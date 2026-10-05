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Ligue 1
team-logoLille
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy
team-logoBrest
Book Lille vs Brest Tickets
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How to get Lille vs Brest tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Lille
Brest
Ligue 1

Lille take on Brest in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Lille take on Brest on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq.

Their most recent Ligue 1 meeting took place on February 14, 2026, ending in a 1-1 draw at Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy. In that match, Rémy Labeau Lascary opened the scoring for Brest in the 58th minute before Gaëtan Perrin leveled the score for Lille in the 71st minute.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lille vs Brest, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Lille vs Brest Ligue 1 kick-off?

Lille vs Brest takes place at Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq, on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 7
Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to buy Lille vs Brest Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Lille vs Brest Ligue 1 match at the Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, you can follow these options and steps:

Visit the Official LOSC Ticketing Website: Go to the official Lille OSC ticketing portal (billetterie.losc.fr)

LOSC Resale Platform: If general public tickets sell out on the official portal, check the official secondary marketplace integrated directly into the club's ticket website.

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How much do Lille vs Brest Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Lille vs Brest Ligue 1 match at Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy vary depending on the seating category and where you purchase them:

1. Official Club Pricing (Face Value)

When purchased directly through the official LOSC ticketing portal, standard matchday ticket prices generally range from €15 to €75:

  • Category 5 / Behind the Goals (Level 2): Approximately €15 – €25
  • Category 3 & 4 / Corners & Upper Side Stands: Approximately €25 – €45
  • Category 1 & 2 / Lower Main & Lateral Stands: Approximately €45 – €75
  • VIP / Premium Hospitality Options: Range from €120 to €250+ depending on the lounge package and included services.

2. Secondary Market & Resale Pricing

If tickets sell out on the official portal, prices on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub typically start at around €23 – €35 for entry-level seats, with average seats ranging between €50 and €120 depending on supply and demand.

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Lille vs Brest Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lille vs Brest Form

Lille have recorded one win, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 Champions League loss to Real Betis on September 8. Prior to that, they beat Toulouse 1-0 in Ligue 1 and drew 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain. Across the five matches, Lille scored six goals and conceded seven.

Brest have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Le Havre on September 5. Before that, they drew 2-2 with both Toulouse and Le Mans. Brest scored nine goals and conceded seven across the five-match run.

LIL

LIL - Form

TFC
W0-1
BET
L2-3
TRO
W2-0
NCE
L2-1
ZUL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
B29

B29 - Form

TFC
D2-2
LEH
W1-2
PSG
L0-1
AJA
L2-1
MON
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Lille vs Brest: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a 1-1 draw at Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on February 14, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Brest have won once, Lille have won once, and three matches have ended level. The five meetings have produced a combined 16 goals.

Head to Head

LilleDrawBrest
1
3
1
Ligue 1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
1
FT
Ligue 1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
3
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
3
FT
Ligue 1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
2
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
0
FT
Ligue 1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
3
Brest badge
Brest
B29
1
FT
Ligue 1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
1
Lille badge
Lille
LIL
1
FT
8Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
5320102+811
W
D
W
D
W
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
8
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
9
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
10
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
12
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
13
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
14
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
15
LensLensRCL
51139904
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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