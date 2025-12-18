DraftKings offers $300 in Bonus Bets to new Missouri bettors to bet on St. Louis Blues action tonight. There is more excitement to be had in betting on NFL Thursday Night Football and NBA regular-season games.

There is a whole slate of games from different sports to choose from. Starting with the NBA regular season, where the New York Knicks face off against the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 6:00 PM CT. In NHL action, the Missouri favorite St. Louis Blues welcome the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM CT. Elsewhere in TNF action, the Rams will visit the Seahawks in a marquee matchup between two great teams, starting at 7:15 PM CT.

Claiming the DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Here's how to receive $300 in free bets by using the DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:

To enter DraftKings Sportsbook, use the secure link and choose Missouri as your state.

Create an account by entering your credentials; a promo code is not required.

Make a first deposit of $5 or higher.

Put the $5 qualifying initial wager (minimum odds of -500) on any sporting event that is offered.

Soon after your initial wager settles, you will get bonus bets worth up to $300, whether you win or lose.

You must be in Missouri at the time of the game and be at least 21 years old.

How can you use your DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code today?

NHL - New York Rangers vs St. Louis Blues, Dec. 18, 7:00 PM, CT

The Rangers (-138 ML) enter the game with a 16-15-4 record and are currently sitting 7th in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division, while the Blues stand at 13-15-7 (and occupy 6th place in the Western Conference's Central Division.

New York is coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to the Vancouver Canucks, highlighting their recent offensive struggles, while St. Louis picked up a crucial 1-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets behind Joel Hofer's shutout performance.

The Blues have shown improved defensive discipline under coach Jim Montgomery, and with both teams struggling to consistently generate offense, this game could easily feature another low-scoring affair, with a predicted scoreline favoring St. Louis: 2-1.

NFL - Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks, Dec.18, 2025, 7:15 PM CT

A blockbuster NFC West clash lights up Thursday Night Football as the Rams (+105 ML) visit the Seahawks (-125 ML, -1.5 spread) with division positioning on the line.

Los Angeles leans on an explosive, efficient passing attack led by Matthew Stafford, while Seattle counters with a physical defense that thrives at home—especially in primetime. With winter weather potentially in play and both teams built to punch back, expect a tense, playoff-style showdown where field position and turnovers could decide it late.

NBA - New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Dec. 18, 6:00 PM CT

The New York Knicks (-172) travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers (+144 ML) tonight at 6:00 PM CT as 3.5-point favorites, looking to extend their six-game winning streak against a Pacers squad mired in a disappointing season. The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

Indiana (6-20) has struggled tremendously this season, unable to overcome the devastating loss of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who tore his right Achilles in Game 7 of last season's NBA Finals and is out for the year, while the Knicks (18-7) are riding high after capturing the NBA Cup title against the San Antonio Spurs just two days ago.

Most predictions favor New York to cover the spread and win comfortably, with experts projecting a final score around 122-109 for the Knicks as they look to continue their dominance over a Pacers team that's lost its identity without Haliburton running the offense.

What are DraftKings Customer Service Options

DraftKings offers several customer service options to help users with account issues, betting questions, deposits/withdrawals, and technical problems. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Live Chat

Available 24/7 for most inquiries.

Accessible directly through the DraftKings website or mobile app.

Usually, the fastest way to get help with account issues.

Email Support

Users can submit a request through DraftKings’ support form or email.

Ideal for non-urgent issues or for sending detailed documentation.

Response times can vary, often within 24–48 hours.

Help Center / FAQs

DraftKings has an extensive Help Center

Covers common topics such as:

Account verification and security

Deposits and withdrawals

Betting rules and restrictions

Promotions and bonuses

Often provides step-by-step solutions without needing to contact support.

Social Media Support

DraftKings maintains active support on Twitter @DraftKingsHelp and other social platforms.

Can be used for general questions or updates, but not recommended for sensitive account issues.

More info on DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

DraftKings Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+. Physically present in Missouri. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $300 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Excludes customers who redeem the prelaunch signup offer. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/4/26 at 11:59 PM CST.

