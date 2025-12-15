Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Blues, NFL & NBA

The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code GOALBONUS gives you more to work with, putting $300 in bonus bets on the table for Monday Night Football action, along with a stacked night of NHL and NBA games tipping off from 7:00 PM CT.

Sports fans are treated to a full slate of prime matchups, starting with a Central Division showdown as the Nashville Predators visit the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM CT, followed closely by a primetime NFL clash between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:15 PM CT with playoff implications.

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

The Fanatics Missouri bonus code GOALBONUS is designed to help new users ease into the sportsbook. Follow these steps to claim the offer:

Click through to Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account Enter the Missouri promo code GOALBONUS during sign-up Select Missouri as your betting location Verify your identity and confirm you are 21 or older Make your first deposit of at least $30 Place a $10 wager on an eligible market at odds of -500 or longer You’ll receive $100 in bonus bets once the wager settles. You can place the $10 qualifying wager every day for your first three days and get $100 in FanCash each day.

How can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code today?

NHL—Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues, Dec. 15, 7:00 PM, CT

The St. Louis Blues (12-14-7) enter as slight favorites at home (-125) over the Nashville Predators (12-15-4) (+105 ML), reflecting a tightly contested Central Division battle at Enterprise Center.

Nashville’s recent form includes a dominant 7-2 win over the Blues in their last meeting—highlighted by Steven Stamkos’ four-goal effort — and a stretch of good play with multiple wins in its last outings.

St. Louis, though, has the home-ice edge and seeks revenge after that blowout loss, aiming to tighten up defensively and regain control in the rematch. With both teams jockeying for position outside the playoff bubble and recent offensive volatility, this Central Division showdown projects a competitive, potentially high-scoring affair.

NFL—Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 15, 7:15 PM, CT

In Monday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) are slight home favorites (-3.5 on the spread and −175 ML) with the over/under 42.5 points, while the Miami Dolphins (6-7) enter at (+145) looking to extend a five-game winning streak and keep their playoff hopes alive in a cold Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh holds the AFC North lead and a long MNF home winning streak, and their balanced play—including a strong recent win over the Ravens — contrasts with Miami’s surge keyed by RB De’Von Achane (expected to play) despite a rib concern.

With T.J. Watt out and some Steelers injuries, Pittsburgh’s defense will be tested by Miami’s run-heavy attack, while cold weather and recent trends toward under games for both teams suggest a tight, lower-scoring contest with key AFC playoff implications.

NBA—Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, Dec. 15, 8:00 PM, CT

The Dallas Mavericks (10-16) head to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz (9-15), with early odds showing a competitive game but Dallas generally favored based on recent trends. The Mavs have a more consistent recent form with a 5-5 mark over their last 10 games, while the Jazz have struggled at 3-7 and are still searching for consistency at home.

Injuries and roster changes impact both sides: Dallas is missing center Dereck Lively II to season-ending surgery, and guard Dante Exum is out for the year, which weakens depth, while Utah continues without center Walker Kessler for the season—a blow to their interior presence.

Key contributors like Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis have juicy player props to consider, while Utah’s youngsters, such as Keyonte George, aim to spark the offense; the game projects to be high-tempo, with potential scoring runs on both ends. Take the over

Responsible Gambling in Missouri

Residents in Missouri who use Fanatics Sportsbook can benefit from a number of responsible gambling tools to keep their wagers secure and manageable. Fanatics Missouri provides:

Limits on deposits: Limit the amount of money that can be added to your account over a given time frame.

Wager limits: Limit how much you can wager each day or per wager.

Time-outs: Put your account's access on hold for a few days or weeks.

Self-exclusion: Take a long-term ban from any sportsbooks with a Missouri license.

You can call 1-800-GAMBLER for gambling addiction problems. Also, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) offers confidential support to anyone in the state who is struggling with gambling concerns. Sports betting should continue to be a source of entertainment, and Missouri players can keep things in check by using the available tools.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Fanatics Missouri promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Missouri promo code offer Bet $30 Get $300 FanCash Fanatics Missouri promo code terms and conditions Must be 21+. New customers in MO. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer each day to receive $100 in FanCash each day for your first 3 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 3 days begin the day you establish your account. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

