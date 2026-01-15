Fanatics Sportsbook is leveling up the fan experience with an exclusive offer. Enter promo code GOALBONUS to unlock up to $2000 in FanCash—redeemable for bonus bets and official team gear. From soccer and basketball to hockey, every wager comes with extra rewards, making every play even more exciting.

January 15 brings a full slate of exciting matchups across major sports: in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks battle the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET, setting the stage for a hard‑hitting clash on the ice. Later in the NBA, the New York Knicks face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET, promising a showdown of star power and strategy.

Much earlier in the day, soccer fans can catch Racing Santander taking on Barcelona at 3:00 PM ET, a contest that pits determination against elite talent—making it a day packed with nonstop action from pitch to rink to court.

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

Using the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Download the App – Get the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app via the secure link or by scanning the QR code.

Register with Promo Code – Sign up and enter GOALBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Place Your First Bet – Apply the promo to your betslip and wager $1+ on any market with odds of ‑500 or longer, on the same day you join.

Qualify Daily – One eligible bet per day counts, allowing you to stack rewards for up to 10 days.

Earn FanCash – At the end of the promo period, collect up to $2,000 in FanCash, equal to the stake of each qualifying bet that doesn’t win.

Redeem Your Rewards – Convert FanCash into bonus bets to keep the action going (note: FanCash cannot be withdrawn as cash).

Safety Net Bonus: Make your very first wager with Fanatics Sportsbook knowing you’re covered. If your initial bet doesn’t win, you’ll receive your stake as a bonus, up to $1,000. If it does win, you keep both your stake and all the winnings—simple, secure, and hassle‑free.

Legal Fanatics Sportsbook states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

Using your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Soccer—Racing Santander vs Barcelona, Jan 15, 3:00 PM ET (Spanish Copa del Rey)

Barcelona enter this Copa del Rey clash as clear favorites, with the moneyline around ‑370 reflecting their superior form and quality. Racing Santander sit at +850, while the draw is near +600, underscoring the gulf between the sides.

Barcelona’s momentum is undeniable—they’ve won ten straight, lead La Liga, and recently lifted the Spanish Super Cup—while their head‑to‑head record further strengthens confidence in progression. Racing, though consistent in finding the net and buoyed by home support, remain a lower‑division side with mixed results, making an upset improbable.

The sharper angle lies with Barcelona to win (such as ‑1 on the handicap), paired with Over 2.5 goals and BTTS as value plays if Racing push forward at home.

NHL—Vancouver Canucks vs Blue Jackets, Jan 15, 7:00 PM ET

The Blue Jackets (-178) come in with more recent offensive production and a solid win over Calgary, and analytics models make them roughly 53–64% favorites, partly due to a projected edge in shots and goaltending.

Vancouver (+146) has been struggling, sitting deep in the standings and mired in a multi‑game losing streak with defensive lapses and goaltending uncertainty, compounded by the loss of Thatcher Demko to IR.

Columbus has shown it can score — averaging over 3 goals in recent games — but also concedes at a modest clip, making over 6.5 goals (-110) considerable.

NBA—New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors, Jan 15, 10:00 PM ET

New York (+130) arrives beat up and inconsistent on the road, losers of several recent games, and is currently dealing with a significant ankle injury to star guard Jalen Brunson that could affect his availability or effectiveness, further undermining their already shaky offensive rhythm.

Meanwhile, the Warriors (-146) are middling in the West but have shown flashes of efficiency, including a recent convincing win in which their balanced scoring and depth helped maintain tempo.

With both teams capable of scoring in the mid‑110s, the over on 226.5 (-110) has appeal if defenses sag and the pace stays high. Given these factors, the sensible lean is the Warriors to cover the -6.5 spread (-110), while key player props for scorers like Stephen Curry or Mikal Bridges could add value if shooting stays hot.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs