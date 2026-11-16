Viking host Feyenoord on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 Lyse Arena in Stavanger.

This upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture marks the very first competitive head-to-head meeting in history between Norwegian side Viking FK and Dutch giants Feyenoord. Both clubs enter this crucial League Phase encounter searching for a vital turnaround, having experienced difficult starts to their respective European campaigns.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Viking vs Feyenoord, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Viking vs Feyenoord Champions League kick-off?

Viking vs Feyenoord kicks off at Lyse Arena in Stavanger on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 6 Dec 8, 2026 - 12:45 Lyse Arena

How to buy Viking vs Feyenoord Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Viking vs Feyenoord Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Website (Viking FK): The most direct, secure, and reliable way to secure tickets is through Viking FK's official ticketing portal. Season ticket holders and club members usually get first priority during exclusive pre-sale windows before any remaining seats are released to the general public.

The most direct, secure, and reliable way to secure tickets is through Viking FK's official ticketing portal. Season ticket holders and club members usually get first priority during exclusive pre-sale windows before any remaining seats are released to the general public. Official Visiting Supporters Allocation (Feyenoord): If you support the visiting Dutch side, tickets must be purchased directly through Feyenoord’s official ticketing channels.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Viking vs Feyenoord Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Viking vs Feyenoord Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically ranges from roughly €40 to €90 .

Typically ranges from roughly . Member / Season Ticket Holder Pre-sales: Start around €35 to €75.

Start around VIP & Hospitality Packages: Typically starting around €250 to €500+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside Tier / Upper Tiers: Starting around €2,150 to €2,400 .

Starting around . Longside Tier / Premium Seating Blocks: Frequently list upward of €2,900 to €3,000+.

Viking vs Feyenoord Champions League: Everything you need to know

Viking vs Feyenoord Form

Viking have won three, lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-1 win over KFUM in the Eliteserien, and they followed their Champions League victory over Sabah FK (4-1) with that comfortable domestic win. They scored 18 goals and conceded 10 across those five fixtures, though a 3-2 defeat to Bodø/Glimt and a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa in Europe show they remain vulnerable against top opposition.

Feyenoord have one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-3 loss to sc Heerenveen in the Eredivisie, following a 3-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League. They scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five games, a return that underlines the defensive fragility Van Bronckhorst's squad is currently showing.

Viking vs Feyenoord: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Viking and Feyenoord. This fixture at Lyse Arena represents a rare encounter between the two clubs at this level.