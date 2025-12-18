New Missouri bettors can use the promo code GOALTOPMO and get $150 in bonus bets from a $5 wager. This is perfect for wagering on tonight’s slate of games featuring the St. Louis Blues.

Claiming the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

In the NHL, the St. Louis Blues host the Rangers at 7:00 PM CT in a high-stakes game, while elsewhere in TNF action, two high-flying teams, the Rams and the Seahawks, face off at 7:15 PM CT. There is also NBA action between the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM CT

Here’s a quick breakdown of how to unlock the Caesars Missouri promo code GOALTOP250MB and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Start by using the secure Caesars link or downloading the Caesars Sportsbook app, then select Missouri as your location. Create a new account and be sure to enter GOALTOP250MB during registration. Once signed up, deposit any amount between $1 and $250 or more. Place a wager of $1 and $250 on odds of -500 or longer. You will receive bonus bets worth the amount wagered, up to $250. You must be 21 or older and physically located in Missouri to participate. Additional terms and conditions apply.

How Can You Use Your Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code Today?

NHL—New York Rangers vs St. Louis Blues Dec. 18, 2025, 7:00 PM CT

In this NHL showdown at Enterprise Center, the New York Rangers (slightly favored at about -142 on the moneyline with a 5.5 total goals line) take on the St. Louis Blues (+118) in a tight matchup where New York is also favored to cover on the puck line (-1.5).

Early-season trends show the Rangers with modest road success and a slight edge in statistical models, though both clubs have struggled for consistent offense, making the under 5.5 goals appealing for cautious bettors.

With the Blues’ recent back-to-back play and home-ice support, this could be a close one—New York holds a slim predicted win probability, but St. Louis shouldn’t be overlooked as the underdog at home.

NFL—Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks, Dec. 18, 2025, 7:15 PM CT

The TNF clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks shapes up as a razor-thin contest, with the Rams generally listed as small favorites around -1.5 on the spread and a point total near 44.5, while the Seahawks check in as the slight underdog (+1.5), suggesting a near-coin-flip battle in Seattle.

With both teams tied at 11-3 atop the division and playoff seeding on the line, bettors will be watching trends such as Seattle’s strong home performances and LA’s offensive firepower, and totals markets hint at a balanced scoring expectation. Recent injury news (like WR Davante Adams’ doubtful status) and the rivalry stakes only add to the intrigue of this primetime duel at Lumen Field.

NBA—Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks, Dec. 18, 2025, 7:30 PM CT

Tonight’s NBA clash between the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks (7:30 PM CT, American Airlines Center) sees Detroit installed as roughly a 5.5-point road favorite with moneyline odds of -210, while Dallas checks in near +190, and the total sits at 231.5 points.

The Pistons (21-5) boast one of the league’s best records and are projected by models to have around a 65–70% chance to win, driven by strong play from stars like Cade Cunningham, while the Mavericks (10-17) have shown flashes but remain underdogs at home, making Detroit on the spread or moneyline the lean for many bettors in this matchup.

Can I bet on Sports in Missouri?

Yes, you can bet on sports with Caesars in Missouri. Caesars Sportsbook officially launched statewide on December 1, 2025, allowing residents who are 21+ and physically located in Missouri to place legal sports wagers through the Caesars mobile app or in person at Caesars retail sportsbook locations inside Harrah’s Kansas City and Horseshoe St. Louis.

The Caesars app offers a full range of sports betting options, including pre‑game and live in‑play betting, same‑game parlays, player props, futures, and more, and also features promotions like get $150 in bonus bets for new Missouri users.

More info on Caesars Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Caesars Missouri promo code GOALTOPMO Caesars Missouri promo code offer Bet $5, Get $150 If Your First Bet Wins! States AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MO, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, ON, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Caesars Missouri promo code terms and conditions Must be 21+ and physically present in MO. New users only. Must register using an eligible promo code. Min. qualifying bet amount: $5. Min. Odds: -500. First wager after registration must qualify. Awarded as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire 30 days after receipt. Bonus Bet amount not returned for winning bets. See Caesars Sportsbook or the Promotions tab on the app for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1- 800-GAMBLER

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri