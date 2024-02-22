Learn about the best live casinos in the UK with our ranking of the country’s top online live dealer casino sites in February 2024.

Best Live Casino Sites - February 2024

How we tested the best live casino sites?

There are a handful of characteristics we look for when evaluating and testing each live casino site, with all of the top live casino sites in the UK proving to perform strongly in these key areas.

Factors such as game selection, live stream quality, promotions and customer service are just some of the key areas we look at when determining which UK live dealer sites are the best.

We utilised our huge experience of using live dealer casinos when evaluating each online casino site to determine which are the best that the UK has to offer, assessing how each site performs in each of these categories.

Game Providers

The game providers that each live casino site opts to partner with is a key factor when ranking each live casino site.

A handful of game providers stand out in terms of live casino games, with names such as Evolution, Playtech, NetEnt and IGT being just some of the biggest casino game providers around.

The top live casino sites will offer a range of games from a selection of these aforementioned providers, as well as games from others, to ensure they have a wide selection of live dealer games to choose from when playing.

We assess not only the games on offer with each live casino, but also the provider in which these games have come from.

Game Selection

The top live casino sites in the UK will possess a huge range of games for users to choose from in their repertoire.

The best sites around will offer variations of classic games such as blackjack, roulette, slots, baccarat and poker, as well as a handful of game-show style games, such as Crazy Time.

The live dealer sites that perform the best against our criteria will offer a massive selection of games via a number of different game providers.

Our team is forever evaluating the range of games on offer with each live casino, as well as keeping tabs on any new games they add to their offering to ensure we offer the most accurate review possible.

Live Stream Quality

Boasting a range of live streams that are both clear and fast is another key factor that the best UK live casinos offer.

Being able to see the results of your bet, as well as being up-to-speed with the latest result of the game you’re playing, is absolutely crucial when it comes to playing live casino games, as without this, it makes it almost impossible to do so.

Having your live stream cut-out or drop altogether can be immensely frustrating, and potentially cost you money in the process, thus offering a reliable, clear live streaming service is crucial.

We are constantly evaluating the speed and quality of the live streams on offer with each live casino site, as well as testing how frequently they drop, whether this be in quality or altogether.

Bonuses & Promos

Welcome bonuses and existing customer offers are another hugely important area that all the best live casino sites should offer to be considered amongst the best.

Their new customer offer should be enticing and provide users with a generous way to start their journey with the live casino in question, with offers such as deposit-matches, free spins and cashback offers proving common amongst the top sites.

A range of promotions that both new and existing users can take advantage of is also important, as this allows players to claim bonuses and rewards after they’ve signed-up.

Offers such as free spins, prize wheels and bet & get offers are popular existing user offers amongst the top live casinos, with our team repeatedly testing offers of this ilk to offer the most accurate rankings possible when evaluating live casino sites.

Payment Methods

The selection of payment methods that each live casino has to offer is another important area that the best sites succeed in.

The best live casino sites on offer in the UK will have a range of payment methods available, as this is hugely important as it allows users to choose the way in which they manage their funds, allowing them to use the method they’re most comfortable with.

We are routinely checking to see which payment methods each live casino site has available, as well as how the options differ from site to site to make sure our rankings are as accurate as possible.

Customer Service

The likes of live chat, FAQs, phone and email are just some of the customer service options that the best live casino sites will have to offer.

Offering as many methods of contact is very important as it allows users to get the assistance they need from their live casino site via the method they’re most comfortable with.

The best sites around will offer customer service 24/7, with our team keeping track and testing all of these methods frequently.

We then record how each site performs and take this into account when publishing our evaluations.

Mobile Access

Offering a mobile equivalent is yet another important factor we take into account when evaluating each live casino site.

The best live casinos will allow users to access their games via both mobile and tablet, with both a mobile site and app offered to allow players of all types to get involved.

This is especially important given the majority of players bet via their phones, with just over 50% of players opting to do this as opposed to using a laptop.

We are constantly evaluating the quality of each live casino’s mobile site and app when constructing and changing our rankings.

About the Author - Sam Wilkins

Given my years of experience playing online casinos, I’m very knowledgeable on what makes a top online casino, and in particular, what to look out for when assessing and evaluating live casinos.

I’ve been a live casino player for many years, playing the likes of roulette, blackjack and baccarat online with a number of the UK’s top live casinos.

There won’t be many better than me when it comes to critiquing and reviewing a live casino site, as I know exactly what any live casino should possess in order to be considered one of the best the UK has to offer.

Best Live Casino Site for Blackjack - Unibet

Unibet proves to be the standout casino site when it comes to live blackjack, with the amount of live tables on offer being second-to-none.

They offer an absolutely huge range of tables, with over 200 on offer for any and all users to play and enjoy.

The different types of blackjack games they offer is also a sight to behold, with variations such as Speed, VIP, Infinite and Free Bet also available.

Their tables are on offer 24/7, meaning users can sign-in and play at whatever time suits them best, with Unibet also using a whole host of game providers for their blackjack tables as well.

Each table informs you of the minimum stake before you’ve even clicked, allowing you to decipher which games fit your payroll without having to leave the main menu, as well as how many seats are available at each table.

Overall, you can’t get any better when it comes to playing live blackjack online than Unibet.

Best Live Casino Site for Roulette - Betway

Betway’s live roulette offerings are a sight to behold, with 46 options available for new and existing users to play.

The main selection of their roulette tables are stored under their ‘roulette’ section, with a whole range of different variations on offer, ranging from American and Speed to Instant and Spread-Bet.

They then have their other live tables stored in the ‘multiplier roulette’ section, with a number of other variations kept here as well, including Lightning, XL and Quantum.

All tables offered are available at all times of the day seven days a week, with all variations containing an information section that contains an explanation of the game itself, as well as the game provider it comes from.

If you’re looking to play live roulette in the UK, look no further than Betway.

Best Live Casino Site for Live Game Shows - bet365

bet365’s selection of live casino games is strong across the board, however their live game show offerings are particularly impressive, with as many as 17 different games available for users to play.

These cover your typical live casino games, such as roulette and blackjack, as well as standard live game show games such as Spin a Win and Hi Low.

Players are informed via the thumbnail for each game exactly what the minimum stake is, as well as how many players are playing that specific game at any given time.

All games are easily accessible via their Live Casino section, with the games displayed as a carousel, meaning you can see all live game shows they have to offer with ease.

The RTP% for each game is also displayed via the ‘i’ button on each table, allowing users to see the return-to-player percentage before they even start playing.

When it comes to playing Live Game Show games, bet365 should always be your live casino site of choice.

Best Live Casino Site for Mobile Betting - BoyleSports

Boylesports’ live casino mobile equivalent is excellent, with it proving to be almost identical to the already-impressive live casino section of their online casino site.

Almost 50 live roulette and blackjack tables are on offer via Boylesports’ app, with a generous range of live game shows and live baccarat tables also on show.

They also boast a selection of poker, jackpots and exclusive table games as well, all of which are available 24/7.

The loading times experienced are extremely fast, with there being no noticeable drop-off in terms of live stream quality when switching from their desktop site to their app or mobile site.

All of their best casino offers are displayed via a carousel at the top of their live casino section, allowing you easy access to these promos at any time.

Best Live Casino Site for Welcome Bonuses - Sky Casino

Sky Vegas’ welcome bonus is extremely generous, with it proving to be one of strongest around amongst UK live casino sites.

New users are able to claim 50 free spins at sign-up without even needing to make a deposit, with these coming with no wagering requirement at all, meaning you can withdraw all winnings claimed from these spins without needing to wager.

Users are also then able to claim an extra 200 free spins by making a £10 deposit and staking this on slots and instant win games, with you then being rewarded with 200 free spins.

These also come with no wagering requirement, with each free spin being worth 10p each, meaning you can claim the equivalent of a £25 bonus from just a £10 stake.

This offer is excellent, as it allows users to claim both a no-deposit offer and a deposit offer without needing to choose between the two.

Top 5 Live Casino Sites Ranked

bet365

bet365’s live casino is the best of the bunch when it comes to live casino sites in the UK, with their product offering everything that a top live casino site should offer and more.

All of the standard games are offered in abundance, with as many as 82 different roulette, blackjack and baccarat tables on offer, all of which are accompanied by high quality, up-to-date live streams and 24/7 availability.

Each table comes with the RTP% of that specific game included, allowing users to assess the percentages of each game and make their choices on what they want to play on from there.

The standout feature of bet365’s live casino is their offering of live game shows, with as many as 18 on offer at any given time, with favourites such as Spin a Win and Hi-Lo both on offer.

Every game offered shows players exactly what the minimum stake for that specific game is, as well as how many players are playing at that time, with this information available without needing to click on the game itself.

18 exclusive live casino tables are also offered, with these only available to bet365 live casino players, with the likes of baccarat, roulette and blackjack all covered.

Sky Casino

Sky Casino are one of the most experienced live casino sites in the UK at this point in time, thus it shouldn’t be a surprise to see them appear on our list.

70+ games are on offer for users to enjoy at any time of the day, with their biggest selection coming in the form of roulette tables, with as many as 21 live roulette tables on show including variations such as Speed, American, Quantum and XL.

Similarly to their competitors, all of Sky Vegas’ live casino tables inform users of the minimum stake needed to play, as well as the game’s RTP%, with this stored via a ‘i’ button in the top left of each game.

The last few results for their roulette tables and certain game shows are also displayed, allowing users to see the last five results without the need to click on the game itself.

The site is extremely well laid out, with the interface clearly being designed with the user in-mind.

Betfred

Betfred are another live casino option that makes our top five due to the sheer range of games they have on offer, with as many as 58 available in total for users to enjoy.

Each game comes with a handy ‘how to play’ section that informs users exactly how each game is played and what you need to do in order to win, with a brief description of each game also offered as well.

Betfred specialise in both roulette and blackjack, with 17 different tables on offer for each, with a selection of Betfred exclusive tables on offer for both of these, as well as exclusive live game shows, as well.

Their site allows for users to favourite their most preferred games, with this then adding them to the ‘Favourite’ tab to allow for easy access to each user’s most-liked tables.

The live stream quality for each game is top-tier, with users offered clear visibility via these streams no matter if they’re playing via desktop or mobile.

Overall, Betfred excels in a number of key areas and proves to be an excellent choice for those looking for a live casino site.

Grosvenor

Grosvenor made their names as a brick-and-mortar casino, having been around since 1966, and given the vast amount of experience they possess, it’s not surprising to see them boast a truly impressive live casino site.

85 tables in total are offered, with these covering the likes of roulette, blackjack and live games shows amongst others.

One area in which Grosvenor stands out is the fact they offer live casino poker tables, something that a lot of their competitors don’t.

Every live table comes with an information section that is easily the best of its kind, with the table’s minimum and maximum bet, its running times and RTP% also displayed, as well as a short description of the game itself.

All their games are separated into separate sections that allow players to easily access the games they wish to play at any given time.

High quality live streams are offered for all tables, with all of these accompanied by a live chat feature that gives users the opportunity to converse with other players, as well as the dealer themselves.

Their ‘new games’ tab is updated regularly, with all of the most recently-added games stored here for easy access.

Unibet

Unibet blows all of their competitors out the water when it comes to the amount of games on offer, with over 400 games available across the likes of roulette, blackjack and baccarat amongst others.

They specialise in blackjack, with other 200 tables available for this game alone, with a whole host of exclusive tables offered.

Each table shows the minimum stake required, as well as how many seats are free and the game provider used for each table.

Exactly 50 Unibet tables are on offer, all of which show the last six numbers for that specific table as well as the minimum bet.

Over 40 live games shows are offered, with favourites such as Crazy Time and Dream Catcher available.

Unibet is one of the few live casino sites that offer live poker tables, with separate sections for both high stakes and speed tables also in-store, allowing for each access to these tables from their home page.

When it comes to UK live casino sites, you really can’t go wrong with Unibet.

Live Casinos Games Explained: How do they work?

Live casino games are fairly easy to understand, with the games themselves blurring the lines between online casino and brick-and-mortar casinos.

They are often considered as the most popular form of online casino play in the UK, with all of the top UK betting sites having casino sections that users can play with.

Casino sites will agree deals with game providers such as NetEnt and PlayTech to offer live casino games via their site, with these being presented to users via live streams.

These live streams are, most of the time, available any time of the day seven days a week, with the dealers themselves being professionally-trained to ensure they know the rules of the most popular casino games such as blackjack and roulette.

The dealers themselves will either sit or stand at their respective casino table, with these dealers then recorded by a number of cameras, with this then being live streamed via the casino’s site.

Dealers are tasked with keeping track of everyone’s bets, paying out winning bets and taking money from losing bets as the games unfold, with users able to interact with them, and other players, via live chat.

The results of each game are captured by the cameras, with each casino using Optical Camera Recognition to ensure every result is captured and displayed to the user in the simplest form possible via their screen.

Doing this gives the casinos the opportunity to immediately work out which bets have won and lost, paying out these bets accordingly.

Live Casino vs Online Casino: What’s the difference?

There are a number of key differences between live casinos and regular online casinos, with the former only enhancing the overall experience of playing casino games through these.

Online casinos offer the standard games that you’ll be able to find and play in any brick-and-mortar casino, including the likes of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, slots and poker.

These are often displayed as video, with no real life dealers or live streams offered, with users only able to watch animations of the games they’re playing.

Despite this, they’re still an excellent option when it comes to playing online casino games, as users are offered a huge range of casino games to play and enjoy at any time they please given they’re available 24/7.

As long as you have a laptop, phone or tablet, as well as a stable internet connection, you’re able to play no matter where you are, making them a hugely convenient way to play.

Online casino games use a Random Number Generator (RNG) to determine the outcome of their games, with this aligning with the Return to Player Percentage (RTP%) offered for that game.

They also allow users to play at extreme speeds, with players able to play at whichever pace they like given they aren’t waiting on any dealers or other players for the next round to get underway.

Online casino games are also extremely individual, as it’s just you vs the house, with no other players involved, removing the opportunity to converse with those players or the dealer themselves.

Live casino, whilst very similar to online casino, has a few notable differences that makes the casino experience more authentic.

The games that are on offer with online casinos are also offered by live casinos, however live casinos also offer the likes of live game shows such as Crazy Time that are on offer when playing online casino.

In addition, the games on offer are presented via a live stream, with a professionally-trained dealer tasked with dealer cards and spinning roulette wheels.

This adds to the casino experience, as it makes you feel as if you’re playing in an actual brick-and-mortar casino, with live casino blurring the line between the two.

Similarly to online casinos, users are only required to have a phone, tablet or laptop and a stable internet connection when playing live casino games, although live casino games do require your internet connection to be slightly better given you’re tuning in to a live stream when playing.

Live casino games are played at a slightly slower pace than online casino games given you have to wait for other players to finish playing before you can move on to the next round/hand.

However, the upside of this is the fact that you can connect and interact with both other players and the dealer via a live chat to improve your casino experience.

All of the best casino sites in the UK will offer both online and live casino options, giving users the chance to choose which one they prefer when playing.

Both options have their own advantages and drawbacks, with online casinos being a faster but slightly lonelier experience, whilst live casinos are more authentic and true to the real-life casino experience.

Advantages of playing Live Casino Games

Real-Life Dealers

Arguably the biggest advantage of playing live casino games online is the fact that each game is hosted by a real dealer, with you able to interact with them via live chat and live streams.

This increases the authenticity of playing live casino games, as it allows users to feel as if they’re actually playing in a real life casino when betting.

Players are able to watch all the actions of the dealer via a live stream, which adds to the reliability of the game as they can see everything they’re doing.

In addition, all live dealers are trained professionals, which means users can be assured that all live casino games will be enacted in a competent and efficient manner.

Casino-like Experience

Playing live casino games online is the easiest way to experience what it’s like to play casino games in real life without needing to leave your home.

The games on offer are designed to make it feel as if you’re in a real brick-and-mortar casino as much as possible, even though you’re playing online.

Users are able to see all that a dealer does, including shuffling and dealing cards, as well as the results of each game in real time.

This only improves the atmosphere you’d experience when playing in a brick-and-mortar casino, making it as realistic as possible.

Live Chat Feature

A feature that is offered by all live casino games is the addition of a live chat, with this often being present in the top left corner of the screen when playing.

This feature gives players the chance to interact and talk to both the dealer and fellow players, enhancing the online casino experience to make it feel as much like a real-life casino as possible.

This also allows players to form a personal connection with the dealer and other players, something that will only allow you to enjoy the game even more, as it increases the social aspect of playing online live casino.

Availability and Convenience

Similarly to other forms of casino, one of the major advantages of playing live casino online is the sheer convenience of it, combined with the fact that most live casino tables are constantly available.

The majority of top live casino sites will ensure that their live tables are available 24/7, giving users the chance to choose exactly where and when they want to play.

There’s often no waiting times either, with you being able to simply choose the live casino game you want to play and get involved immediately.

Playing live casino online also means you aren’t required to leave your home in order to play, with you able to do so from wherever you please as long as you have a stable internet connection.

This only heightens the convenience of playing live casino games, as players aren’t restricted in terms of where and when they can play, as well as what games they can bet on.

Best Live Casinos FAQs

What is the Best Live Casino in the UK?

There are a number of top live casino sites on offer in the UK, with all of the options listed above falling into this category.

However, it’s fair to say that the likes of bet365, Betfred and Boylesports are the standout options when it comes to UK live casinos.

Can I trust Live Casino sites?

Absolutely. All live casino sites in the UK have specific rules and regulations they need to follow in order to obtain a UK gambling licence and operate in the country.

In terms of the games themselves, live casino games offer real-time action on tables that are live streamed directly to the player.

This differs from regular casino games, as these rely on random number generators to provide results.

What is the best Live Casino game to play to win money?

All of the live casino games mentioned in this article are excellent ways to win money when playing with your live casino site of choice.

However, the absolute best to play when trying to win money is blackjack, as this has the highest RTP% of all live casino games, with the RTP% differing slightly depending on the blackjack variation you play.

Do Live Casinos pay out real money?

Yes. All live casino sites mentioned in this article pay out real money, with users able to withdraw these funds immediately after being attributed to your account.

The only time in which this isn’t the case is when it’s explicitly stated beforehand that the funds will be paid out as a bonus, with this then needing to be wagered a certain amount of times before it converts to real money.