bet365 Missouri Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Kansas City Chiefs, NHL & NBA

bet365 is giving Missouri bettors a chance to boost their action with the GOALBET bonus code, offering $365 in bonus bets on upcoming NFL, NBA, and NHL games from 6:00 PM CT today.

The slate is packed with exciting matchups, including the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 21 at 12:00 PM CT, the San Antonio Spurs facing the New York Knicks on Dec. 16 at 7:30 PM CT, and the Utah Mammoth going up against the Boston Bruins tonight at 6:00 PM CT.

Claiming the bet365 Missouri bonus code - GOALBET

The bet365 Missouri bonus code GOALBET is available to all new users in the Show-Me State. To redeem this offer, follow these steps:

Visit bet365 through the secure link and create a new account. Enter the promo code GOALBET during registration. Verify your identity and confirm that you are 21 years or older. Select Missouri as your state. Make an initial deposit of at least $10. Place a $10 wager on any eligible market with minimum odds of -500.

Once your qualifying bet settles, whether it wins or loses, you will receive $365 in bonus bets credited to your account.

NFL—Kansas City Chiefs vs Tennessee Titans, Dec. 21, 12:00 PM CT

With Kansas City (-188 ML, spread at -4.5) at 6–7 and Tennessee (+195 ML) struggling at 2–11, it's easy to see why the betting lines lie where they are. However, Patrick Mahomes is out for the season after tearing his ACL, and the Chiefs are out of playoff contention, so team morale may not be at its highest.

Tennessee has shown a pattern of covering the spread in many recent games; the Titans tend to perform decently against the Chiefs, which may keep this game more competitive than the records suggest.

In short, the Chiefs have the edge, but the Titans, despite their poor season, might make this closer than expected if they play up to their recent form.

NBA—San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Dec. 16, 7:30 PM CT

Both teams enter the NBA Cup final at 18–7, but they take very different paths. The Knicks (-142 ML, spread at -2.5) have rolled winners of their last 5 games and are riding confidence after a 132-120 semifinal win over the Orlando Magic.

Meanwhile, the Spurs (+120 ML) punched their ticket by upsetting the much-favored Oklahoma City Thunder 111–109, backed by a strong return from Victor Wembanyama, who delivered 22 points, 9 rebounds, and a big presence while on a minute restriction.

Given New York’s offensive firepower led by Jalen Brunson’s hot streak and the Spurs’ recent surge and renewed depth, this final could be tight, and total lines sit at 228.5–230.5. But the Knicks’ edge in cohesion and consistency gives them a slight upper hand.

NHL—Utah Mammoth vs Boston Bruins, Dec. 16, 6:00 PM CT

Boston enters as the favorite on home ice: the “puck line” puts Utah as +1.5 (Mammoth must win by 2+ to cover) while Boston is -1.5. Boston also enjoys a stronger home record (11–5), while Utah comes in with a middling road record and a 16–15–3 overall mark.

Utah arrives flying high, fresh off a dramatic 5–4 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, powered by hot streaks from offensively dangerous players like Dylan Guenther. Meanwhile, Boston boasts elite offensive firepower with David Pastrnak among its top threats, and the Bruins’ home-ice consistency gives them the edge.

In short: Boston appears favored, but Utah’s momentum and ability to bounce back could make this a tighter, higher-scoring affair than the records alone suggest.

Can I Sports Bet in Missouri with bet365?

Yes! Residents of Missouri can now lawfully wager on collegiate sports, the NFL, NBA, NHL, and soccer, thanks to bet365's launch on December 1. The sportsbook supports major payment methods and round-the-clock customer care.

More info on bet365 Missouri Bonus Code

bet365 Missouri promo code GOALBET bet365 Missouri promo code offer Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose! bet365 Missouri promo code terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager is excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in MO only. Bet $10 and Get $365 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Minimum odds -500 or greater.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri