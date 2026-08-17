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Tegar Paramartha

Head of News

With over a decade of experience in football journalism, Tegar has been with GOAL since 2010 and has contributed to other major sports media outlets such as Fox Sports, ESPN, and Ballball. His lifelong passion for the game was ignited back in 1998 when Ronaldo shed his famous tears, and following a memorable childhood encounter with legendary Indonesian left-back Aji Santoso while clutching a plastic football.

Although he majored in business, his childhood love for reading sports newspapers and tabloids ultimately paved his way into a professional career in sports journalism. Tegar built his career from the ground up—starting as an intern writing articles from his dorm room to eventually covering prestigious tournaments, most notably the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Today, he takes great pride in crafting in-depth, creative stories about the football world, which includes conducting interviews with prominent figures like Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati.

Articles by Tegar Paramartha
  1. Mbappe Haaland Francia NorvegiaGetty Images
    EA FCK. Mbappe

    Mbappe and Haaland lead FC 27 ratings

    The annual debate has officially ignited as EA Sports unveils the top-rated stars for the upcoming FC 27. In a move that reflects the shifting power dynamics of world football, two of the game’s most lethal marksmen are set to share the throne when the new title launches this September. While familiar faces remain at the summit, the latest data reveal has sent shockwaves through the community due to several high-profile upgrades and some surprisingly harsh downgrades for Premier League icons.