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Saudi Pro League
team-logoNeom SC
King Khalid Sport City Stadium
team-logoAl-Taawoun
Book Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun Tickets
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How to get Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Neom SC
Al-Taawoun
Saudi Pro League

Neom SC take on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Neom SC host Al-Taawoun on Thursday, November 26, 2026 at King Khalid Sport City Stadium in Tabuk.

In their most recent league meeting in March 2026, the two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the King Khalid Sport City Stadium. That fixture featured a dramatic late comeback, highlighted by a late equalizer from Al-Taawoun's Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi to split the points.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun kicks off at King Khalid Sport City Stadium in Tabuk, on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 15
King Khalid Sport City Stadium

How to buy Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League tickets?

Based on the ticketing details for the upcoming fixture, here are the available options to purchase tickets for Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Tickets are primarily distributed through the official ticketing platforms or physical box offices associated with NEOM SC as the home club.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard / General Admission: SAR 30 to SAR 100.
  • Premium & Sideline Seating: SAR 250 to SAR 600.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: SAR 1,200 and higher.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • Shortside Upper Tier Resale: Approximately SAR 1,800 to SAR 2,400+.
  • Shortside Lower Tier Resale: Approximately SAR 2,300 to SAR 2,800+.
  • Longside & Premium Tier Resale: SAR 3,000+.
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Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun Form

Neom have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home win over Abha in the Saudi Pro League, a result that snapped a run of back-to-back defeats. Prior to that, they fell 1-0 to Al Nassr and lost 1-0 to Al-Ettifaq, though a 4-2 victory over Al Fateh in September demonstrated their attacking potential on a good day. Galtier's side have shown they can score freely but have been inconsistent at the back.

Al-Taawoun's last five matches tell a grimmer story. They have won once, drawn once, and lost three times, conceding seven goals in the process. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Al Riyadh, following a 1-0 loss to Al Qadsiah the previous week. The solitary bright spot was a 2-1 win over Al-Rayyan in the AFC Champions League Two, which offered little comfort given their domestic struggles. Rasovic's side have scored just five goals across those five games and have yet to find the defensive stability needed to arrest their slide.

NEO

NEO - Form

ALH
D1-1
ALI
L0-1
ALN
L1-0
ABH
W2-0
DIR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ALT

ALT - Form

ALQ
L0-1
ALR
L2-1
ALF
W0-2
ALI
D1-1
ALF
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Neom SC vs Al-Taawoun: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-2 draw at King Khalid Sport City Stadium in March 2026, a result that underlined how competitive this fixture can be despite the current gap between the sides. Before that, the teams shared a 1-1 draw when Al-Taawoun hosted Neom in November 2025. Across the two most recent encounters on record, neither side has managed to claim a victory, with all four goals shared equally.

Head to Head

Neom SCDrawAl-Taawoun
0
2
0
Saudi Pro League
Neom SC badge
Neom SC
NEO
2
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun badge
Al-Taawoun
ALT
1
Neom SC badge
Neom SC
NEO
1
FT
3Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored2/2

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