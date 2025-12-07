BetMGM Missouri Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1,500 in Bonuses for KC Chiefs, STL Blues & NBA

The BetMGM Missouri Promo code GOALMAX1500 offers up to $1,500 in bonuses for the St. Louis Blues, NFL Chiefs vs. Texans, and NBA OKC vs. Utah Jazz from 8:00 PM ET. Missouri bettors can enjoy a packed slate tonight.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium, the St. Louis Blues face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre, and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. Fans get NFL, NHL, and NBA action to follow with BetMGM Missouri.

Claiming the BetMGM Missouri Promo Code

Getting started with the BetMGM Missouri promo code is simple:

Download the BetMGM app or visit the website while physically in Missouri. Hit sign up in the top right corner and fill out the registration form. Enter GOALMAX1500. Fund your account with any amount from $1+ 20% of your deposit gets matched up to $1,500 in sports bonuses Use bonus bets to wager on any available sports. Bonus bets will expire after seven days

How Can You Use Your BetMGM Missouri Promo Code Today?

NHL— St. Louis Blues vs Montreal Canadiens, Dec. 7, 8:00 PM ET

The St. Louis Blues face the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 7 at 7:00 PM ET, with oddsmakers leaning slightly toward Montreal thanks to their stronger record compared to the Blues’ more uneven season.

St. Louis, however, has historically matched up well against Montreal and even won their most recent meeting by multiple goals, giving bettors a reason to consider the Blues moneyline or even a puck-line play if momentum swings their way.

Montreal’s home-ice advantage and offensive pace keep the total goals market interesting, while player props—particularly points or assist props for St. Louis stars like Robert Thomas—may offer strong value depending on lineup news and goaltending confirmations.

NFL— Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans, Dec. 7, 8:20 PM ET

The Chiefs host the Texans Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead with Kansas City favored at about –180 moneyline and –3.5 spread, while Houston sits around +150 ML / +3.5 spread, and the total is set near 41.5 points.

Kansas City (6-6) needs a win to stay in playoff contention, while the Texans (7-5) arrive with momentum but must contend with a hostile environment and pressure on the Chiefs’ banged-up offensive line — injuries on KC might open value for underdog or lighter-spread plays.

Expect tight quarters and lower scoring, making the moneyline, modest spread cover, or conservative props (e.g. short-yardage runs, modest passing totals) the most realistic betting angles.

NBA—Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz, Dec. 7, 8:00 PM ET

The Thunder (21-1) enter as heavy favorites — recent form has them widely expected to win. With their high-octane offense averaging ~120.3 points per game and the Jazz struggling to defend at home, the Thunder moneyline or spread cover looks like the safest bet.

For value plays, consider the total game points over/under: the Jazz’s pace and defense issues could push this toward a high-scoring game, making the Over an attractive option.

Also, player props — especially points or three-point props for Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander — may offer upside if he carries OKC’s offense under pressure.

Can I sports bet in Missouri with BetMGM?

Yes — you can legally sports-bet in Missouri with BetMGM.

Sports betting launched in Missouri on December 1, 2025 , after voters approved Amendment 2 in 2024.

, after voters approved Amendment 2 in 2024. BetMGM is one of the licensed sportsbooks in Missouri — you can use its mobile app (iOS or Android) or place bets in person at its retail sportsbook locations (e.g. at partner casinos) if you’re physically in Missouri.

To legal bet with BetMGM in Missouri, you must be 21 or older and physically located within the state at the time of wagering

More info on BetMGM Promo Code

BetMGM Missouri promo code GOALMAX1500 BetMGM Missouri promo code offer Get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1,500 in Sports Bonus! BetMGM Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. MO Only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. Please gamble responsibly.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri