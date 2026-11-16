How to get Millwall vs Sheffield United tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Millwall host Sheffield United on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at The Den in London.

Millwall's most recent positive result against Sheffield United at The Den came in January 2026, when the two sides played out a tightly contested 1-1 draw in the Championship. Looking further back, Millwall demonstrated their capability to trouble the South Yorkshire club on home soil by earning a hard-fought 3-2 victory at The Den in February 2023.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Millwall vs Sheffield United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Millwall vs Sheffield United Championship kick-off?

Millwall vs Sheffield United at The Den in London on Tuesday, Desember 8, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 20 Dec 8, 2026 - 14:45 The Den

How to buy Millwall vs Sheffield United Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Millwall vs Sheffield United Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official Millwall FC ticket office or the club's official online ticketing portal is the most secure and direct way to acquire authentic home tickets.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Millwall vs Sheffield United Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Millwall vs Sheffield United Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult: Typically range from £27 to £45 .

Typically range from . Concessions and Juniors: Generally pricing between £15 and £25.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Resale Tickets: Start at around £40 .

Start at around . Average and Premium Resale Seats: Generally average around £65 to £95 .

Generally average around . Premium or VIP Hospitality Packages: Range upwards of £249.

Millwall vs Sheffield United Championship: Everything you need to know

Millwall vs Sheffield United Form

Millwall head into this fixture having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Championship outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, following an earlier 3-0 loss to Birmingham City. The Lions' only win in that run was a 4-1 victory over Derby County. Across those five games, Millwall scored eight goals and conceded ten, reflecting an inconsistency on both sides of the pitch.

Sheffield United's last five Championship games produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 loss at Charlton Athletic, though they had previously beaten Preston North End 2-3 away and Wrexham 1-0. The Blades scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches, with a clean sheet against Wrexham standing out as a sign of the defensive structure Wilder has worked to build.

Millwall vs Sheffield United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at The Den in the Championship in January 2026. Sheffield United have won three of the last five encounters between the clubs, with Millwall claiming one victory and one draw in that period. The Blades won back-to-back fixtures against the Lions in April and August 2025, though Millwall took a 3-2 win at The Den in their February 2023 meeting.