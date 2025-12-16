BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1,500 in Bonuses for St. Louis Blues, NFL & NBA

BetMGM is bringing the heat to Missouri bettors with its GOALMAX1500 bonus code, offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets for NHL, NFL, and NBA action from 7:30 PM CT tonight.

Fans can put that extra firepower to work right away with a loaded slate that includes the St. Louis Blues hosting the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7:00 PM CT, the San Antonio Spurs facing the New York Knicks tonight at 7:30 PM CT, and a prime-time NFL matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7:15 PM CT.

Claiming the BetMGM Missouri Promo Code - GOALMAX1500

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook using the official link and select Missouri as your state. Create a new account by entering the required registration details Enter the BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1500 during sign-up Make an initial deposit between $1 and $1,500 Receive a bonus equal to 20% of your deposit, up to $1,500 Use your bonus bets on any eligible sport or market available at BetMGM Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued Must be 21 years or older and physically located in Missouri to be eligible

How You Can Use Your BetMGM Missouri Promo Code Today

NHL—Winnipeg Jets vs St. Louis Blues, Dec. 17, 7:00 PM CT

The Winnipeg Jets (15-5-2) visit the St. Louis Blues (12-15-7) and stand as the favorite on the moneyline, while the Blues offer underdog value for bettors looking to back the home team at plus money. The total goals line is set around 5.5 for this regular-season contest at the Enterprise Center.

The Blues have won 2 of their last five games, while the Jets have won 1 of their last. Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway lead the Blues in points scoring and are good value to score points, while Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele are the top points scorers for the Jets.

Neither team has had a good time of it lately, especially with their leaky defenses, so expect goals galore and take the over.

NFL—Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Dec. 18, 7:15 PM CT

The Los Angeles Rams (11-3) vs. Seattle Seahawks (11-3) NFL showdown at Lumen Field features a tight divisional battle, with the current betting lines showing the Rams slightly favored ( -108, spread at -1.5), while the Seahawks sit near +115 and the total around 47.5 points, giving bettors multiple wagering options in this pivotal NFC West clash where both teams are closely matched in record and playoff positioning.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has had a great season so far and is the league's top wide receiver. He may explode for a good game against the Jared Verse-led Rams defense. Seahawks QB Sam Darnold had 271 yards in the last home game win against the Colts and is in a fine vein of form. Take the over.

NBA—San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Dec. 16, 7:30 PM CT

The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks face off in this highly anticipated NBA Cup game, with the Knicks currently installed as slight favorites (-126 ML, -2.5 on the spread) and the Spurs at +114. The total (over/under) is around 228.5 points.

The Spurs' three-guard lineup of DeAaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and rookie Dylan Harper, along with Victor Wembanyama manning the paint, figures to make things difficult for the Knicks, who have been in a rich vein of form themselves.

Both teams enter this game with identical 18‑7 records and momentum, making this clash a compelling betting attraction as sportsbook lines reflect a competitive contest between two balanced squads.

Responsible Gambling in Missouri

BetMGM Missouri offers several tools and resources to help players gamble safely and responsibly. The state encourages all residents to treat betting as a form of entertainment rather than a means of making money, emphasizing limits, self-awareness, and access to support when needed.

Self-Exclusion Programs: Players who feel they may have a gambling problem can voluntarily exclude themselves from all licensed Missouri sportsbooks and casinos for a set period.

Deposit & Wager Limits: Many sportsbooks allow users to set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits to prevent overspending.

Time-Outs: Bettors can take temporary breaks from gambling if they feel they need to step back for a period of time.

Educational Resources: Missouri provides access to information on gambling risks, signs of problem gambling, and tips for safe betting.

Helpline & Support: Individuals struggling with gambling can call the Missouri Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 or access www.ncpgambling.org for confidential support, counseling, and resources.

Responsible Play Tools: Licensed operators in Missouri offer features like reality checks, account activity tracking, and self-assessment tests to help players stay in control.

Key Principle: Gambling should always be entertaining, controlled, and within personal limits. If betting starts affecting your finances, relationships, or mental health, seeking help early is crucial.

BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1500 BetMGM Missouri promo code offer Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Sports Bonus! BetMGM Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

