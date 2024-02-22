Best Online Casinos: Top UK Casino Sites Ranked February 2024

Learn all about the best online casinos with our data-driven guide to the UK’s top casino sites in February 2024.

Best Online Casinos in the UK - February 2024

Betfred Stake £10 get up to 200 Free Spins New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. Opt In required. £/€10 min stake on Casino slots within 30 days of registration. Max bonus 200 Free Spins on selected games credited within 48 hours. Free Spins expire after 7 days. iOS app restrictions may apply. Email/SMS validation may apply. Not available in NI. Full T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs



SkyCasino Get 100 Free Spins when you deposit & stake £10 at Sky Casino New Customers Only Claim Offer New customers only. Opt in required. 30 day free spin expiry. Free spins on eligible games only. Min. £10 deposit & staking requirement applies. Game and eligibility restrictions apply. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. Begambleaware.org Full T&Cs



BoyleSports Bet £10 Get £50 Casino Bonus + Join the £40K Giveaway New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+. Opt in. Selected UK/IRE players only. Not available in conjunction with other welcome offers. Min. cash wagering of £/€10 (cumulative). 48 hrs to wager, 24 hrs to play, 168 hrs to play with Bonus (BNS). Max. redeemable £/€500 from BNS. 40x wagering on BNS. Cash balance used until bonus wagering req. complete. Once per player. Game, game weighting, player restrictions apply. Expiry date applies. Account, payment restrictions & T&Cs Apply. **18+. Opt in. From 05/02/2024 and 03/03/2024. Selected customers only. Min. deposit £/€10. Every £/€10 staked on qualifying games/sports earns 1 entry (2 entries for BX cardholders); double entry games earns 2 tickets; triple entry games earns 3 tickets. 4 draws. One prize per draw. 72 hrs to accept & 24 hrs to play. Wagering restrictions apply. <50% coverage in Golden chips (GC) rounds. 10 GC per betting round. Free bets will expire within 7 days. Non-transferable. Standard Amazon gift card rules apply. Acc. & payment restrictions apply. Full T&Cs



Unibet Deposit £10 Get £40 New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Minimum Deposit £10 and Get £40 in Casino Bonus Funds. Debit card only. Up to 50x wagering, game contributions vary, max. stake applies, new customers must opt in and claim offer within 24 hours and use within 30 days. Further T&Cs apply. #AD



BetVictor Wager £10 Get £30 in Bonuses & 100 Free Spins New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ New customers only. Opt in and wager £10 on selected games within 7 days of registration. Get 3 x £10 bonuses for selected games with up to 40x wagering plus 100 Free Spins on Fishin' Frenzy. Bonuses expire in 30 days. Max redeemable from bonuses is £750. Debit Card / Apple Pay payments only. T&C's Apply GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly Full T&Cs

Betway Stake £10 & Get 125 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza New Customers Only Claim Offer *New UK customers only. 125 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited after successful £10 deposit and £10 stake on Casino, Vegas or Live Casino. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply. Full T&Cs

Grosvenor Deposit £20, Play with £50 New Customers Only Claim Offer NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. MIN DEPOSIT £20 (EXC PAYPAL). MAX BONUS £30, BONUS AMOUNT NON WITHDRAWABLE, PLAYABLE ON SELECTED GAMES ONLY. 30X WAGERING FOR £30 BONUS. EXPIRES WITHIN 30 DAYS. MAX WIN £2,000.*T&CS APPLY. 18+. BEGAMBLEAWARE Full T&Cs



All British Casino £100 WELCOME BONUS + 10% CASHBACK! New Customers Only Claim Offer Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Min. deposit is £20. No max cash out . Wagering is 35x bonus. Maximum bet while playing with a bonus is £5. Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse . Cash back is cash with no restrictions. Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded. Cashback applies to deposits where no bonus i included. 18+, T&Cs apply, BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs



32red Get 250 Super Spins + 10 Ultra Spins New Customers Only Claim Offer 18+ be_gambleaware.org. New accounts only. Min. £20 deposit, debit card only. Up to 50x wagering, game contributions vary, max. stake applies, 7 day expiry. See full terms. Full T&Cs



How we test the best online casinos

We thoroughly tested each and every aspect of our online casinos so we can offer one of the most up-to-date and informative guides on the best online casinos out there.

With countless years of experience, our experts have delved into every corner of the online casinos on this list, exploring each and every single one of the following features in detail.

Slots

Slots are perhaps one of the most popular online casino games these days, and as such, are a core part of our analysis regarding these sites.

We evaluate these games over several months in terms of their usability, how fluid and user-friendly the systems are.

The range and popularity of the different games, how many different options they provide their players with and if they have the sought-after slots like ‘Luck O the Irish’ and the like are also evaluated.

And finally, of course, the payouts and jackpots are analysed, such as the frequency of winners and the size of the payouts that players can receive.

Table games

Table Games are another core feature of any online casino, with these often being the bread and butter for many players searching for perhaps a more skill-based casino experience, instead of relying on the luck of the slots.

We went deep into these, due to so many casinos offering such a variety of different games, from the usual such as Blackjack and Roulette, to some even offering the likes of Baccarat and Craps.

The range of games was of crucial importance to our findings as the best sites out there offered users a wide variety of choices when it came to these.

Analysis also hinged on the different minimum stakes games had, so to make sure there were games for everyone’s style of play.

Live Dealer games

Live Dealer games are one of the newer advents in the online casino sphere, whereby classic card and table games are live-streamed to bettors, with real-life dealers, cards and wheels.

This offers a great alternative for users looking for a casino experience from the comfort of their homes or phones.

The quality and timings of the streams were seriously assessed, with those that operate in HD and run 24/7 rising to the top.

Stake requirements were also checked out by our experts ensuring that there were games for all types of bettors, from the high rollers to those more casual players.

Poker

Poker is possibly one of the most popular casino games in the world right now, due to its combination of both luck and skill, and as such we have spent a large portion of our time detailing this for our users.

The options for both live and simulated poker games were gauged, alongside that of the user experience provided by these different types of playing, in terms of quality of streams, stake requirements and payouts.

The range of different poker games was also crucial, with Texas Holdem not being the only favoured type out there, with those offering everything from ‘Five Card’ downwards being appraised well.

Security

Security is at the foremost of our and all players' minds when considering online betting or casino sites, as players need to be able to rest assured that their payment and personal information is safe and secure.

All the casino sites on this list have been carefully weighed up by our experts, as we trialled the different security measures in place.

Those with two-factor authentication, stringent PIN and password measures as well as having encryption software attached to their site, all rank extremely well in our book.

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses are often considered the most important factor to consider when signing up for a new online casino, with the best-providing users with the most value for money.

All on this list have been broken down by our experts, us then comparing each and every facet, from bonus amounts to wagering requirements and much more.

All ten have been fully broken down here, with our experts choosing the best of the bunch for players to check out.

Existing Customer Offers

Promotions are a crucial part of any online betting experience, none perhaps more so than in the casino realm.

We carefully consider all the online casinos when it comes to this feature, regularly checking in on all of them to see which have the best in terms of player value, and if any new ones come out along the road.

Payment Methods

A range of payment methods is always a handy feature for players, allowing users to manage their funds in whatever way they are most comfortable with.

No one likes being penned in by a limited set of depositing and withdrawal methods, with all favouring the differing options that suit them best.

All of our online casino sites have been thoroughly checked over, with those offering the biggest range becoming our cream of the crop, as we will continue to regularly check these out to bring players the most up-to-date information.

Customer Service

Help and support is one of those things that perhaps few people think about until it is really needed, and then no one wants to be left in the lurch.

But, fear not, we have it covered, having stringently gone through all of our casino site's customer service, detailing everything from their FAQs to contact information, something we consistently stay on top of also, with regular checks.

About the Author: Tom Fuller

Having been in and around betting and casinos for nye on seven years now, I have developed a wealth of experience when it comes to picking the best from the rest.

Having used tonnes of online betting sites out there now I know what to keep an eye out for, no matter if we are looking at the biggest and most popular out there or the more niche and specialised casino sites.

All of this familiarity has been utilised when reviewing these casino sites, with many having been personal favourites of mine, whilst some have represented a chance to adventure into newer and exciting realms.

Years of knowledge and first-hand experience have culminated in this review of the best casino sites in the UK, based on analysis and detailed exploration of all they have to offer.

What to look for with the best online casinos

As alluded to above we have spent some serious time breaking down each and every online casino site we have access to. All come with their own unique and excellent features that we have had the pleasure of exploring for players.

To make this nice and easy for everyone, no matter what they may be looking for from their casino site, we are breaking down which casino site is the best for each of the eight categories we have been exploring.

Best Online Casino for Slots

Grosvenor unsurprisingly, as one of our only casino-first sites, comfortably has one of the best selections of slot games in the UK right now.

All come with their own wagering requirements and in turn jackpot payouts, allowing users to tailor their playing experience precisely to their style of play, whatever this may be.

Being truly spoilt for choice is just one aspect of this as Grosvenor also offers the extremely popular ‘Luck O the Irish’ slots games.

Outside of this, their interface is phenomenal allowing players to navigate their hundreds of slot games with ease. Loading times are also remarkably short, with little to no lagging, making for an enjoyable and seamless casino experience.

In-game menus offer simple yet effective options, with adjusting the stake of each spin, remaining cash and any free spins or funds also clearly highlighted.

By specialising and offering a casino-first betting site Grosvenor outclasses all others regarding their slots, clearly having focused significantly on these, which in turn has created one of the best slots experiences for players in the UK.

Best Online Casino for Table Games

Betfred stands out from the pack when it comes to table games, not only because of their impressive range, which opens up plenty of opportunities for players but also in their unique and special games.

Users have access to Roulette, Blackjack and even some football-related casino games, something that brings players a massive selection to choose from.

All come with a wide set of deposit amounts and jackpots, something that is crucial when it comes to table games as it is not just one size fits all.

Choice is the name of the game when it comes to Betfred’s table games, and their unique offerings are a core part of this, giving players access to games they cannot find anywhere else.

This includes their selection of ‘Fred’s Picks’ and football-centric games, often focused on the biggest clashes of the weekend.

Players are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to Betfred’s table game offerings and this range of options is what we feel makes them one of the best around.

Best Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

bet365, have been at the forefront of most betting revolutions and are a firm fan favourite in the casino betting scene. As always they are hot on the new live casino games and the sheer quality and choice they offer is truly phenomenal.

The streams are truly second to none, all operating in high definition, with seamless loading times and little to no buffering. All this helps to convey a true Vegas-style experience to the player.

There are also tonnes to choose from all with their own rules and requirements allowing players to pick the one that suits them best.

Games like Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat are all available to users, with stakes ranging from £0.20 all the way up to £25.00 ensuring there is something for every type of player. .

The quality and range of games is up to the high quality we have come to expect from bet365, and simply cannot be understated, something that is so crucial when it comes to live casinos.

Best Online Casino for Poker

Sky Casino have impressed everyone with their considerable commitment to casino games, and none of their products shines through more so than their ‘Sky Poker’.

Their range of poker games are certainly something to be noted, with so many different styles to choose from. However, they take this a step further by setting up dedicated tournaments, connecting players from all over the UK.

These come with big jackpots and can allow players to truly delve into the world of online poker. But, there are also options for the more casual player, with ‘Sit & Go’ options and much shorter versions of the game.

However, perhaps the single best feature of the Sky Poker site is their dedicated ‘Academy’ menu, where customers can learn exactly how to play each game, the rules and the ways to win.

Poker can sometimes be a complicated game to play and these learning opportunities are provided by so few other casino sites that Sky Poker truly stands head and shoulder above the rest in this regard.

The range of games and educational tools are what we feel make Sky Bet one of the best sites in the UK for poker.

Best Online Casino for Customer Service

The advantages and virtues of bet365 cannot be extolled enough and their customer service is just another area within which they excel.

With specialised help pages and forums to help users out with any and all common issues they may encounter, with information on just about any issue.

They also possess a dedicated help phone line and email, as well as a 24/7 live chat function. All of these allow players to get in touch with a real person who can offer dedicated help and support.

Having all three of these methods of aid available to customers is something that very few online casinos have these days, and this sets bet365 apart.

Operator bet365 Live Chat Yes / 24/7 Phoneline 0800 028 8365 Email support-eng@customerservices365.com

Best Online Casino for Welcome Bonuses

All British Casino’s number among the finest in this review for their welcome bonus, not only due to its sheer value but also its uniqueness and the benefits this brings.

Players are able to get their deposit matched up to £100, which essentially translates into them being able to get £200 to play with straight off the bat.

But, in addition to a whopping £100 in bonus funds, new players are also eligible to get cashback on all of the total losses they make on their site.

10% of all losses can be claimed back by players, should their account balance drop below £10. Basically, All British Casinos will give players free bonus funds, corresponding to their losses, when they are down.

This cashback offer is fantastically unique and offers a real opportunity for players to earn some serious bonus funds. This then of course with the initial £100 deposit match added to this, the potential and value for players is almost endless.

Best Online Casino for Existing Customer Offers

As stated above Grosvenor is one of our only casino's first betting sites on here. Whilst the rest are focused on sports betting and the like, Grosvenor puts a heavy focus on their casino offerings and in turn their promotions outweigh all others in class.

A trio of loyalty schemes mean that players are regularly rewarded for their casino playing with them, some coming into effect after a £10 has been staked.

Others can reward up to £50 in bonus funds a week, whilst some are more cumulative meaning that the longer one plays, the better the rewards they receive.

A free-to-play game can also act to give users some nice little boosts to their playing, be this in free spins or bets.

Many online casino sites have a select few promotions for players to check out but Grosvenor stands out with at least five to their name.

Best Online Casino for Payment Methods

Coral Casino, much like that of their sportsbook, comfortably ranks among the finest in the UK when it comes to a variety of different payment methods.

This encompasses everything from debit and Mastercard to the online wallet PayPal and even one of the newest methods the ‘paysafecard’ designed to help simplify and secure the depositing process for users.

Mobile users are also extremely well looked after with both Apple and Google Pay available to anyone playing via their apps, this only further serves to aid players in their fund management.

Coral truly have one of the widest selection of payment methods around and are well deserving of their place here.

Top 10 UK Online Casinos Ranked

We have compiled our list of the top 10 best online casino sites in the UK, having used all of the analysis detailed above and our own personal experiences with every single one in order to craft this comprehensive overview.

Grosvenor

Grosvenor are one of the premier online casinos in the UK, thanks to their casino first outlook, where their slots, Vegas-style games and live casino offerings take precedence over their sports betting offerings, something that cannot be said for many other sites on this list.

This dedication brings with it one of the best overall websites and interfaces around, ensuring all players have access to one of the best sites out there. No lagging, fast loading and a general high standard are attributed to all their casino games.

Often proving one of the most important factors, one that Grosvenor have truly nailed, allowing their customers to have one of the best experiences around.

Outside of this they also have one of the best sets of promotions around, all centred around their casino, with free funds and spins, loyalty schemes and even a free-to-play game. Their focus on this is another reason why they stand above the rest in this category.

Grosvenor is comfortably one of the best online casino sites in the UK and their direct focus on this aspect makes them one of the best options for users to explore.

bet365

bet365, are a long-time favourite of all betting fans in the UK, and this transfers directly onto their casino offerings.

Players will not be disappointed in their range of games, with everything from slots, to live casino and back again covered extensively.

It is in these live casino games that they truly stand out, with frequent high-definition streams, ensuring an excellent standard of viewership quality.

Their customer service is also well worth noting for any prospectus users, so they can play safe in the knowledge that they have a number of means by which help and support can be received, for a myriad of issues.

When combined these cover what we believe to be two or the most crucial parts of the modern casino landscape, offering their users access to some of the best features around.

All British Casino

As the name may well suggest, All British Casino is one such site exclusively geared towards their casino users and as such, brings them one of the best Vegas-style experiences around.

With a truly dedicated page, players need not navigate around their sportsbook offerings to get to their casino page, instead being taken straight there. This being just one feature of their truly excellent online casino site.

We found this to be actively the best site out there, it clearly has been redesigned to suit casino players perfectly. All aspects are able to be found on their handy homepage with clearly defined tabs and menus, giving users ample access to any and all areas they may wish to peruse.

Outside of this they also possess a series of exclusive games, such that can offer a break from the monotony of other casino games. These offer a refreshing style of casino betting, with slot games that simply cannot be found anywhere else.

These exclusives combined with their excellent online betting site place them near the top of our list.

Sky Casino

Sky Casino arrives third on our list, due to their commitment to their players, helping them to understand the Vegas games they choose to play on, and in turn get the most out of their betting, contributing to a fantastic user experience.

This commitment to helping their players learn is something that few other online casinos provide and can help to break down barriers between players and the idiosyncrasies of online casino play.

Of course alongside this comes an excellent range of casino games for their players to peruse with one of the best sets of Poker games, alongside some impressive slots and live casino streams.

The fact that virtually no one else on this list demonstrates such a commitment to their users, and this is why Sky Casino rose to the top.

Betfred

Betfred have impressed in the realm of online casinos, thanks massively to the range and quality of simulated games, joined by of course a decent provision in all other categories.

The table games cannot be faulted, excellent in both their quality and the realistic nature of their simulations, joined then by a superior range, offering all types of players ample opportunity to choose the games that suit them best.

With this holding true across much of their online casino site, it means players are not only given the freedom to tailor their playing style but vary how much and on what games they wish to wager upon.

All this is then united under a fantastic site that prizes the user experience above all, one such that we enjoyed thoroughly utilising.

Coral

Coral have long been a high street favourite in the UK but since taking to the online betting scene have grown even further, and their casino section is no different.

Prioritising the player by providing a range of payment methods, is just one way their user-focused casino site surpasses many others out there.

Their table games are also well worth noting due to, similarly to that of Betfred, their range and quality of simulated games are splendid.

Whilst their live casino offerings are not as wide as some others, this is made up for with their quality, and the fact in their lower stake requirements, they cater to a wider range of casual players, instead of being exclusively for those high-rollers.

BoyleSports

Despite being a relative newcomer to the online casino scene, having come from a mainly horse and dog racing-oriented arena, BoyleSports have impressed all of our experts, and we feel are well deserving of their place on our list.

With a range of different avenues to choose from, players will not be disappointed in any of their offerings, with slots, poker, card and table simulations, as well as a selection of live casino games.

Being an Irish site, they pride themselves on having a wide selection of Irish slot games, which are a favourite among many punters.

The online site could do with a touch of cleaning up, appearing slightly cluttered, but this does not distract from the host of games on offer, all of which are easily locatable via their handy search bar and dedicated menus.

BoyleSport's relative newcomer status has been factored into our decision, however, even without this consideration it is still impressive.

BetVictor

BetVictor have earned their place on our list due to their stellar online casino site, one that should be held in the highest regard.

The website allows for the fluid and easy navigation of users to access all areas of their casino, in a few short clicks.

All come with dedicated menus and tabs, as well as a search bar, letting anyone find exactly what they are looking for whenever.

Their biggest games come with the jackpots clearly labelled, so bettors can keep an eye out for those with the biggest potential payout at any time.

The functionality of Betvictor's online casino site is what marks them out as one of the best around.

Betway

Do not take Betway’s place on this list as anything other than an indication of their first-rate nature when it comes to online casinos, with this being a list of our best ten.

Betway brings with them a range of options for players to explore, and all are helpful and broken down for the user, with dedicated windows, tabs or even their own windows entirely.

This allows players to navigate their site with ease, all whilst finding exactly the Vegas-style game they are looking for. Betway also provides a set of ‘Betway exclusives’.

These unique games can only be found on their casino site and can offer a breath of fresh air to players, should they find their casino games becoming a touch repetitive.

Betway still offers an excellent online casino site, and with their exclusive blaze a new path for players to explore, they prove an excellent option for any and all users.

Unibet

Last, but most certainly not least, are Unibet, bringing with them casino games in their abundance, and jackpots that raise the eyebrows of anyone out there.

With tonnes to choose from, users will rarely run out of options to choose from with Unibet, from hundreds of slot games, to live and simulated Vegas games.

Stake requirements vary across these, with options for anyone and all players from the casual punter to the high-roller.

Unibet also offers a unique ‘Refer a Friend' promotion, whereby customers can earn up to a whopping £200 in free casino bets. Yes, £200, a promotion virtually unheard of among other casino sites, and one that players can use to great aplomb.

This phenomenal promotion, one of the best we have seen for some time, alongside that of all their other casino offerings makes Unibet a worthy recipient of a place on our list.

Best Online Casinos FAQs

What online casino is the best?

Grosvenor, in our opinion, is the best online casino out there. This is due to their dedication to being a casino's first online betting site.

Whilst many pair their casino offerings with their sportsbook, it is clear the Grosvenor choose to specialise in their casino offerings and as such stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Their slots, live casino, table and card game, as well as the widespread promotions all culminate in them providing the best online casino in the UK.

What are the most reliable UK online casinos?

bet365, are comfortably the most reliable betting site in the UK thanks to its impressive security features and helpful customer service functions.

With two-factor authentication, pin and/or facial ID verification, for mobile users, alongside encryption software help to protect all their player's payment and personal information.

They are also supremely reliable in the way they help their customers, with four separate methods of receiving aid, FAQs, live chat, email and the ever-helpful phone line.

These features all culminate into an extremely reliable casino site, one dedicated to supporting and helping their users.

What online casinos have the best no-deposit bonuses?

Sky Casino easily have one of the best deposit bonus offers out there, allowing players to claim 50 spins completely free after signing up.

Yes, no deposit or wagering is required in order to claim these 50 free spins from Sky Casino.

What UK online casinos payout the most?

bet365, are one of the highest paying out casinos in the UK, and with tons of different games to choose from this should come as a little surprise.

Their extensive range of ‘Luck O the Irish’ games are well worth looking into also, having some of the highest payout rates among all casino games.