How to get Lens vs Paris FC tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Lens host Paris FC on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

RC Lens hold bragging rights from their last competitive league encounter, having secured a dominant 5–0 victory over Paris FC in February 2026. Fans can expect an intense battle as Paris FC aim to settle the score away from home in front of a passionate crowd in Lens.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lens vs Paris FC, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lens vs Paris FC Ligue 1 kick-off?

Ligue 1 - Game Week 8 Oct 24, 2026 - 14:45 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

How to buy Lens vs Paris FC Ligue 1 tickets?

Options to purchase tickets for RC Lens vs. Paris FC at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on October 24, 2026 include:

1. Official RC Lens Ticketing Office

Official Club Website & App: The primary way to buy general admission tickets directly at face value.

Official Ticket Exchange / Resale Platform: If the match sells out, RC Lens operates an official ticket resale platform allowing season ticket holders to resell their seats.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If primary tickets sell out, secondary ticketplatforms such as StubHub list secondary market tickets from sellers. Prices on resale marketplaces can fluctuate depending on seat location and demand.

How much do Lens vs Paris FC Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for RC Lens vs. Paris FC at Stade Bollaert-Delelis vary depending on the purchasing channel and seating tier:

1. Official Club Channel (Face Value)

Directly through the official RC Lens ticketing platform or box office:

Behind the Goals / Fan Sections (Delacourt / Trannin Level 0): Approximately €15 to €25

Lateral Side Stands (Delacourt / Trannin Levels 1 & 2): Approximately €25 to €45

Central Side Stands (Xercès / Lepagnot): Approximately €50 to €80+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If primary sales sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHuboffer tickets with prices dictated by resale demand:

Starting Price: Around €55 to €65 for entry-level seating

Average / Main Stands: Around €75 to €120

VIP & Premium Hospitality:€130 to €250+ per ticket

Lens vs Paris FC Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Lens vs Paris FC Form

Lens arrive at this fixture in poor domestic form, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their only bright spot in that run was a dramatic 3-2 Champions League win over Slavia Prague, but league results have been difficult, including a 2-1 defeat to Monaco in their most recent Ligue 1 outing. Across those five matches, Lens have scored seven goals and conceded seven, a record that reflects their inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.

Paris FC have been considerably more solid, winning three and drawing two of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory at Strasbourg, and they have also beaten Marseille away from home during that spell. The visitors have conceded just once across their last five outings, giving them one of the tightest defensive records in that period.

Lens vs Paris FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these sides ended in a heavy defeat for Lens, who lost 5-0 at home to Paris FC in Ligue 1 in February 2026. Prior to that, Lens won 2-1 at home in October 2025. Paris FC hold the edge in recent head-to-head encounters, and their dominant win earlier this year will be fresh in the memory of both sets of players.