Werder Bremen host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026 at the Wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen.

Recent meetings between the two sides have been defined by dramatic momentum swings and high-scoring affairs, including a thrilling 3–3 draw at the Weserstadion in August 2025. Bremen also demonstrated their ability to upset Die Werkself on the road with a disciplined 2–0 away win at the BayArena in March 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga kick-off?

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen kicks off at the Wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 13 Dec 13, 2026 - 13:30 Wohninvest WESERSTADION

How to buy Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The safest and official primary source is directly through the club websites (SV Werder Bremen or Bayer 04 Leverkusen). Members and season-ticket holders get first priority, but remaining tickets occasionally go to a public sale or a first-come, first-served phase.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Tickets (Stehplatz): Generally range from €18 to €25 .

Generally range from . Upper Tiers and Corners (Categories 4 & 5): Typically priced between €35 and €50 .

Typically priced between . Premium & Longside Seats (Categories 1 & 2): Usually scale from €50 to €95+ .

Usually scale from . Hospitality and VIP Packages: Start upwards of €300 to €800+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Corner Resale Seats: Generally start around €60 to €95 .

Generally start around . Longside / Lower Tier Resale Seats: Typically range from €150 to €275+ .

Typically range from . High-Demand / Premium Resale Blocks: Can scale well past €300 to €500+.

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen Form

Werder Bremen have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Bundesliga defeat to VfB Stuttgart, snapping a run that had included a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim and a 3-2 victory at Mainz 05. Bremen also exited the DFB-Pokal with a 2-3 loss to Borussia Dortmund during this period. Across the five games, they scored eight goals and conceded six.

Bayer Leverkusen have taken two wins and three defeats from their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Bundesliga win at Cologne, but that followed back-to-back losses — a 0-1 defeat to Marseille in the Europa League and a 2-4 Bundesliga loss to Stuttgart. A 5-2 DFB-Pokal win over Nürnberg was the standout result in the run. Leverkusen scored ten goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Bayer Leverkusen won 1-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Before that, the sides drew 3-3 at the Weserstadion in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Leverkusen have won two and Werder Bremen two, with one draw, making this a closely matched rivalry with no dominant side in recent seasons.