bet365 Missouri Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Kansas City Chiefs, St Louis Blues & NBA

Up for grabs is $365 in bonus bets! Get yours using the bet365 Missouri Bonus Code GOALBET for the St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, and the best NBA games for Missouri bettors on December 7.

Missouri bettors have a full slate on December 7, 2025. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans at 8:20 PM ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. T

he Denver Nuggets face the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 PM ET at Spectrum Center, and the St. Louis Blues take on the Montreal Canadiens at 8:00 PM ET at the Bell Centre, giving fans top NFL, NBA, and NHL action to follow.

Claiming the bet365 Missouri bonus code

It’s super simple to get the goodies that come with the bet365 Missouri bonus code GOALBET. Bettors in the Show-Me State can just follow the outlined steps:

Download the bet365 app or visit the bet365 website. Hit “Sign Up” in the top right corner Create a new account Enter code GOALBET when prompted. Using any of the available payment methods, deposit at least $10 Place a $10 wager on any eligible sports market ( minimum odds required -500). Once your qualifying bet settles — win or lose — you get $365 in bonus bets credited to your account.

How you can use your bet365 Missouri bonus code today

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans – NFL, Dec. 7, 8:20 PM ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans — expect a high-stakes NFL clash.

Betting vibe: Texans have covered several recent games ATS (against-the-spread), while games between these two teams have often hit the under (lower total points).

For bettors: A good angle to consider might be Texans + spread or under total points, especially if you expect a defensive, lower-scoring game.

St. Louis Blues vs Montreal Canadiens – NHL Dec. 7, 8:00 PM ET, Bell Centre, Montreal.

Matchup: St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens — a marquee NHL contest.

This kind of game offers plenty of wagering angles: moneyline, puck-line (spread), and total goals (over/under).

Recent form: The Blues are seeking more consistency, while the Canadiens remain competitive. Recent games between these clubs have been tight, making either a straight-up bet or a puck-line play tempting.

Tip: If you want to hedge risk, total-goals markets (e.g., over/under 5.5 goals) could provide good value given both clubs’ recent scoring and defensive stats.

Denver vs. Charlotte – NBA, Dec. 7, 6:00 PM ET

The Nuggets enter at about 14‑5 overall / 7‑2 on the road, while the Hornets are 5‑14 overall / 4‑6 at home.

Offensive‑defensive splits suggest a fast‑paced, high‑scoring game: Denver is among the league’s top scoring squads (~124.5 PPG), while Charlotte gives up similar output.

That makes the Nuggets moneyline or spread a “safe-ish” bet, but with a high pace expected, Over on total points or player props (e.g. points/assists for key players) could offer value.

Responsible Gambling with bet365 Missouri

You can use bet365 Missouri and get more thrill out of your favorite sports. The sportsbook also looks out for you and has features designed to curb problem gambling, should it arise.

bet365 Missouri Responsible Gambling Tools:

Deposit limits — cap how much you add in a period

Wager limits — cap your bets per day or week

Time-outs — temporarily lock access if you need a break

Self-exclusion — block your account long-term if needed

Also: Support from helplines such as 1-800-GAMBLER and programs from national and state gambling-harm organisations

Remember: Gambling should be fun. Always bet within your means.

More info on bet365 Missouri Bonus Code

bet365 Missouri promo code GOALBET bet365 Missouri promo code offer Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose! bet365 Missouri promo code terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in MO only. Bet $10 and Get $365 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Minimum odds -500 of greater.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri