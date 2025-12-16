Caesars Missouri Promo Code GOALTOPMO: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Sporting KC, NHL & NBA

Missouri bettors can take advantage of the Caesars Missouri promo code GOALTOPMO to unlock $150 in bonus bets, perfectly timed for a busy night of sports action from 6:00 PM CT.

This offer lets fans bet across multiple leagues, including MLS futures for Sporting KC, the NBA showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks tipping off at 7:30 PM CT, and the NHL matchup featuring the Anaheim Ducks against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 6:00 PM CT.

Claiming the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code GOALTOPMO

Here’s how to claim the Caesars Missouri promo code, GOALTOPMO, and access $150 in bonus bets:

Use the secure link to access Caesars Sportsbook or download the mobile app and choose Missouri as your state. Hit “Sign Up” and register a new account. Enter the promo code GOALTOPMO at signup. Fund your account with at least $5. Make a minimum qualifying bet of $5 at -500 odds or longer. If your first bet is a hit, you’ll receive $150 in Bonus bets. Must be 21+ and physically present in Missouri; full T&Cs apply.

How Can You Use Your Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Today?

MLS—Sporting KC Futures

Sporting Kansas City enters the MLS futures market as an intriguing long-term option for Missouri bettors looking ahead to the upcoming season.

With Caesars Sportsbook, fans can wager on Sporting KC to win the MLS Cup (+10000), capture the Western Conference title (+8000), or secure a playoff berth, giving multiple ways to back the club beyond single-match betting.

SKC’s home-field advantage at Children’s Mercy Park and a core built around attacking depth make them a popular futures play, especially for bettors seeking longer odds with season-long upside. Futures markets also allow bettors to lock in value early, with odds likely to shift once the regular season gets underway.

NBA—San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks, Dec. 16, 7:30 PM CT

Both teams arrive at the final with identical 18–7 records, though their journeys have differed. The Knicks (-126) are on a hot streak, winning their last five games and riding momentum from a 132–120 semifinal victory over the Orlando Magic.

Meanwhile, the Spurs (+110) earned their spot by narrowly defeating the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder 111–109, powered by a strong return from Victor Wembanyama, who contributed 22 points, 9 rebounds, and a commanding presence despite limited minutes.

With New York boasting elite offensive firepower led by Jalen Brunson and the Spurs showing renewed depth and energy, the matchup promises to be competitive—but the Knicks’ cohesion and consistency give them a slight advantage.

NHL—Anaheim Ducks vs Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 16, 6:00 PM CT

The Blue Jackets (13–13–6) are looking to break a tough stretch, having dropped multiple recent games and still searching for consistency on both ends of the ice.

Meanwhile, the Ducks (20–12–1) have been up and down recently, suffering a loss but also posting strong performances, including a convincing 4–1 victory over the New York Rangers featuring key contributions from Cutter Gauthier.

Statistically, Columbus holds a slight edge in recent odds and momentum at home, but Anaheim’s scoring potential, especially when clicking offensively, suggests this game could be competitive. Most previews point to a tight contest with both offenses capable of finding the net.

What payment options will the Caesars Sportsbook offer in Missouri

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri should support a wide range of secure and convenient payment options, typically including:

Credit & Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, Discover) – instant transactions.

(Visa, Mastercard, Discover) – instant transactions. Online Banking / ACH / eCheck – secure bank transfers.

– secure bank transfers. PayPal – a popular e‑wallet option.

– a popular e‑wallet option. Apple Pay – mobile payment for Apple devices.

– mobile payment for Apple devices. Caesars Play+ Prepaid Card – Caesars‑branded card for deposits and easy withdrawals.

– Caesars‑branded card for deposits and easy withdrawals. PayNearMe – cash deposits/withdrawals at retail locations (e.g., convenience stores).

– cash deposits/withdrawals at retail locations (e.g., convenience stores). Cash at Casino Cage – in‑person cash transactions at Caesars retail sportsbooks.

– in‑person cash transactions at Caesars retail sportsbooks. Wire Transfer – available for larger transfers (may take longer).

Caesars Missouri promo code GOALTOPMO Caesars Missouri promo code offer Bet $5, Get $150 If Your First Bet Wins! Caesars Missouri promo code terms and conditions Must be 21+ and physically present in MO. New users only. Must register using an eligible promo code. Min. qualifying bet amount: $5. Min. Odds: -500. First wager after registration must qualify. Awarded as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire 30 days after receipt. Bonus Bet amount not returned for winning bets. See Caesars Sportsbook or the Promotions tab on the app for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1- 800-GAMBLER

