Real Sociedad host Getafe on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

When the two clubs last faced off in April 2026 at the Reale Arena, Getafe snatched a gritty 1–0 away victory decided by a first-half Jon Gorrotxategi own goal. That result immediately avenged Real Sociedad’s 2–1 triumph at the Coliseum in January 2026, highlighting a trend where road teams have frequently spoiled home advantage in this matchup.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Sociedad vs Getafe, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Sociedad vs Getafe LaLiga kick-off?

Real Sociedad vs Getafe kicks off at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 16 Dec 13, 2026 - 09:00 Reale Arena

How to buy Real Sociedad vs Getafe LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Real Sociedad vs Getafe LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Real Sociedad Official Website (Club Entradas / Official Ticketing): This is the primary and safest platform for buying tickets to matches played at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián. Tickets typically go on sale to the general public a couple of weeks before the fixture, starting with priority windows for club members (socios).

This is the primary and safest platform for buying tickets to matches played at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián. Tickets typically go on sale to the general public a couple of weeks before the fixture, starting with priority windows for club members (socios). Getafe CF Official Website: If you are looking to sit in the away section or purchase tickets for when the fixture is played at the Coliseum in Madrid, you can buy them directly through Getafe's official ticketing portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Real Sociedad vs Getafe LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Real Sociedad vs Getafe LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission / Upper Tier Seats: Generally start around €55 to €75 .

Generally start around . Longside / Premium Lower Tier Seats: Typically cost between €80 and €120 .

Typically cost between . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Range upwards of €300 to €500+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. list tickets based on market demand:

Affordable / Short-Side Resale Tickets: Generally start around €50 to €65 .

Generally start around . Mid-Range / Sideline Resale Seats: Typically run between €90 and €180 .

Typically run between . VIP & Luxury Hospitality Resale: Can range from €350 to over €1,200.

Real Sociedad vs Getafe LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Form

Real Sociedad have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 LaLiga win over Rayo Vallecano, and they also beat Levante 2-1 in the league during this run. Matarazzo's side scored 15 goals and conceded 10 across those five fixtures, with their only defeat coming in a 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao.

Getafe have taken two wins and suffered three defeats in their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 LaLiga defeat at Villarreal, and they were also beaten 4-0 by Athletic Bilbao earlier in the run. On the positive side, Bordalas's side did beat Sevilla 3-1 in the league. Getafe scored six goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.

Real Sociedad vs Getafe: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on April 22, 2026, when Getafe won 1-0 at the Reale Arena. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Getafe have won two and Real Sociedad have won two, with one draw, and the sides have shared goals evenly across those encounters.