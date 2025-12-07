Caesars Missouri Promo Code GOALTOPMO: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Kansas City Chiefs & STL Blues

The Caesars Missouri coupon code GOALTOPMO unlocks possible $150 in bonus bets you can use on the St. Louis Blues, Chiefs vs. Texans.

Missouri bettors can enjoy a full slate on December 7, 2025. The St. Louis Blues face the Montreal Canadiens at 8:00 PM ET at Bell Centre, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans at 8:20 PM ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans get NHL, NFL, and NBA action to follow with Caesars Missouri.

Claiming the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Getting started with the Caesars Missouri promo code is straightforward:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook website or download the app. Enter GOALTOPMO at registration. Deposit at least $5. Place a $5+ wager on odds -500 or higher. If your bet settles as a win, you receive your $150 in non-withdrawable bonus bets.

How Can You Use Your Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Today?

NHL— St. Louis Blues vs Montreal Canadiens, Dec. 7, 8:00 PM ET

The St. Louis Blues take on the Montreal Canadiens today, with books giving a slight edge to Montreal due to their stronger record compared to St. Louis’s inconsistent season.

Despite that, the Blues have historically performed well against the Canadiens and won their last matchup by multiple goals, making a Blues moneyline or puck-line (-1.5) wager appealing if they control momentum.

Montreal’s home-ice and up-tempo offense keep the total goals market intriguing, while player props—especially points or assists for St. Louis stars like Jordan Kyrou—could offer good value depending on lineup updates and goalie status.

NFL— Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans, Dec. 7, 8:20 PM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Houston Texans on December 7 at 8:20 PM ET at Arrowhead Stadium, with Kansas City favored at roughly –180 moneyline and –3.5 spread, while Houston sits near +150 ML / +3.5 spread and a total around 41.5 points.

The Chiefs (6‑6) are looking to stay in playoff contention, with Patrick Mahomes' passing yards over 240.5 and Travis Kelce receiving yards over 85.5 standing out as key player prop opportunities.

The Texans (7‑5) bring momentum but must navigate a hostile road environment, making underdog or conservative prop bets attractive if the game stays close or the Chiefs’ offense faces resistance.

What are Caesar's customer service options?

Here are the main customer‑service options for Caesars Sportsbook — how you can reach support or get help.

Live Chat / Help Center — Caesars offers a chat function on its help pages: you can click the chat icon or “Chat Now” button to speak with a live agent virtually.

— Caesars offers a chat function on its help pages: you can click the chat icon or “Chat Now” button to speak with a live agent virtually. Phone Support — You can call Caesars at 855‑474‑0606 (toll‑free) for direct support.

— You can call Caesars at (toll‑free) for direct support. Email — For non‑urgent or documentation‑heavy issues, you can email support at support@caesarssportsbook.com (or the state‑specific support email if required).

— For non‑urgent or documentation‑heavy issues, you can email support at (or the state‑specific support email if required). Online Help / FAQ Section — Caesars maintains a help center and FAQ area covering common topics — deposits/withdrawals, account verification, geo‑location, bonuses, and general troubleshooting.

— Caesars maintains a help center and FAQ area covering common topics — deposits/withdrawals, account verification, geo‑location, bonuses, and general troubleshooting. Social Media Support — You can also reach out via their official social media account: @CaesarsHelp on Twitter/X for support or updates.

Caesars Missouri promo code GOALTOPMO Caesars Missouri promo code offer Bet $5, Get $150 If Your First Bet Wins! Caesars Missouri promo code terms and conditions Must be 21+ and physically present in MO. New users only. Must register using an eligible promo code. Min. qualifying bet amount: $5. Min. Odds: -500. First wager after registration must qualify. Awarded as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire 30 days after receipt. Bonus Bet amount not returned for winning bets. See Caesars Sportsbook or the Promotions tab on the app for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1- 800-GAMBLER

