Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Birmingham and Huddersfield Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham City will be looking to end a winless run that has now lasted six matches as they welcome Huddersfield Town at St. Andrew's Stadium for a Championship clash.

John Eustace's men have lost four of their last six matches across all competitions and currently lie 12th in the standings. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 loss against Norwich City.

Huddersfield Town's form has not been great either, as they are on a run of three consecutive draws. In the last game against Ipswich Town, Delano Burgzorg scored the opening goal but his team wasn't able to hold onto their one-goal lead. Brandon Williams scored an 87th minute equaliser to add to Huddersfield's woes.

Birmingham vs Huddersfield Town kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: St. Andrew's

The Championship match between Birmingham and Huddersfield Town will be played at St. Andrew's football stadium in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 7.45pm BST for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Birmingham vs Huddersfield Town online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Red Button. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL. The highlights of the game will be uploaded on YouTube channels of the the teams.

Team news & squads

Birmingham team news

Birmingham boss Eustace is grappling with an expanding injury list, and he will once again have to contend with the absence of several players in the upcoming midweek match.

Their first-choice left-back Lee Buchanan missed Saturday's game due to an ankle injury sustained during a training session.

Buchanan is now expected to be out of action for more than a month. He joins another summer signing, Keshi Anderson, who is also sidelined.

In addition to Buchanan and Anderson, the team will be without Tyler Roberts, Ethan Laird, and George Hall due to their respective injuries.

Birmingham possible XI: Ruddy; Drameh, Sanderson, Long, Longelo; Bielik, Bacuna; Burke, Stansfield, Miyoshi; Hogan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Ruddy, Jeacock Defenders: Sanderson, Aiwu, Long, Longelo, Drameh, Oakley Midfielders: Bielik, Sunjic, Bacuna, James, Gardner, Khela, Miyoshi, Anderson, Dembele Forwards: Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz

Huddersfield Town team news

The visiting team is expected to stick with more or less the same lineup that took the field in their last game against Ipswich. However, there are concerns about injuries that led to the substitutions of both Jonathan Hogg and Yuta Nakayama during the last match, which might mean adjustments to the lineup.

Hogg was taken off the field due to a calf issue, and Sorba Thomas also had to be substituted due to cramps. Both players will be hopeful of a quick recovery in time for the Tuesday night game.

Huddersfield Town possible XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Ruffels; Thomas, Rudoni, Hogg, Wiles, Headley; Koroma, Burgzorg

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicholls, Maxwell, Chapman Defenders: Helop, Pearson, Nakayama, Lees, Edmond-Green, Ruffels, Headley, Jackson, Edwards Midfielders: Rudoni, Wiles, Kasumu, Diarra, Burgzorg, Koroma, Thomas Forwards: Jones, Harratt, Hudlin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 18, 2023 Huddersfield Town 2 - 1 Birmingham City Championship August 6, 2022 Birmingham City 2 - 1 Huddersfield Town Championship February 26, 2022 Birmingham City 0 - 2 Huddersfield Town Championship October 21, 2021 Huddersfield Town 0 - 0 Birmingham City Championship March 3, 2021 Huddersfield Town 1 - 1 Birmingham City Championship

