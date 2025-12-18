bet365 is boosting the action for Missouri bettors with the GOALBET bonus code, offering $365 in bonus bets to use on TNF and tonight’s top NBA and NHL matchups. With multiple high-profile games on the schedule, bettors can get involved from 7:00 PM CT.

Tonight’s betting slate is led by NHL action as the New York Rangers visit the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM CT, followed by a TNF showdown featuring the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at 7:15 PM CT. These games offer plenty of wagering angles, from game winners to totals and team performance markets.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors enter the PHX Arena to face the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM CT. With TNF, elite basketball talent, and a heavyweight hockey clash on tap, bet365 Missouri delivers added value on every bet, giving fans even more reason to stay locked into tonight’s action.

Claiming the bet365 Missouri bonus code

The bet365 Missouri bonus code GOALBET is open to all new bettors in the Show-Me State and delivers a strong welcome offer once you sign up. Getting started is simple:

Access bet365 using the secure registration link and open a new account. Enter the promo code GOALBET during the sign-up process. Complete identity verification and confirm you're at least 21 years old. Choose Missouri as your state of residence. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Place a $10 bet on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer.

After your qualifying wager settles—win or lose—$365 in bonus bets will be added directly to your bet365 account, ready to use on upcoming NFL, NBA, or NHL action.

How can you use your bet365 Missouri bonus code today?

NHL—New York Rangers vs St. Louis Blues Dec. 18, 2025, 7:00 PM CT

This evening’s Rangers-Blues matchup pits a struggling Blues squad entering on the back half of a homestand against a Rangers team (-139 ML, spread at -1.5) trying to regain consistency after uneven results on the road.

Notable stats: the Blues rank near the bottom defensively in the league, while New York, though modest offensively, tends to be more stable defensively and rely on strong goaltending.

Analysts lean toward a close, low-scoring affair projected outcome: Rangers 3, Blues 2 with the under 5.5 goals line and a narrow moneyline edge for the Rangers.

NBA—Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns, Dec. 18, 2025, 8:00 PM CT

Both teams enter on similar form with 4-6 records over their last 10 games, with the Warriors (spread at -1.5) recently falling to Portland 136-131 despite Curry's 48-point outburst, while the Suns lost a heartbreaker to the Lakers 116-114.

The total is set at 228.5-230.5 points. Warriors games have gone over the total 57.7% of the time this season (15 of 26), while the Suns have hit the over just 46.2% of the time, though Phoenix ranks 7th in three-pointers made while the Warriors lead the league in that category.

The Warriors are 6-10 on the road this season, while the Suns are 8-5 at home, making this a critical Western Conference matchup where late-game execution and perimeter shooting could be the difference.

NFL—Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks, Dec.18, 2025, 7:15 PM CT

This NFC West showdown takes center stage Thursday night. Seattle opens as a 1.5-point home favorite (-110, -125 ML), with the Rams (+105 ML), while the total sits at 42.5 points.

Matthew Stafford has been nothing short of spectacular in an MVP-caliber campaign, leading the NFL with 37 touchdown passes while throwing for 3,722 yards and just five interceptions on 66.4% completion. However, the Rams could be shorthanded on the short week, as Davante Adams is questionable with a lingering hamstring issue.

Seattle, meanwhile, has turned Lumen Field back into a fortress, riding a four-game home winning streak with an average margin of victory of 14.5 points. Still, there are cracks beneath the surface after the Seahawks narrowly escaped Indianapolis as 13-point favorites.

With the division crown, playoff positioning, and bragging rights on the line, expect a tense, hard-hitting Thursday night battle where every possession feels like it could swing the NFC West.

Can I Sports Bet in Missouri with bet365?

Yes! Residents of Missouri can now lawfully wager on collegiate sports, the NFL, NBA, NHL, and soccer since bet365 launched on December 1. The sportsbook supports major payment methods and round-the-clock customer care.

More info on bet365 Missouri Bonus Code

bet365 Missouri promo code GOALBET bet365 Missouri promo code offer Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose! bet365 Missouri promo code terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager is excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in MO only. Bet $10 and Get $365 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Minimum odds -500 or greater.

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri