handily, independent of the number of goals they score.

Puck Line: The hockey version of a spread. Frequently set at ±1.5 goals: "–1.5" indicates that the favorite must win by two or more goals, while "+1.5" indicates that the underdog may win or lose by one.

Totals (Over/Under): Place a wager on the total number of goals that will be scored throughout the game by both teams combined.

Period betting: Allows you to wager on outcomes or totals during a predetermined time frame (first, second, or third) or to settle wagers within 60 minutes, excluding overtime.

Team Goals and Totals: Place an Over/Under wager on the number of goals that a certain team will score.

Place an Over/Under wager on the number of goals that a certain team will score. Grand Salami: A single wager on the total number of goals scored in every game on a specific day.

Hockey Betting Markets – Props

The following are typical hockey prop markets (proposition bets) offered by Missouri sportsbooks:

Player Points, Goals, and Assists: Over/under lines for a player's total points, goals, and assists.

Shots on Goal: Place a wager on the number of shots a player will attempt.

Saves/Shutout: Goalies' bets on how many saves they will make or if they will have a shutout.

Power-Play Points: A player's goals or assists during a power-play scenario.

First Team to Score: Which team will score the game's opening goal?

Goals by Period: How many goals will one or both sides score in the first, second, or third period?

How many goals will one or both sides score in the first, second, or third period? Exotics: Predicting if there will be a brawl, a penalty, or overtime (if the book allows them).

Hockey Betting Markets – Parlays

Parlays (also called “accumulators” or “multis”) let you combine two or more bets into one ticket.

Multi‑Game Parlays: Combine wagers from different games (e.g., Blues moneyline + Mavericks total) for a bigger payout.

Same‑Game Parlays (SGP): Multiple bets from the same game (e.g., moneyline + player goal prop + goals total) all on one bet slip.

Multiple bets from the same game (e.g., moneyline + player goal prop + goals total) all on one bet slip. Teasers: A type of parlay where you adjust the puck line or total in your favor, but with a lower payout.

Hockey Betting Markets – Futures

These are long-term bets you place on the outcome of events either before or during the season.

Stanley Cup Futures: Place a wager on the NHL club that will win the Stanley Cup.

Conference/Division Winners: Predict which team will win its conference or division.

Season Awards: Player-focused futures markets, such as Vezina (best goalkeeper), Calder (rookie), Hart Trophy (MVP), etc.

Player-focused futures markets, such as Vezina (best goalkeeper), Calder (rookie), Hart Trophy (MVP), etc. Team Points/Total victories: The number of points (or victories) a team will accrue over the course of the season.

College Hockey Betting Markets in Missouri

All major betting markets available for professional hockey (e.g., moneyline, puck line, totals, props, parlays, futures) are generally also offered for NCAA hockey.

However, not all prop markets may be the same: some sportsbooks may limit or exclude certain player props for college games due to regulatory or integrity concerns.

Futures markets on NCAA hockey (e.g., national championship, conference winners) are often available but may offer fewer options than NHL futures.

How to Bet on Hockey in Missouri - Expert Tips

Knowing a few professional recommendations may make your betting experience easier and more profitable, regardless of your level of expertise as a Missouri hockey fan. In this area, we provide useful tactics, important factors, and guidance designed especially for supporters of the Kansas City Mavericks, Lindenwood Lions, or St. Louis Blues. Both novice and experienced bettors may use these pointers to confidently navigate odds, markets, and live action.

Hockey Betting in Missouri for Beginners

Before delving into more complicated markets, novice sports bettors must start small and gain confidence. Comprehending fundamental concepts and maintaining self-control will enhance your pleasure and minimize errors.

Start with moneyline or totals bets, which are easy to comprehend and monitor.

Concentrate on local teams; it's simpler and more fun to conduct research if you watch the Blues, Mavericks, or Lindenwood.

Examine previous performance and injuries; player absences or streaks can have a significant effect on results.

Use trustworthy sportsbooks; for safe, legal betting, use authorized providers like FanDuel or DraftKings.

To maintain safe gambling habits, set a budget and only bet what you can afford to lose.

Make use of tutorials and instructions; a lot of sportsbooks offer free instructional materials for novices.

Hockey Betting in Missouri for Pros

To increase prospective returns, seasoned bettors might benefit from deeper markets, analytics, and smart play. For individuals who are prepared to investigate more sophisticated betting strategies, Missouri provides a range of possibilities.

Investigate puck lines, props, and same-game parlays; if you have solid insights, they can provide more value.

Keep track of sophisticated data, such as possession metrics, goaltender save percentages, power-play effectiveness, and shots on goal, to make more informed wagers.

Make smart use of live (in-play) betting to profit from momentum swings or early period underperformance.

Examine odds from many sportsbooks; lines may differ; finding the best odds adds value.

Manage staking strategically by modifying bet amounts according to bankroll management systems or confidence levels.

Keep a careful eye on club and league news; player lineups, travel plans, and coaching changes can all result in lucrative betting advantages.

Both novices and experts may approach hockey betting more confidently and strategically with the aid of these pointers and an understanding of Missouri's teams and betting markets.

How to Bet in Missouri - Expert guides

With a wealth of experience, our sportsbook and betting specialists have prepared for Missouri's entry into live sports betting. They're excited to offer their insights to residents across the state.

They've crafted the ultimate 'How to Bet' guides for Missouri's biggest sports. Take advantage of their free resources to get a jump on the MO sports betting launch and edge out the competition.

Hockey Sportsbooks in Missouri

Below are all the sportsbooks listed for the Missouri launch, each covered in terms of how well they serve hockey betting, especially for the St. Louis Blues, NHL props, futures, and overall market depth.

bet365 Missouri

bet365 is one of the deepest hockey books in the world, and Missouri users will get elite NHL coverage—live betting, alternative puck lines, player props, and in-game micro-markets.

Blues fans will find strong pricing, fast cash-out, and more granular stat markets than most competitors.

Huge NHL prop library (shots, points, power-play props)

Excellent live betting with instant cash-out

Competitive odds on Blues moneylines & totals

Often runs NHL bet-boosts and multi-sport parlay bonuses

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri

Fanatics brings a clean, modern interface with one of the best rewards ecosystems—perfect for fans who bet regularly on the Blues.

Hockey coverage is strong, especially for player props and SGP-style markets.

FanCash rewards that convert into bonus bets or gear

Clear prop menus for goals, assists, SOG, etc.

Frequent NHL odds boosts

Fast live betting with low-latency lines

BetMGM Missouri

Reliable NHL coverage, a large selection of props, and robust futures markets (including divisional, conference, and awards betting) are all hallmarks of BetMGM.

It’s a great option for Blues fans who enjoy parlays, boosts, and high-limit wagering.

Deep NHL futures, including awards and season-long props

Regular “NHL Odds Boost” promos

Strong live betting interface

High limits for high-roller hockey bettors

FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri

FanDuel is extremely hockey-friendly with fast odds updates and one of the smoothest interfaces for same-game parlays.

Blues bettors will find great live markets and eye-catching promos during big games.

NHL Same Game Parlay+ builder

Quick live betting for goals, next team to score, etc.

Frequent profit boosts for NHL nights

Great for beginner-to-intermediate hockey bettors

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri

Caesars offers solid hockey coverage with competitive totals and moneylines, plus reliable Blues betting markets.

Their reward system is a big advantage for bettors who also visit Missouri casinos.

Caesars Rewards integration for extra perks

NHL parlay boosts and token promos

Broad futures market for all NHL teams

Retail sportsbook tie-ins for in-person bets

DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri

Particularly for props and statistics bets, DraftKings has one of the deepest NHL markets in the United States. When the Blues are on the ice, anticipate great live betting, inventive markets, and competitive pricing.

Huge NHL stat props (SOG, blocks, ice time, etc.)

Same Game Parlays with strong pricing

Division / Conference / Stanley Cup futures

Very fast in-play betting

Responsible Hockey Gambling in Missouri

Enjoying betting as a sort of enjoyment while maintaining control over your time, money, and emotional health is the essence of responsible gambling.

It includes both external tools like self-exclusion programs, deposit limitations, and reality checks offered by regulated sportsbooks, as well as internal ones like managing your balance, establishing limits, and identifying when a wager is just recreational.

Residents in Missouri have access to a variety of options for managing problem gambling, such as online tools, counseling programs, and helplines.

To safeguard its patrons, state-licensed sportsbooks must offer responsible gaming features. Players may enjoy hockey betting while lowering risks by utilizing these tools and making responsible wagers.

Missouri Hockey Betting Sites to Avoid

While there are many trustworthy sportsbooks in Missouri, it’s important to be aware that shady and illegal betting sites exist.

These may offer enticing odds or promotions, but do not provide proper consumer protection and could put your funds and personal information at risk.

Like each US state, Missouri has its own gambling or gaming commission that regulates and licenses sportsbooks.

Any legal and trustworthy sportsbook operating in the Show-Me State will be registered with the Missouri Gaming Commission.

No matter how appealing a sportsbook appears, it should never be used if it is not registered. Staying within the licensed market ensures both legal protection and secure betting experiences for Missourians.

This awareness is critical for all players, whether betting on the St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Mavericks, Lindenwood Lions, or any other hockey teams in the state.