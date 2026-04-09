Yamal’s injury creates other Barca betting opportunities

The winger is not expected to recover in time to face Newcastle in the Champions League on Thursday. He’s also a doubt for Barca’s next La Liga game.

Barcelona Markets Odds Raphinha to score anytime vs Newcastle +150 Newcastle vs Barcelona - Tie +270 Fermin Lopez to score anytime vs Getafe +215

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How do Barcelona cope without Yamal?

Last season, there was a significant difference between Barcelona with and without Yamal. They won 84% of their league games with the Spain international as a starter. When he was missing from the lineup, that dropped to just 29%.

Four of Barca’s six defeats in La Liga came when Yamal was not in the team. Their worst period in the season, towards the end of 2024, coincided with an injury to their young star.

There were, therefore, legitimate fears when the 18-year-old returned from the recent international break with a fresh issue. He has already registered two goals and five assists in five appearances for club and country this term. However, concerns that he is being overplayed in both settings have long been present.

Bettors might have been expecting Barca to again struggle without their young star on Sunday. That wasn’t the case, as Hansi Flick’s side thrashed Valencia 6-0 in their first home fixture of the campaign.

That was only one game, against poor opposition that has now conceded 18 goals against the Catalan giants in 2025. It’s too early to conclude that the Spanish champions can cope without Yamal. However, they do have additional attacking options this term.

The overall structure didn’t radically change against Valencia. They are still operating with a high line and taking risks, and this may be an opportunity for other players to impress.

An opportunity for others to shine

Barcelona travel to what will be a hostile St James’ Park to take on Newcastle this week. Bettors must decide how much weight to place on the significance of their six-goal weekend win.

They’ll find it much more difficult to gain control in midfield on Tyneside, but wingers Marcus Rashford and Raphinha should again pose a threat.

The Brazilian may take on the role of leading this attack in Yamal’s absence. He was outstanding in last season’s Champions League, averaging a goal every 94 minutes. Raphinha also came off the bench to score twice on Sunday, and looks like a value anytime goalscorer bet in England.

Having a rotation player as good as Rashford is also a significant shift from the lack of wide depth last season. He brilliantly set up Raphinha for one of the goals last time out.

That being said, in a more difficult fixture, Yamal’s absence will still be felt. Newcastle are strong at home, and were really competitive with only 10 players against Premier League holders Liverpool last month. Backing the draw, with an implied probability of around 25% could offer the best value.

After Newcastle, Barcelona are back at home on Sunday in La Liga against Getafe. That’s not a fixture that Yamal is likely to be rushed back for, unless he’s 100% fit.

It could be another opportunity for Fermin Lopez to shine. The 22-year-old scored an excellent brace against Valencia and has an impressive overall strike rate in La Liga. He averages a goal every 179 minutes since making his debut in the competition in 2023.