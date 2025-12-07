DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, and NBA

Jump on the DraftKings Missouri promo code today from 8:00 PM ET to wager on NHL, NFL, and NBA games, including the St. Louis Blues, Chiefs vs. Texans, and Warriors vs. Bulls (12/7).

Missouri bettors can catch top action tonight. The St. Louis Blues face the Montreal Canadiens at 8:00 PM ET at Bell Centre. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans at 8:20 PM ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. DraftKings Missouri offers a chance to get in on this packed slate.

Visit the DraftKings Sportsbook website or app while physically in Missouri. Tap Sign Up and create a new account – no promo code required. Deposit at least $5 Make a first-time bet of $5 or more on -500 odds or longer. Receive up to $300 instantly in non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Use your Bonus Bets within 7 days (168 hours) for any available sportsbook market.

How can you use your DraftKings Missouri Promo Code today?

St. Louis Blues vs Montreal Canadiens – NHL Dec. 7, 8:00 PM ET, Bell Centre, Montreal.

The Blues hit the ice hot — in their last meeting, they thumped Montreal 6–1, with balanced scoring and a strong performance from the lineup and netminder.

That recent rout makes St. Louis a tempting bet on the moneyline or puck line, especially if they keep controlling play. The Blues' leading scorer, Jordan Kyrou, is great value for an anytime goalscorer prop. Goals/total-goals props could also be interesting.

If Montreal shows signs of life, the game could offer value on the Over, but if the Blues dominate again, backing a lower total or a “Blues win” seems solid.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans – NFL, Dec. 7, 8:20 PM ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Chiefs (6-6) need a win to keep playoff hopes alive. Patrick Mahomes has averaged 275 passing yards in his last 5 home games.

Betting Angle: Chiefs -7 (+100) looks favorable. Under 54 points (-110) is worth considering due to the Texans’ offensive struggles.

The Chiefs have also struggled defensively, especially when they blitz the opposing QB. Expect CJ Stroud to have a solid game and pick his overs on passing yards.

Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls – NBA, Dec.7, 10:00 PM ET, Chase Center, San Francisco

Oddsmakers have the Golden State Warriors favored over the Chicago Bulls for their matchup on today at 10:00 PM ET at Chase Center, with the Warriors listed at –6.5 on the spread and around –260 on the moneyline, while Chicago sits near +6.5 and +200 as the underdog; reflecting expectations of a fast-paced, high-scoring game.

The Warriors enter with a stronger record (recent projections put them above .500) and typically perform well at home, but their lineup has included key injury concerns throughout the season, which can swing both totals and spreads.

The Bulls, hovering near or slightly below .500 in most recent projections, also face their own availability issues, with injuries to core rotation players making them unpredictable but potentially valuable as underdogs if fully healthy.

Overall, oddsmakers lean Warriors due to home court, deeper scoring options, and matchup history—but injuries on either side could shift the spread or totals dramatically before tipoff.

Responsible Gambling in Missouri

DraftKings offers Missouri players a variety of tools to maintain control while betting:

Deposit limits: Set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit caps.

Wager limits: Restrict how much can be wagered per game or time frame.

Timeouts & self-exclusion: Temporarily or permanently limit access to DraftKings accounts.

Players can also access state and national support: Call 1-800-GAMBLER for confidential help.

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) provides therapy referrals and online chat support.

