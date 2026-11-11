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Ligue 1
team-logoStrasbourg
Stade de la Meinau
team-logoLorient
Book Strasbourg vs Lorient Tickets
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How to get Strasbourg vs Lorient tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Strasbourg
Lorient
Ligue 1

Strasbourg take on Lorient in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Strasbourg host Lorient on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

Their most recent league meeting took place on April 26, 2026, when Strasbourg edged out a thrilling 3-2 away victory at the Stade du Moustoir. Prior to that high-scoring affair, the two teams played out a tight, defensive 0-0 stalemate at the Stade de la Meinau in December 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Strasbourg vs Lorient, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Strasbourg vs Lorient Ligue 1 kick-off?

Strasbourg vs Lorient takes place at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 13
Stade de la Meinau

How to buy Strasbourg vs Lorient Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Strasbourg vs Lorient Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and secure method is purchasing through the official websites of either RC Strasbourg Alsace (as the home side) or FC Lorient. Official club channels offer standard face-value pricing and priority access for members or season ticket holders.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Strasbourg vs Lorient Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Strasbourg vs Lorient Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard Seats: Typically range from €20 to €40.
  • Premium or VIP Seats: Generally range from €50 to €75.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Entry-Level or Upper-Tier Seats: Start around €30 to €35.
  • Premium Stand Positions: Range from €75 to €95.
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Strasbourg vs Lorient Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Strasbourg vs Lorient Form

Strasbourg have recorded one win and four defeats across their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent result was a 5-1 home victory over Auxerre on November 1, though that followed consecutive losses to Rennes (0-3), Paris Saint-Germain (1-3), Nice (2-1), and Paris FC (2-1). Across those five games, Strasbourg scored ten goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side capable of scoring but one that has been defensively vulnerable.

Lorient have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Ligue 1 outings. They beat Monaco 1-0 and Paris FC 1-0 in back-to-back wins, but their most recent game ended in a 0-2 defeat to Brest on November 2. They also drew 0-0 with Angers and lost 2-1 to Le Mans across the five-match run. Lorient scored three goals and conceded three in that period.

STR

STR - Form

NCE
L2-1
PSG
L1-3
REN
L3-0
AJA
W5-1
TFC
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FCL

FCL - Form

PAR
W1-0
ASM
W1-0
SCO
D0-0
B29
L0-2
LEH
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Strasbourg vs Lorient: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 26, 2026, when Strasbourg won 3-2 away at Lorient in a Ligue 1 fixture. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 when Strasbourg hosted Lorient in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Strasbourg hold three wins to Lorient's two, with 12 goals shared across those matches.

Head to Head

StrasbourgDrawLorient
2
1
2
Ligue 1
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
2
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
3
FT
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
0
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
0
FT
Ligue 1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
1
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
3
FT
Ligue 1
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
1
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
2
FT
Ligue 1
Lorient badge
Lorient
FCL
2
Strasbourg badge
Strasbourg
STR
1
FT
7Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

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