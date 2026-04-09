Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder Predictions and Betting Tips: +400 builder with goals

Best bets for Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Villa and Palace to tie @ +250 with BetMGM

Both teams to score @ -115 with BetMGM

Jean-Philippe Mateta to have 1+ shot on target @ +280 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Tough to separate the two

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have been hard to split in the early stages of the Premier League season, with neither able to win their first match. It makes this game at Villa Park a tough one to call, and it’d be no surprise to see the spoils shared. The Villans drew their first home game of the season, while the Eagles have drawn both of their matches so far.

Their games have been low-scoring as well, with only three goals scored in their four matches collectively - for or against them. Palace are 14th going into the tie, while Villa are 17th, and both will be desperate to get their first win of the season. They might even cancel each other out.

It’ll be a fascinating battle between Unai Emery and Oliver Glasner, one that ultimately neither of them win. We’re backing a draw in the Midlands.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder 1: Villa and Palace to tie @ +250 with BetMGM

Goals at both ends

Games between these two sides are typically high-scoring. As previously mentioned, neither has been free-scoring this season so far, but the floodgates could potentially open here. All of their last six meetings have seen three or more goals scored, and eight of the last 11 saw both teams on the scoresheet

So, of late, it’s been a fun watch for the neutral - and that could be the same once again. There are injuries to deal with for both sides, with the likes of Boubacar Kamara and Eddie Nketiah unavailable. However, the biggest loss for the visitors is Eberechi Eze - his departure for Arsenal leaves a big hole in their attack.

There’ll still be plenty of attacking threats out there on the field, but Palace may want to keep things tight as they adjust to life without Eze. This clash could still provide plenty of action.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder 2: Both teams to score @ -115 with BetMGM

Mateta on the move

Jean-Philippe Mateta is fantastic. He found his groove last season as he grabbed 14 Premier League goals for Palace, and with Eze gone, he’s comfortably their best attacking outlet. With two goals in five games, he’s already up and running in 2025/26.

The Frenchman is capable of troubling any defence, as Liverpool found out in the Community Shield. He remains a threat even when not scoring. Only one player in the division has had more shots on target so far, so tipping him to test Em Martinez seems to be a safe option.

Mateta is expected to lead the line alone at Villa Park, and he will be Glasner’s focal point. He’ll fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet.