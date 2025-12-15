FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for St. Louis Blues, Monday Night Football & NBA

Get ready for a stacked night of action across the NHL, NBA, and NFL, starting at 6:00 PM CT, and make it even better by using the FanDuel Missouri promo code to score up to $300 in bonus bets to use on the biggest matchups of the day.

Here’s what’s on deck: NHL Central Division rivals collide as the Nashville Predators visit the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM CT. The night wraps up under the bright lights of Monday Night Football with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:15 PM CT, a primetime clash with playoff implications on both sides.

Claiming the FanDuel Missouri promo code

The FanDuel Missouri promo code gives new users in the Show-Me State a strong sign-up offer. Missouri bettors will be able to use this offer on NHL, NFL, and NBA markets available on FanDuel.

To claim the FanDuel Missouri promo code, follow these steps:

Click through to FanDuel via our links and create an account. You’re not required to provide any promo code. Verify your identity and confirm you are 21+ Select Missouri as your state when prompted Fund your new account with at least $5. Make a $5 wager on an eligible market at odds -500 or longer. Win or lose, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets Bonus bets expire after seven days.

How can you use your FanDuel Missouri promo code today?

NHL—Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues, Dec. 15, 7:00 PM CT

St. Louis is installed as the slight favorite (−150), with Nashville the underdog in this game at Enterprise Center. Nashville (12‑15‑4) and St. Louis (12‑14‑7) enter with nearly identical records.

The Predators ride a recent 7‑2 win over the Blues in their last meeting, highlighted by Steven Stamkos’ four‑goal night, while both clubs hover around middling goal differentials and inconsistent scoring.

Key players include Stamkos leading Nashville’s offense and Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas driving St. Louis' scoring, with injuries impacting Nashville’s depth (e.g., Ozzy Wiesblatt, Justin Barron) while the Blues' roster health is comparatively steadier.

Recent trends suggest a competitive contest with scoring opportunities on both sides, and the total goal line flirting around NHL norms, making puck‑line and over/under props significant for bettors.

NFL—Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 15, 7:15 PM CT

The Steelers (7‑6) are slight home favorites (‑3.5 on the spread and −175 ML) with the over/under at 42.5 points, while Miami (6‑7) checks in at +150 on the road, reflecting a closely contested Week 15 matchup with playoff implications for both clubs.

Pittsburgh leads the AFC North and comes off a key win over Baltimore, while Miami has momentum with a multi‑game winning streak and is pushing to stay alive in the postseason hunt.

A major storyline is the Steelers missing star pass rusher T.J. Watt (out) and other defenders, potentially exposing their front to Miami’s run game led by De’Von Achane (questionable), which could shape how this game unfolds in Pittsburgh’s cold conditions.

The weather and strategic battle between Pittsburgh’s home comfort and Miami’s late‑season surge make this MNF a tactical and tight scoreboard affair.

NBA—Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat, Dec. 15, 6:30 PM CT

The Miami Heat (14‑11) holds a slight home edge over the Toronto Raptors (15‑11), with the Heat typically favored on the moneyline and point spread, and both teams around .500 in recent form, while the total leans toward a competitive scoring game, reflecting Miami’s higher-scoring offense vs. Toronto’s balanced attack.

Miami’s offense is led by standout scorers like Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo, and the Heat are above average offensively and strong at home. In contrast, Toronto’s Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes drive the Raptors’ scoring, but the Raptors have dropped several recent games.

Injury and status notes (e.g., RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley listed as questionable/day‑to‑day for Toronto; Pelle Larsson out for Miami).

Can I sports bet in Missouri with FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel offers sports betting in Missouri. Residents of Missouri can now wager on the NFL, NBA, EPL, and college sports since the state launched legal sports betting on December 1.

FanDuel offers live chat and email customer care in addition to supporting popular payment methods, including debit/credit cards and internet banking. Users must be at least 21 years old, and all bets must adhere to Missouri laws.

More info on FanDuel Missouri Promo Code

FanDuel Missouri promo code No bonus code - click here FanDuel Missouri promo code offer Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets! FanDuel Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in MO. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com

