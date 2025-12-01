How to Bet on Basketball in Missouri: MO' NBA Betting Explained in December 2025

Missouri has always been big on basketball, and now that sports betting has come to the Show-Me State, fans can get even more out of the action on the court. This tutorial guides you through everything you need to start betting on basketball legally in Missouri.

You can now follow player performances, investigate odds, and take in the thrill of game nights in a whole new way by putting your money where your mouth is.

How to Bet on Basketball in Missouri

Missouri Sportsbooks are live! Hoop heads can now make safe, regulated bets on their favorite teams, whether they root for the Mizzou Tigers in Columbia, the Missouri State Bears in Springfield, or the SLU Billikens in St. Louis.

Fans may test their understanding of the game, feel closer to the action, and win big by placing bets on basketball games.

How to place a Basketball wager in Missouri - NBA

Select a sportsbook with a Missouri license, such as FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, bet365, Caesars, and Fanatics. Make an account: Provide your name, email address, and the final four digits of your Social Security number (which is mandated by Missouri law). Your identity and location will be verified. Make a deposit: Fund your account using approved Missouri payment methods such as debit/credit card, online banking, PayPal, or other accepted methods. Go to the NBA markets: Look for your favorite teams, or some MO natives such as the SLU Billikens, Missouri State Bears, or Mizzou Tigers, and investigate your betting possibilities. Examine the odds: To choose the most alluring wager, compare moneyline, point spreads, totals (over/under), or player prop bets. For clarity, odds are shown in American format. Choose your bet and input your stake: Choose the amount you wish to risk, then use the platform to confirm the wager. Monitor your wager in real time: Missouri sportsbooks give live or in-play betting updates, including scoring updates, critical plays, and shifting odds, so you can keep an eye on your stake as the game goes on.

It’s that easy! Missouri bettors can now jump on both collegiate and professional basketball games in an educated, secure, and lawful manner.

Basketball Teams to Bet on in Missouri

From well-known in-state NCAA teams to regional teams, fans in the Show-Me State have ample choices of teams to back at sportsbooks.

Missouri Tigers (Mizzou) – Men’s College Basketball

Mizzou Arena, 1275 Norman Blvd., Columbia, MO 65211,

2024–2025 Record: 10–8 SEC, 22–12 overall

Dennis Gates, third-year head coach

Important Players:

Tamar Bates is a senior guard, floor captain, and reliable scorer.

Caleb Grill is a good perimeter shooter and a graduate guard who is coming back from injury.

Mark Mitchell is a transfer forward from Duke who contributes size, scoring, and rebounding.

Why Place a Bet on Them:

Strong SEC competition, the possibility of March Madness, and broad state backing are all advantages for bettors. High crowd participation at Mizzou games may boost the team's morale.

Upcoming/Notable Games:

Dec 14, 2025 – vs. Howard

Dec 18, 2025 – vs. Vanderbilt

Dec 21, 2025 – in Florida

Dec 28, 2025 – vs. Alabama

Due to thorough data, extensive college basketball markets at regulated sportsbooks, and extensive coverage on local sports networks, Missourians frequently love placing bets on Mizzou.

NBA in Missouri

Despite not having a presence in the country's top basketball league, Missourians stay in on the action by following NBA teams in neighboring states.

Memphis Grizzlies – NBA

Arena: FedExForum, 191 Beale St., Memphis, TN 38103

2024–2025 Record: 48–34 overall

Head Coach: Tuomas Iisalo, entering his first full season after taking over late in 2024–25

Important Players

Ja Morant – Elite scoring point guard whose explosiveness changes Memphis’ ceiling when healthy.

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Defensive anchor, shot-blocker, and versatile scoring forward.

Why Place a Bet on Them:

Memphis plays at a fast pace and relies heavily on star power, creating strong opportunities in points, assists, and rebounds props. With Iisalo stepping in as a fresh leader and a roster built around young, high-upside talent, the Grizzlies often become a popular choice for Missouri bettors who follow regional NBA action.

Upcoming/Notable Games:

Dec 14, 2025 – vs. Phoenix

Dec 18, 2025 – at Dallas

Dec 22, 2025 – vs. Golden State

Dec 27, 2025 – at Houston

Oklahoma City Thunder – NBA

Arena: Paycom Center, 100 W Reno Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73102

2024–2025 Record: 68–14 overall

Head Coach: Mark Daigneault

Important Players:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA)—MVP-level guard, elite mid-range scorer, and the engine of OKC’s offense.

Chet Holmgren—Two-way center with shot-blocking, floor-spacing, and matchup-breaking length.

Jalen Williams—A versatile wing who adds scoring, physical defense, and consistent secondary playmaking.

Why Place a Bet on Them:

The Thunder offer some of the most reliable betting markets in the West thanks to their disciplined defense and efficient, balanced offense. Bettors often target SGA points, Chet blocks, and Jalen Williams combo props.

Upcoming/Notable Games:

Dec 15, 2025 – at Utah

Dec 20, 2025 – vs. Denver

Dec 23, 2025 – at Portland

Dec 29, 2025 – vs. LA Clippers

Oklahoma City’s young-core hype, national TV visibility, and fast-paced style all contribute to strong betting interest from Missouri residents looking for a nearby team to support.

Missouri State Bears – Men’s College Basketball

The Great Southern Bank Arena is located at 1011 S. John Q. Hammons Pkwy, Springfield, MO 65804

2024–2025 Record: 2–18 total Missouri Valley Conference, 9–23 Overall

Head coach: Cuonzo Martin (second stint, fourth year overall)

Key Notes: Although the Bears' roster is subject to annual adjustments, Martin's club is renowned for its hard-nosed, disciplined style.

Why Place a Bet on Them:

The Bears, a mid-major, frequently provide higher-variance odds, giving Missouri gamblers shock-value betting possibilities..

Upcoming/Notable Games:

Dec 12, 2025 – vs. Evansville

Dec 19, 2025 – at Drake

Dec 22, 2025 – vs. Northern Iowa

Dec 29, 2025 – at Loyola Chicago

Fans of Springfield are very committed, and Missouri State is frequently the target of gamblers who like to support underdogs or unpredictable odds.

Saint Louis Billikens – Men’s College Basketball

Chaifetz Arena is located at 1 S Compton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103, 2024–2025

Record: 11–7 in the Atlantic 10 Conference, 19–15 overall

Josh Schertz is the head coach for the first season.

Key Players:

Gibson Jimerson – Senior guard, averaged ~17.7 PPG.

Isaiah Swope – Experienced guard, leadership, and clutch scoring

Robbie Avila – Forward/center, strong presence on boards, internet sensation

Why Bet on Them:

A competitive Atlantic 10 team, the Billikens offer bettors a well-coached, strategic basketball option without paying the “big-conference” premiums.

Upcoming / Notable Games:

Dec 10, 2025 – vs. Richmond

Dec 17, 2025 – at Dayton

Dec 23, 2025 – vs. VCU

Dec 30, 2025 – at Saint Joseph’s

St. Louis-based books frequently prefer the Billikens because of their tough style and reliable conference play.

Why These Basketball Teams Matter for Missouri Bettors

Local Pride: By directly representing Missouri, in-state college teams appeal to the regional allegiance of their supporters.

By directly representing Missouri, in-state college teams appeal to the regional allegiance of their supporters. Variety of Betting Styles: SEC powerhouses (Mizzou) vs mid-major volatility (Missouri State) or Atlantic 10 stability (SLU) provide various betting alternatives.

SEC powerhouses (Mizzou) vs mid-major volatility (Missouri State) or Atlantic 10 stability (SLU) provide various betting alternatives. Futures and Tournament Opportunities: Missouri bettors may investigate a broad range of long-term bets through March Madness, conference tournaments, and season-long win totals.

Missouri bettors may investigate a broad range of long-term bets through March Madness, conference tournaments, and season-long win totals. Data and Coverage: Extensive local coverage means bettors have access to stats, injury updates, and expert analysis — useful for moneyline, prop bets, and parlays.

Basketball Betting Markets in Missouri

Missouri sportsbooks come packed. There is a market for almost every type of bettor, whether you're betting on national or professional teams, the Mizzou Tigers, Missouri State Bears, or SLU Billikens. Let’s fill you in on some of your options.

Moneyline: Place a wager on the team that will win the match in its entirety. Arkansas vs. Mizzou, for instance.

Place a wager on the team that will win the match in its entirety. Arkansas vs. Mizzou, for instance. Point Spread: Place a wager on the winning margin. For instance, Mizzou must win by at least four points if the line is at -3.5.

Place a wager on the winning margin. For instance, Mizzou must win by at least four points if the line is at -3.5. Total (Over/Under): Place a wager on the sum of the points in the game.

Place a wager on the sum of the points in the game. First Half/Second Half Markets: These are perfect for in-game modifications because you only have to wager on one half.

These are perfect for in-game modifications because you only have to wager on one half. Quarter betting: Make quarterly performance predictions. For instance, which team will score the most points in the second quarter?

Make quarterly performance predictions. For instance, which team will score the most points in the second quarter? Winning Margin: Place a wager on the precise point differential at the last second.

Place a wager on the precise point differential at the last second. Race to X Points: Estimate which team will be the first to reach a predetermined milestone (e.g., first to 20).

New MO sports bettors can also place wagers while the game is in progress with live (in-play) betting.

MO' Basketball Betting Markets – Props

Missouri gamblers can focus on individual performances or specific game occurrences with props, also known as proposition bets. These bets are perfect for fans who keep a close eye on particular players.

Player Props

Points: Predictions for high scorers, such as Tamar Bates, who is expected to score more than 18.5 points.

Predictions for high scorers, such as Tamar Bates, who is expected to score more than 18.5 points. Rebounds: Estimate a significant forward or center's total number of rebounds.

Estimate a significant forward or center's total number of rebounds. Assists: Place a wager on a guard's total number of assists throughout a game.

Place a wager on a guard's total number of assists throughout a game. Three-Pointers Made: The percentage of three-pointers made that are over or under.

The percentage of three-pointers made that are over or under. Blocks/Steals: High-impact players' defensive-oriented props.

High-impact players' defensive-oriented props. Player Combo Props: For a single wager, combine numbers such as points plus rebounds or points plus assists.

Team Props

Team Total Points: Over/under on a team's overall point total. For instance, SLU Billikens scored more than 75 points.

Over/under on a team's overall point total. For instance, SLU Billikens scored more than 75 points. Team Rebounds or Assists : Forecast the team's performance.

: Forecast the team's performance. First Basket: The team that scores first in a game is the one that makes the first basket.

The team that scores first in a game is the one that makes the first basket. Race to Point Milestones: The first team to score 10, 20, or 30 points.

The first team to score 10, 20, or 30 points. Special Event Props: Sometimes offered during rivalry games or tournaments (e.g., Mizzou vs. Kansas).

MO' Basketball Betting Markets – Parlays

Missouri bettors can increase their potential payoff by combining numerous bets through Parlays. Both the risk and the return are greater.

Conventional Parlays: Combine several game results, such as Missouri State's total points with Mizzou's moneyline.

Combine several game results, such as Missouri State's total points with Mizzou's moneyline. Same-Game Parlays (SGPs): Combine many wagers from the same game, such as a player's points, rebounds, and assists.

Combine many wagers from the same game, such as a player's points, rebounds, and assists. Multi-Game Parlay: Combine many sports or games into a single ticket with Same-Game Parlay Plus. Example: SLU win + Kansas Bulls game spread.

Combine many sports or games into a single ticket with Same-Game Parlay Plus. Example: SLU win + Kansas Bulls game spread. Combine many player prop results from one or more games in a player prop parlay.

MO' Basketball Betting Markets – Futures

Futures bets are long-term wagers for the season, tournaments, or individual awards.

Common Futures Markets Conference Winners: Pick the winner of the A-10 (SLU), MVC (Missouri State), or SEC (Mizzou).

Pick the winner of the A-10 (SLU), MVC (Missouri State), or SEC (Mizzou). Tournament Performance: Place bets on Sweet 16 or Elite 8 participation in the NCAA tournament.

Place bets on Sweet 16 or Elite 8 participation in the NCAA tournament. Player Awards: Conference MVP, Player of the Year, or points leader.

Conference MVP, Player of the Year, or points leader. Season Win Totals: The season's over/under total victories.

The season's over/under total victories. Draft/Prospects Futures: Some books may take bets on the NBA draft picks of elite Missouri college athletes in the future.

College Basketball Betting Markets in Missouri

All major professional basketball markets are mirrored for NCAA basketball. Missouri bettors can wager on:

Moneylines, spreads, totals

Player and team props

Parlays and same-game parlays

Futures for conference or tournament outcomes

Important For NCAA Basketball Betting in MO':

Player prop depth may vary depending on sportsbook policies.

Live/in-play betting may have some limitations for college games due to NCAA regulations.

Despite these minor restrictions, Missouri bettors can generally access almost every market available for professional basketball.

How to Bet on Basketball in Missouri – Expert Tips

Whether you're an experienced Missouri basketball fan or a novice gambler, knowing the proper strategy will enhance your enjoyment and perhaps increase your earnings.

This section includes professional basketball betting advice specifically for Missourians, covering tactics for regional and national professional teams as well as in-state collegiate teams like the Mizzou Tigers, Missouri State Bears, and SLU Billikens.

Basketball Betting in Missouri for Beginners

Basketball betting may appear complicated to beginners, but there are easy ways to get started without risk. Concentrate on the following teams you are familiar with, controlling your bankroll, and comprehending fundamental markets.

Begin modestly: To understand how moneylines, spreads, and totals operate, place small wagers.

To understand how moneylines, spreads, and totals operate, place small wagers. Concentrate on local teams: You have a knowledge advantage if you wager on Mizzou, Missouri State, or SLU.

You have a knowledge advantage if you wager on Mizzou, Missouri State, or SLU. Keep tabs on news and statistics: Before making a wager, keep an eye on player form, injuries, and matchups.

Before making a wager, keep an eye on player form, injuries, and matchups. Make use of sportsbook resources: Live monitoring, lessons, and simple navigation are provided via apps such as FanDuel and DraftKings.

Live monitoring, lessons, and simple navigation are provided via apps such as FanDuel and DraftKings. Remain in well-known markets: Compared to intricate parlays or exotic props, moneyline and totals are simpler to forecast.

Basketball Betting in Missouri for Pros

Data, sophisticated strategies, and market insights can help seasoned bettors improve their approach. Pros focus on player performance, hedging, and value opportunities.

Examine matchups in detail: Examine team speed, offensive and defensive effectiveness, and past patterns.

Examine team speed, offensive and defensive effectiveness, and past patterns. Examine same-game parlays and props: Combine team and player wagers to manage risk and increase possible winnings.

Combine team and player wagers to manage risk and increase possible winnings. Selectively wager futures: Think of season-long wagers such as SLU's success in the NCAA tournament or Mizzou's SEC finish.

Think of season-long wagers such as SLU's success in the NCAA tournament or Mizzou's SEC finish. Live Betting: Wager in real time in response to in-game performance, injuries, or momentum.

Wager in real time in response to in-game performance, injuries, or momentum. Examine several sportsbooks: To get the greatest deal, use odds from all legal Missouri platforms.

How to Bet in Missouri - Expert guides

Our sportsbook and betting gurus have been gearing up for months in anticipation of Missouri's move to live betting. They're passionate about sharing their expertise with Missourian bettors.

They’ve assembled the finest 'How to Bet' guides tailored for Missouri, highlighting the major sports. Access their free guides now to strategically position yourself ahead of the MO sports betting debut and other participants.

Basketball Sportsbooks for Missouri

Sportsbooks in the Show-Me State offer distinctive basketball markets, promotions, and tools. The main operators with Missouri licenses are detailed below, with an emphasis on how they assist basketball bettors.

1. bet365 MO

Through a collaboration with the St. Louis Cardinals, bet365 holds a Missouri license and provides comprehensive basketball coverage.

Deep basketball markets, including in-state college and major pro teams

In-play/live betting for dynamic wagering

Advanced stats and analysis tools for informed bets

2. Fanatics Sportsbook MO

Fanatics focuses on mobile-first experiences and operates in Missouri through Boyd Gaming.

Strong local college basketball coverage

FanCash rewards system for bonus bets and real merchandise

Fast, simple app for in-play and pre-game bets

3. BetMGM MO

BetMGM partners with Century Casinos in Missouri, providing both online and retail presence.

Wide-ranging basketball markets, including futures, spreads, totals, and parlays

Decent odds for major in-state games

Betting tools and insights to analyze matchups

4. FanDuel Sportsbook MO

FanDuel secured its Missouri license to cover statewide basketball betting.

An easy-to-use smartphone application for novices

Comprehensive in-state college basketball markets

Live odds for Missouri teams and national college matchups

5. Caesars Sportsbook MO

Caesars leverages Missouri casinos, including Harrah’s Kansas City and Horseshoe St. Louis.

Wide basketball coverage — college and professional

Caesars Rewards integration for ongoing benefits

Retail betting options for Missourians who prefer in-person wagers

6. DraftKings Sportsbook MO

DraftKings is licensed for statewide Missouri mobile betting.

Promo: New Missouri Customers Bet $5 When We Go Live, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (No code needed)

Comprehensive marketplaces for collegiate and professional basketball

In-play wagering and same-game parlays

Advanced statistics and analysis for seasoned gamblers

Responsible Basketball Gambling in Missouri

Enjoying basketball betting while maintaining control over your money, time, and well-being is the essence of responsible gambling. Gambling should be an enjoyable hobby rather than a cause of anxiety or injury. Both players and sportsbooks share responsibility:

Internal Responsibility (player): Limit deposits and wagers, keep an eye on how much time you spend betting, and take breaks when necessary.

Limit deposits and wagers, keep an eye on how much time you spend betting, and take breaks when necessary. External Aid (sportsbooks): To assist players in maintaining control, licensed operators offer resources such as deposit caps, self-exclusion choices, and responsible gambling alerts.

To assist players in maintaining control, licensed operators offer resources such as deposit caps, self-exclusion choices, and responsible gambling alerts. Support Resources: Missourians can get assistance from groups like Gamblers Anonymous, the Missouri Council on Problem Gambling, and the National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-522-4700).

Whether they support the Mizzou Tigers, Missouri State Bears, or SLU Billikens, Missouri bettors may enjoy basketball gambling securely and responsibly by using these services.

Missouri Basketball Betting Sites to Avoid

There are still unreliable online books even though Missouri now has regulated sportsbooks. These websites may advertise that they provide basketball betting, but they are not registered with Missouri's gaming regulators, so utilizing them endangers your personal information and money.

Important notes for Missouri bettors: