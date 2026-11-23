Liverpool host AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday, Desember 16, 2026 at Anfield in Liverpool.

Their most recent meeting took place on September 20, 2026, in the Premier League, where Liverpool secured a tight 1-0 away victory at the Vitality Stadium courtesy of an Alexander Isak goal. AFC Bournemouth did claim a memorable high-scoring success against the Reds in January 2026, pulling off a thrilling 3-2 win.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Carabao Cup kick-off?

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth takes place at Anfield in Liverpool on Wednesday, Desember 16, 2026.

How to buy Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Carabao Cup tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Carabao Cup match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Liverpool FC Club Portal (Home Fans): Supporters registered with an official LFC membership or season ticket holder status can access the club's official ticketing portal. Sales for domestic cup matches typically roll out in tiers based on previous match credits, moving from priority holders down to general member sales and local ballots (such as the L postcode ballot for local residents).

Supporters registered with an official LFC membership or season ticket holder status can access the club's official ticketing portal. Sales for domestic cup matches typically roll out in tiers based on previous match credits, moving from priority holders down to general member sales and local ballots (such as the L postcode ballot for local residents). Official AFC Bournemouth Ticket Office (Away Fans): Fans supporting Bournemouth must purchase tickets allocated specifically for the away section directly through AFC Bournemouth's official ticketing channels. These usually require a club loyalty point system or away scheme membership.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Carabao Cup tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Carabao Cup fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adults: £30 – £47.

£30 – £47. Over 65s: £25.25 – £35.25.

£25.25 – £35.25. Young Adults: £16.75 – £23.50.

£16.75 – £23.50. Juniors: £5.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission (Starting Prices): £71 – £85.

£71 – £85. Standard Home Sections (Shortside & Longside): £80 – £120.

£80 – £120. Hospitality & VIP Packages: Starting from £99 – £149.

Starting from £99 – £149. Market Average: Roughly £595.

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Carabao Cup: Everything you need to know

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Form

Liverpool carry a W3-D0-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, and they also beat Brighton 2-0 and Chelsea 1-1 in the Carabao Cup during this period. The two defeats came against Fenerbahce in the Champions League and Arsenal in the Premier League. Across those five fixtures, Liverpool scored seven goals and conceded five.

Bournemouth have been in outstanding shape, posting a perfect W5-D0-L0 record from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, preceded by a 3-1 Europa League victory at Sparta Prague. The Cherries also beat Manchester United 3-0 in the Premier League and Aston Villa 3-0 in the Carabao Cup during this run. They scored 11 goals and conceded just one across those five games.

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on September 20, 2026, when Liverpool won 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Liverpool have won three times against Bournemouth's one win, with one further Liverpool victory also on record. Liverpool have scored 10 goals in those five matches, conceding five.