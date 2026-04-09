Burnley vs Liverpool Bet Builder Predictions and Betting Tips: A 3.98/1 Builder for Sunday’s clash

The Reds should be too strong for the Clarets, but Arne Slot’s side can be vulnerable. We expect goals in this one.

Best bets for Burnley vs Liverpool

Liverpool Moneyline @ -290 with bet365

Both teams to score @ -111 with bet365

Alexander Isak to score or assist @ -200 with bet365

Cody Gakpo to be fouled 2+ times @ -189 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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The obvious decision

An away win is widely expected here, with Liverpool heading to Burnley with their 100% record intact after beating Arsenal. Arne Slot’s men have started this season in the same way they finished last, and they will be title challengers once more. Burnley, meanwhile, are going to have their work cut out for them over the course of the campaign.

The Reds are already the highest-scoring team in the Premier League with eight goals in three games, and have an enviable squad at their disposal. They’re heavy favourites even away from home as they face the Clarets, and with good reason. It’d be a big surprise if they didn’t take all three points.

Burnley vs Liverpool Bet Builder 1: Liverpool Moneyline @ -290 with bet365

Liverpool aren’t impenetrable

Slot’s side are not invincible, though. Crystal Palace exposed them in the Community Shield, and both Bournemouth and Newcastle United managed to find cracks in the league. Liverpool will likely win plenty of games this season, but they might concede a fair few goals along the way as well.

Scott Parker’s men had a rough start to life back in the top-flight, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, but have bounced back well. They beat Sunderland, defeated Derby County in the Carabao Cup, and put up a good fight against Manchester United despite losing 3-2. Liverpool will be more open than they were in their clean sheet against Arsenal, which could give the hosts chances to exploit vulnerabilities.

Burnley vs Liverpool Bet Builder 2: Both teams to score @ -111 with bet365

A debut to remember

We know how much football loves a narrative. Therefore, it’d be absolutely no shock to see Alexander Isak get in on the action this weekend as he makes his Liverpool debut. The Swede, who moved from Newcastle for a record British fee, may not start, but he’ll almost certainly get on the field.

We’re all aware of the sort of problems he can cause, having seen him in action for the Magpies. His 33 goals and assists in 42 matches last season speak for themselves, and he’ll be eager to get the ball rolling as soon as possible on Merseyside. There’s probably value in picking him out as a contributor at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Liverpool Bet Builder 3: Alexander Isak to score or assist @ -200 with bet365

The most fouled player

Not a single player in the Premier League this season has been fouled more times than Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo.

The Dutchman, who’s played every minute of the Reds’ three games, has been fouled 10 times in total, which is an average of 3.3 per game. Those fouls have been consistent too, with 3+ in each.

Burnley have been one of the league’s most disciplined sides so far, averaging just 8.7 fouls per match, but they will be tested here. The visitors have plenty of players capable of causing trouble, and Gakpo is just one of them. There’s a good chance the attacker will remain top of the most-fouled list by the time the final whistle is blown.