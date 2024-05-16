Leeds vs Norwich Predictions and Betting Tips: Canaries Flying Through

Our football betting expert offers his Leeds vs Norwich predictions and betting tips ahead of Thursday's Championship play-off semi-final second leg.

Leeds were held to a goalless draw by Norwich in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final tie and another tense contest is expected in Thursday's return fixture at Elland Road.

Leeds vs Norwich Betting Tips

Draw or Norwich double chance @ 13/10 with Betano

Over 11.5 corners @ 11/8 with Betano

Marcelino Nunez anytime goalscorer @ 7/1 with Betano

All odds are courtesy of Betano, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Canaries could add to the tension at Elland Road

Leeds are hot favourites to qualify for the Championship play-off final despite a lean run of form that continued with Sunday's first-leg stalemate against Norwich at Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke's men finished third in the table and completed league doubles over the two teams who pipped them to automatic promotion: champions Leicester and runners-up Ipswich.

Leeds also beat Norwich 1-0 at home and 3-2 away during the regular season but a run of four defeats in their final six games meant they fell short of a top-two finish.

Elland Road had been a fortress for the Yorkshire club for most of the season but their last three home results were a 0-0 draw with struggling Sunderland, a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn - who finished 19th - and a 2-1 final-day loss to play-off rivals Southampton.

That sequence of results, along with a 4-0 rout by QPR in their last away fixture, suggests Leeds are too short in the betting to beat Norwich in 90 minutes.

The Canaries restricted their visitors to six shots in the first leg at Carrow Road and a front four featuring Josh Sargent, Jon Rowe, Gabriel Sara and Borja Sainz looks capable of troubling the Leeds defence.

Leeds vs Norwich Tip 1: Draw or Norwich double chance @ 13/10 with Betano

Expect corners tally to rise in return leg

Neutrals will be hoping for a more open contest than Sunday's 0-0 draw in Norfolk in which there were only three shots on targets.

The teams managed to win four corners apiece but that tally should be higher at Elland Road as Norwich's previous nine league matches had produced 9, 18, 13, 11, 13, 10, 11, 16 and 13 flag-kicks.

Leeds had 12 corners in their recent home defeat to Blackburn and there were 15 in each of their subsequent away games at Middlesbrough and QPR.

Leeds vs Norwich Tip 2: Over 11.5 corners @ 11/8 with Betano

Back Norwich midfielder to come up with another big goal

No player managed more shots in the cagey first leg than Norwich midfielder Marcelino Nunez's three and he looks an appealing price to score at any time on Thursday.

Nunez is far from prolific but both of his league goals this season came in his last 12 starts and one of them was a famous winner in the derby against Ipswich.

The Chilean had five shots against the Tractor Boys and has racked up 14 attempts at goal in six subsequent appearances so he merits a small bet to strike in the second leg.

Leeds vs Norwich Tip 3: Marcelino Nunez anytime goalscorer @ 7/1 with Betano