bet365 Missouri Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Blues, NFL MNF & NBA

Monday's slate is loaded with compelling contests, beginning with the Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics at 6:00 PM CT, where conference implications are on the line. The action continues on the ice as the Nashville Predators visit the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM CT in a heated Central Division showdown.

NHL—Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues, Dec. 15, 7:00 PM, CT

The St. Louis Blues host the Nashville Predators today at 7:00 PM CT in a Central Division showdown that carries betting intrigue, with early odds listing St. Louis as a slight home favorite around −125 on the moneyline, while Nashville sits near +105, and the total is set at 6 goals.

The Blues’ home-ice edge and stronger recent defensive play make them appealing on the moneyline, while bettors expecting a tighter, physical rivalry game may look toward the under 6, a trend often seen in Predators–Blues matchups.

Popular game props include Jordan Kyrou over 0.5 points, Filip Forsberg anytime goal scorer, and both teams to score in the first period, given each side’s tendency to start aggressively.

NFL—Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 15, 7:15 PM CT

The Miami Dolphins (6‑7) travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (7‑6) on Monday Night Football with Pittsburgh installed as a modest favorite, ‑3.5 on the spread and ‑175 on the moneyline. Miami sits at +160 as the underdog, and the total is set at ‑42.5 points, reflecting expectations for a competitive but lower‑scoring game.

Miami’s recent momentum has them winning 4‑5 of their last six games, with RB De’Von Achane expected to play, key to their offensive continuity. Pittsburgh faces adversity on defense with star LB T.J. Watt ruled out, though TE Darnell Washington is available; missing Watt significantly impacts their pass rush and could shape how this contest unfolds.

NBA—Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics, Dec. 15, 6:00 PM, CT

The Detroit Pistons (20‑5) travel to TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics (15‑10). The spread favors the Pistons at -2.5 to the Celtics at +2.5, and a total near 230.5 points to a close game with scoring potential.

Detroit’s balanced offense, paced by Cade Cunningham (tops in scoring/assists) and strong recent wins (including a high‑scoring rout of the Hawks), gives them momentum.

Boston, led by Jaylen Brown’s All‑Star scoring and stout defense, enters riding a multi‑game win streak and holding one of the better defensive marks in the league. However, Jayson Tatum remains out, and some rotation players are sidelined, which could affect depth.

Responsible Gambling in Missouri

Sports betting should always be fun — never a source of stress or financial harm. If you choose to wager in Missouri, it’s important to play responsibly and understand the resources available to you.

Set limits: Decide how much time and money you can afford to spend before you place a bet, and never chase losses.

Know the risks: Betting outcomes are never guaranteed, and losses are part of gambling.

Take breaks: Stepping away can help keep betting enjoyable and under control.

Use sportsbook tools: Many Missouri sportsbooks offer deposit limits, time limits, and self-exclusion options.

If you or someone you know needs help, confidential support is available 24/7 through the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or via text and chat services. Help is free, confidential, and available to Missouri residents.

bet365 Missouri promo code GOALBET bet365 Missouri promo code offer Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose! bet365 Missouri promo code terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager is excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in MO only. Bet $10 and Get $365 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Minimum odds -500 or greater.

