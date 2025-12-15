BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1,500 in Bonuses for St. Louis Blues, NFL & NBA

Use the BetMGM Missouri bonus code GOALMAX1500 for an extra boost on your bets, unlocking up to $1,500 in sports bonuses that are ideal for wagering on the St. Louis Blues in the NHL, as well as NFL and NBA action.

This slate is packed with must-watch matchups, starting with an NHL Central Division showdown as the Nashville Predators visit the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM CT, followed by a primetime NFL clash between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:15 PM CT.

Claiming the BetMGM Missouri Promo Code

When registering with BetMGM in Missouri, enter the BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1500 to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Go to BetMGM Sportsbook via the secure link and choose Missouri as your state. To create an account, enter the necessary information When registering, make sure to enter the promo code GOALMAX1500. Your initial deposit should be any sum between $1 and $1,500. You will receive a bonus from BetMGM equal to 20% of your deposit, up to $1,500. You can use bonus bets to wager on any available sports event. Bonus bets expire after seven days. Eligibility requirements apply; must be in Missouri and at least 21 years old.

How You Can Use Your BetMGM Missouri Promo Code Today

NHL—Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues, Dec. 15, 7:00 PM, CT

In this Central Division NHL battle at Enterprise Center, the St. Louis Blues are favored on the moneyline (−150), while the Nashville Predators sit as underdogs (+110), and the total goals line is set at 6 (Over/Under 6), reflecting expectations for a moderately scoring game.

Nashville stunned St. Louis in their last meeting with a 7-2 win behind a huge night from Steven Stamkos, but the Blues aim to rebound at home with key contributors like Robert Thomas leading the attack. Both teams enter around .500 this season, and recent trends show this rivalry can swing either way, making puck-line and total bets intriguing for bettors.

NFL—Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 15, 7:15 PM, CT

This Monday Night Football features the Pittsburgh Steelers as favorites by about 3 points (-174 moneyline), with the over/under near 42.5, while the Miami Dolphins sit near +145 on the moneyline, reflecting a close but Steelers-leaning betting market to close Week 15.

Pittsburgh leads the AFC North and can bolster its playoff standing with a win, while Miami—winners of five of their last six—aims to extend momentum and keep postseason hopes alive despite entering as underdogs.

Key injury and roster notes include Dolphins back De’Von Achane expected to play despite a recent rib issue, and several Steelers defenders (including T.J. Watt out, James Pierre out, and others questionable) affecting Pittsburgh’s defensive depth. Expect a low-scoring game due to the weather, and take the under.

NBA—Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets, Dec. 15, 8:30 PM, CT

In this Western Conference showdown at Ball Arena, early betting markets have the Denver Nuggets as slight favorites. The game is expected to be competitive, and the total points line is around 231–234.5, given both teams’ potent offenses and recent trends toward high scoring.

Denver comes in riding a solid form, with multiple recent wins and strong offensive output, while the Houston Rockets have also been excellent this season, winning the majority of their games and ranking among the league’s better teams both at home and away.

Head‑to‑head recent history shows the teams trading wins, with Denver holding a slight edge in their last meetings, and both squads feature dynamic scorers—meaning this matchup could be tight and high scoring.

Can I Sports Bet in Missouri with BetMGM?

Yes! Residents of Missouri can now lawfully wager on collegiate sports, the NFL, NBA, NHL, and soccer, thanks to BetMGM's December 1 launch. BetMGM supports major payment methods and round-the-clock customer care.

More info on BetMGM Promo Code

BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1500 BetMGM Missouri promo code offer Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Sports Bonus! BetMGM Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri