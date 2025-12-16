DraftKings Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Missouri Tigers, NBA, & NHL

DraftKings is bringing extra excitement to the Show-Me State with a DraftKings Missouri Promo Code that delivers $300 in bonus bets, perfectly timed for a full slate of NBA Cup and NHL action tonight at 7:00 PM CT, and the Missouri Tigers in College hoops days ahead.

Bettors can get in on marquee matchups, including San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks in the NBA Cup Finals tonight at 7:30 PM CT. The Colorado Avalanche also takes on the Seattle Kraken tonight at 9:00 PM CT, and the highly anticipated Missouri Tigers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini on Monday, December 22, at 7:00 PM CT.

Claiming the DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Here’s how to claim your DraftKings Missouri promo code offer and get $300 in bonus bets:

Use the secure link to access DraftKings Sportsbook and select Missouri as your state. Enter your details to create an account—no promo code needed. Make your first deposit of $5 or more. Place the $5 qualifying first wager on any available sports event (min odds -500). You’ll receive up to $300 in bonus bets soon after your first wager settles, win or lose. Must be 21+ and physically present in Missouri at the time of play.

NCAAB—Missouri Tigers vs Illinois Fighting Illini, Dec. 22, 7:00 PM CT

Illinois is favored to spread around Illini −6.5, and the over/under is near 150–151 points.

Missouri enters riding a strong season (9-2) and remains dangerous thanks to 3-point shooting and depth, while Illinois (6-2) brings disciplined defense and balanced offense, with early-season momentum and solid ball control.

Given Illinois’ edge in overall efficiency and Missouri’s vulnerability on the glass and defensive rebounding, most projections lean toward Illinois, though Missouri’s shooting and pace could keep the game competitive.

NBA—San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks, Dec. 16, 7:30 PM CT

New York is a slight favorite; the spread sits at Knicks –2.5, with the money line around Knicks −126 / Spurs +110, and the over/under close to 228.5.

Both teams enter the final at 18–7. NYK won their last 5 games and are riding hot after a 132-120 semifinal win over the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, the Spurs secured their place in the finals by defeating the much-favored Oklahoma City Thunder 111–109, backed by a strong return from Victor Wembanyama; he delivered 22 points, 9 rebounds, and a big presence while on a minute restriction.

Given New York’s offensive firepower led by Jalen Brunson’s hot streak and the Spurs’ recent surge and renewed depth, this final could be tight. But the Knicks’ edge in cohesion and consistency gives them an upper hand.

NHL—Colorado Avalanche vs Seattle Kraken, Dec. 16, 9:00 PM, CT

The Avalanche (-223 ML) enters roaring, leading the league with elite offense (averaging about 4.0 goals per game) and top-tier defense: roughly 2.16 goals-against per game. Their star forward Nathan MacKinnon leads the charge. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken (+178) has struggled lately: their record and recent form are middling, and defensive lapses have cost them games.

Given the Avalanche’s dominant form, balanced scoring, and strong goaltending versus the Kraken’s inconsistency, this game looks tilted heavily toward Colorado. Expect Colorado to control tempo, pressure Seattle into mistakes, and likely win by a comfortable margin.

What are DraftKings Customer Service Options

DraftKings offers several customer service options to help users with account issues, betting questions, deposits/withdrawals, and technical problems. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Live Chat

Available 24/7 for most inquiries.

Accessible directly through the DraftKings website or mobile app.

Usually, the fastest way to get help with account issues or questions.

Email Support

Users can submit a request through DraftKings’ support form or email.

Ideal for non-urgent issues or for sending detailed documentation.

Response times can vary, often within 24–48 hours.

Help Center / FAQs

Covers common topics such as:

Account verification and security

Deposits and withdrawals

Betting rules and restrictions

Promotions and bonuses

Often provides step-by-step solutions without needing to contact support.

Social Media Support

DraftKings maintains active support on Twitter @DraftKingsHelp and other social platforms.

Can be used for general questions or updates, but not recommended for sensitive account issues.

More info on DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

DraftKings Missouri promo code No Code Needed - Link DraftKings Missouri promo code offer Bet $5 and Get $300 Instantly in Bonus Bets!

