BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1600: Get $1600 Bonuses for NBA, Serie A & NHL

Looking to extend their winning streak to five games, the Oklahoma City Thunder (34-7, -?.?) head to Toyota Center for a 7:30pm EST game against the Houston Rockets (23-14) tonight. Kevin Durant and the Rockets are an impressive 12-2 at home this season.

Use the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1600 for a 20% deposit match up to $1600 in bonus bets for the game or a 2:45pm EST Serie A game between Como and Scudetto contenders AC Milan. In the NHL, the New York Islanders face the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00pm EST.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our expert's guide to the best sports betting apps

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1600

Claim the BetMGM bonus code, and a 20% deposit match up to $1600 by using the guide below:

Specific promo offer open to new users in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY

First, go to BetMGM’s website by following the link here Then, click “Sign Up” to start creating your account While entering your details, provide the bonus code GOALMAX1600 Now, deposit up to $7500 to take full advantage of the offer Your first deposit will be matched at 20%, up to $1500 in bonus bets The bets expire at the end of seven days and cannot be redeemed for cash

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets - 1/15 7:30 PM EST

Last season, the Houston Rockets won both home games against the Oklahoma City Thunder (-4.5). Tonight at 7:30pm EST at Toyota Center, the Rockets host the Thunder for the first time this season (Prime Video).

However, Houston is 0-6 ATS in its last six games and has lost more games (eight) in its previous 15 than the 34-7 Thunder have lost all season. Meanwhile, the Thunder are 1-5 ATS in the preceding six games, but are coming off a 21-point win over the Spurs.

The under is 6-1 in the Rockets’ last seven games. At their best, these are two of the best defenses in the league. If not for double overtime when they met in the season opener in OKC, the under would have easily cashed. Go with under 221.5 points (-110)

Serie A - Como vs AC Milan - 1/15 2:45 PM EST

Como (+180) will look to stay unbeaten at home this season when they host AC Milan (+150) in a 2:45pm EST Serie A match on Paramount+. Cesc Fabregas’s Como are unbeaten at home in Serie A and have conceded just four league goals at the Stadio Giuseppe Senigaglia.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are on an 18-game Serie A unbeaten run. The Rossoneri’s Christopher Nkunku (+260 to score) has also found the net three times in his previous two matches.

Only one of Como’s nine home matches this season has finished with more than two goals, along with just three of Milan’s road games. I’d recommend going with under 2.5 goals (-135) today, given both teams’ defensive prowess.

NHL - New York Islanders vs Edmonton Oilers - 1/15 9:00 PM EST

In a 9:00pm EST NHL game (ESPN+), the New York Islanders (+150) match up with the Edmonton Oilers (-185) at Rogers Place. The Oilers rank third in the NHL, with 3.38 goals per game, but have averaged four goals per game over their previous five.

Connor McDavid, the NHL’s best player, has registered two or more points in five of six January games. You can bet on McDavid over 1.5 points tonight at -135 odds. With goaltender Tristan Jarry back from an injury as well, the Oilers should close out the season strongly.

Edmonton is on a six-game home winning streak against the Islanders, and three of the previous four have been in regular time. Take the Oilers to win this one in regular time (-115) as well.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers