Liverpool host FC Porto on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at Anfield in Liverpool.

The most recent competitive encounter between the two clubs took place in November 2021 during the Champions League group stage, where Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory at home. Across their last five recorded head-to-head matches, Liverpool have heavily dominated the fixture, winning four times and drawing once.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Liverpool vs FC Porto, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Liverpool vs FC Porto Champions League kick-off?

Liverpool vs FC Porto takes place at Anfield in Liverpool on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 6 Dec 9, 2026 - 15:00 Anfield

How to buy Liverpool vs FC Porto Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Liverpool vs FC Porto Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Channels: Purchasing directly through Liverpool FC's official ticketing portal for eligible members and season ticket holders.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Liverpool vs FC Porto Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Liverpool vs FC Porto Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically range from approximately €55 to €70 .

Typically range from approximately . Hospitality and VIP Packages: Start from roughly €180 to €450+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Seats: Start from approximately €100 to €140 .

Start from approximately . Average Marketplace Prices: Range between €250 and €340 .

Range between . Premium Resale and VIP Hospitality Packages: Generally range from €180 to over €400.

Liverpool vs FC Porto Champions League: Everything you need to know

Liverpool vs FC Porto Form

Liverpool have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, with two defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, following a 3-2 loss to Fenerbahce in the Champions League. They also beat Brighton 2-0 in the league during this run, scoring seven goals and conceding five across the five matches.

FC Porto have won all five of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes in the Liga Portugal, and they also beat Napoli 4-1 in the Champions League. Porto have scored 12 goals and conceded just two across those five fixtures, including a 4-0 win over Estoril.

Liverpool vs FC Porto: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2021, when Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield in the Champions League group stage. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Liverpool have dominated, winning four and drawing one, with Porto's only positive result a 1-0 home win in March 2018. Liverpool have scored 13 goals in those five fixtures, conceding just two.