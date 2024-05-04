Leeds vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips: Leeds can do their part

Our football betting expert offers his Leeds United vs Southampton predictions and betting tips as the Whites try to push for automatic promotion.

Leeds have won just one of their last five, which has allowed Ipswich to move ahead of them into second place.

The Tractor Boys are now three points ahead of the Whites, meaning they just need a draw against Huddersfield Town and they will be promoted to the Premier League.

However, a defeat and a Leeds win will ensure that the Whites return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Southampton head into the game in poor form and they know they will finish fourth in the table no matter what the result of Saturday's game is.

Leeds United vs Southampton Betting Tips

Leeds to win and both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Over 11 corners @ 6/5 with bet365

Crysencio Summerville to score anytime @ 6/4 with bet365

Home comforts to aid Leeds' chances

Leeds' players may be down in the dumps at the minute, but they will be sure to give it their all on Saturday.

Quite simply, the Whites cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves or wonder what might have been, they just need to get a result and hope neighbours Huddersfield can do them a favour.

While Leeds lost their last game at home to Blackburn Rovers, that 1-0 defeat was their first at Elland Road all season. They have the best home record in the division and, with Saints losing three in a row, all signs point to a home win.

However, Leeds have conceded 13 goals in seven games since the international break, so expect Southampton to have some joy in front of goal.

Leeds United vs Southampton Tip 1: Leeds to win and both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Set-pieces to come into play

With Leeds desperate for a victory, it makes sense to consider the corner markets, as they will be doing all they can to score multiple goals at Elland Road.

Games involving Southampton have averaged 7.53 corners per game, which is the highest in the Championship, and this match should follow suit.

Leeds' total average of corners for the season is 10.51 from 45 matches, while Russell Martin's side averages slightly higher at 11.53.

Both teams ordinarily win plenty of corners, but with promotion to chase for Leeds, it is likely that the line - which is set at 11 - will be covered with ease.

Leeds United vs Southampton Tip 2: Over 11 corners @ 6/5

Leeds to lean on young winger

Most of Leeds' success this season has come through winger Summerville, who will be the man to watch in the final third.

The Dutchman has electrifying speed and an eye for goal and he is searching for his 20th league goal of the campaign this weekend.

That is a personal milestone he would love to achieve and head coach Daniel Farke may let him play with freedom in order to get the job done.

Leeds United vs Southampton Tip 3: Crysencio Summerville to score anytime @ 6/4 with bet365