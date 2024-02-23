Best New Casino Sites: New Online Casinos Ranked February 2024

Learn all about the best new casino sites with our guide to the most recent casino sites to go live in the UK in February 2024.

Best New Casino Sites - February 2024

How we tested the best new casino sites

New casino sites are cropping up all over the place, and with this recent explosion in the market it is important for users to know firstly which ones they can trust, and then which the best out there are and why.

Because of this, we have broken down all of our analysis methods below, so everyone can know exactly how and why we evaluate these new casino sites.

Tonnes of hours, research and first-hand experience go into each and every single site we review, so to ensure we can provide the best review possible on the newest online casinos out there.

Security

As alluded to above, new casino sites keep popping up out of seemingly thin air, and with this, it becomes crucial to know which can and cannot be trusted.

We take this piece of analysis extremely seriously and scrutinise every single detail we can, from their payment methods, password protection and encryption software, so as to make sure everyone is aware of the safest casino sites around.

User security is at the top of our list also, as we spend hours exploring their password and PIN protection services, as well as their payment and personal information software.

We take great care to ensure that all of the new casino sites we review are extremely safe and reliable to help protect any prospective players out there.

Range of Casino Games

Once all that nitty-gritty is out of the way, we get down to the fun stuff, and no doubt what the players are most focused on, the casino games.

Each and every site is evaluated by our team of experts, not only for the types of games they possess but, how many different slots, simulated Vegas games and much more they have.

But how these cater to the different players, and of course the inherent quality of these games is assessed also.

The best sites will have a wide range of games, all with differing stake requirements, so there is something for everyone, from the casual players to the high rollers.

Quality of simulations, menus and windows is also paramount, with players wanting an enjoyable experience out of these casino games as well.

We rigorously assess as many casino games as we can from each of our new betting sites exploring their slots, card and table games and much more, all done via first-hand experience.

Live Casino Games

Live Casino is one of the newer inventions in the realm of online casino betting, but one that is sweeping through like a storm. This is whereby Vegas-style casino games are live-streamed to players.

The likes of Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat are among the usual culprits, with real-life tables, cards, dealers and wheels on the other side of the stream.

This gives players a real-life casino experience from the comfort of their own homes or phones.

We assess these in a similar way to that of the casino games above, as the range is assessed to ensure there are games for all types of punters.

Quality is also stringently checked, more so than that of the above category, as high-definition streams with little to no lagging are required for players, lest the whole point of the streamed casino experience is lost to buffering.

Personal experiences and comparison-based testing over a period of months or longer are used by our experts to definitively separate the best from the rest when it comes to live casino games from the newest online casino sites.

Bonus Offers

As ever, everyone, including our experts, wants to get off to the best possible start with their new casino sites, and the best way to do this is often by claiming their new customer bonus offers.

These often provide something in the way of bonus funds, free spins, deposit match offers or more. All normally act to give players some sort of boost to their playing.

We spend some serious time breaking all of these down, taking into account everything from the bonus funds awarded, to initial deposits and stakes, and of course the dreaded wagering requirements.

Once done we hold all these raw numbers and personal experience of using these in comparison with each other, using it to sound out which the best offer is and why.

Existing Customer Promotions

Existing customer promotions are often the make-and-break factors when it comes to casino sites, offering small advantages for players to capitalise upon or free casino bonuses and funds to provide a little boost to their playing now and again.

This is perhaps even more prevalent when it comes to new casino sites. Because those that go without them are often putting their players at a disadvantage.

Those with them rise to the top, and those without leave their players lacking slightly. We check each of our new casino sites thoroughly and regularly, to make sure we are up to date with any new promotions to bring players a definitive overview.

About the Author - Tom Fuller

Betting has been a core passion of mine for some time now, and with nearly seven years of experience in this, I have used virtually all of the casino sites out there right now.

As such I am always on the lookout for the newest casino sites, and I am always hot off the mark when I come across one.

Equally, I know what separates the best from the rest, those will stick around and grow into firm fan favourites and ones that perhaps best left alone. All of this experience has gone into this comprehensive review of the best new casino sites.

Tonnes of personal knowledge and expertise has been utilised here to ensure that we bring everyone a definitive list of the best new casino sites out there.

Top 5 New Casino Sites

New casino sites are popping up all the time, therefore it can be difficult to tell which is good and why, particularly for any of the newer or casual players out there.

Fear not, we have gone through and broken down our top five new betting sites in the UK right now, with an extensive review of each, based on first-hand expertise.

All British Casino

As the name would suggest, All British Casino are a truly dedicated online casino, without any of the frills associated with those that operate both a sportsbook and casino. This allows them to be truly dedicated to offering the best online casino experiences out there.

Bearing in mind they are a newer online casino their site is fantastic, with a dedicated homepage being the first thing we see, and from where, all areas of the casino are a mere click away.

Specialised tabs and menus help players find exactly what they are looking for with speed and ease. The sheer range of games they have is also astounding, particularly for a new site, who are sometimes limited in their offerings.

Hundreds of different options permeate all of their game types from slots and table games all the way to live casinos.

This brings with it tonnes of options for users, who are then able to tailor their playing style, no matter if they are a casual player or serious high roller, there is something for everyone.

On the whole, All British Casinos are, in our estimation, the best new casinos out there, with a phenomenal online site that makes playing with them a real joy, alongside them facilitating casino games for all types of players.

Luckster

Luckster ascends to second on our list thanks to their excellent online casino interface and the fact they possess some existing customer promotions for players to take advantage of.

Another specialised casino site, Luckster have clearly put serious effort into providing the easiest and most functional site out there.

Little to no lagging times, combined with fast-loading menus and a dedicated customer support service, places a good user experience at the heart of everything they do.

With so few casinos actually having promotions and offers, Luckster truly stands apart by having some, even if there are only a few to choose from.

Their premier one is a special monthly drop-and-win game where up to £500,000 in prizes are up for grabs. All users are eligible to play and this is comfortably one of the best chances for players to potentially win big.

Mr.Play

Mr.Play comes in third on our list of new betting sites, as their dedication to their users as a casino-first betting site is virtually second to none, and their impressive range of promotions are definitely worth looking into.

A true range of promotions sets them apart from most of the others on this list, with the rest offering perhaps one or two, Mr. Play comes in with four or five, depending on the day of the week.

This includes daily, weekly and then monthly special slot games, all with major jackpots, meaning no matter what there is always something special to look out for, and the potential to win big.

Their site could do with a little touching up here and there, however, this is a symptom of many newer betting sites, but when we get down to the rigours of the navigation and how well the games work, this is a seamless process with no issues to be found.

On the whole, this does not detract from the overall excellence of Mr.Play's online casino site, as it represents a great option for any players new or old to explore.

BetMGM

BetMGM made their entrance into the UK betting and casino scene late last year, coming over from America. Needless to say, we were hot on this and are pleased to say they have quickly grown into an excellent online casino and a fan favourite.

Utilising all their countless years of experience in the US, they hit the ground running and were supplying their players with a first-grade casino site from day one.

None of the usual teething issues could be found with them, as the site worked perfectly, ensuring a high level of user satisfaction, no matter what casino game they chose to play on.

Possibly holding the widest range of casino games, among the new sites, placed them in excellent stead to cater to any and all users. One of the widest selections of wagering requirements ensures everyone can find a casino game to suit their style of play.

BetMGM is majorly impressive due to their ability to hit the ground running, a pace they have maintained as they continue to grow into a household name in the UK.

TalkSPORT BET

TalkSPORT BET, so named after the popular radio talk show, garnered major interest from both experts and fans alike. Their casino is well worth checking out, combining some excellent features with a range of live games.

Their casino site is built into the regular sportsbook allowing for a seamless navigation between the two, meaning one can go from their favourite sports betting market to a slots game in just a few clicks.

The range of their live casino games is also worth noting, particularly with new betting sites often struggling to have such a wide degree of these. Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat are all well represented with varied minimum-stake games, which is crucial.

Whilst they are lacking any customer promotions this is more than made up for by the interface and range of games they provide as they are worthy recipients of fourth place on our list.

New Casino Sites Explained: What are they?

New casino sites can seem like a broad term, but it is really just one we use to define an online casino site that came around in the last year or so.

These are always worth keeping an eye out for as they can not only bring brand-new casino games that people may not have seen before, but can also offer a fresh adventure for players to embark upon.

Of course, new casino sites will also bring with them new bonus offers for players to explore and kickstart their playing with them. A full list of our casino bonus offers can be found here.

What makes a top new casino site

Security and Customer Support

With new casino sites popping up nearly every single day it is crucially important that any casino site played with is reputable and safe, with methods by which any help and aid can be sourced from.

This to protect player's personal and payment information. To put a halt to any scammers or those out to steal data the safety measures taken by these online casino sites are paramount.

Going hand in hand with customer support, reputable sites that care about protecting their players and will also want to aid them with any issues or problems they may encounter.

Live chats, help emails or phone lines are three of the best ways that casino sites can do this, alongside having a dedicated customer support team.

Range of Casino Games

Newer casino sites can often struggle to source and provide their users with enough games to satisfy all types of bettors.

Some choose to focus on high rollers whilst others on just the casual players.

The best new casinos will cater to a range of different customers no matter what games this is for. Be it for slots, table games, poker or even their live casino offerings.

A range of games all with differing wagering requirements is a crucial factor we consider when it comes to new betting sites, with the best providing something for everyone.

Existing Customer Promotions

Promotions are some of the best ways for players to get ahead in casino games, with these offering advantages or bonus funds that existing customers can then utilise to their advantage.

Sometimes newer casino sites find it difficult to offer the same level of promotions that the perhaps more established ones can, with some offering none at all.

The best new casino sites will break this mould and go out of their way to provide their users with offers and bonuses.

Online Interface

A prime problem that many new online casino sites can encounter is having a website that simply isn't not fit for purpose, sometimes jumping the gun, before the interface is ready, only serving to harm their chances.

The best new betting sites will ensure their online site is up to snuff before even thinking about going live. This means, a well-defined and clearly laid out pages, with all games and areas a mere tap or click away.

Everything loads seamlessly with little to no lagging times, separate windows for things like payment methods, to ensure the necessary protections are in place. These are just a few characteristics of good online casino sites.

This is crucially important for new online casino sites, as no users will want to play on the site should it fail to operate at a decently high level, as we have come to expect of all websites these days.

Best New Casino Sites FAQs

What is the newest online casino?

BetMGM are one of the newest online casino sites in the UK, having gone live at the end of last year, with just a few months under their belt now.

What new online casino is the best?

All British Casinos are the best in our expert's opinions, with a phenomenal online interface, exceptional bonus offers and one of the widest ranges of casino games among the newest betting sites.

All this sets the player up for success, able to tailor their playing style, navigate and use the website with ease and get a fantastic boost to start playing with them.

What’s the difference between new casinos and regular online casinos?

The length of time they have been active is the major difference between new and regular casinos.

New casinos can also break the mould more, offering new casino games, experiences, promotions and much more for players to explore, as the regular ones stick to the bread and butter of online casino offerings.

Can I trust new online casinos?

Yes, most new online casino sites can be trusted, with all reputable sites being licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, and thus must adhere to the UK Law.

If there is any doubt, users can always do their research before playing with them, with a few searches being enough to tell if they are safe and licensed or not.

Every single site we review is extremely reputable, safe and trustworthy or we would not recommend them.