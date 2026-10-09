How to get Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Hoffenheim host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim.

Historically, Bayer 04 Leverkusen hold the upper hand in this rivalry, securing 21 wins compared to Hoffenheim's 9 across 36 previous head-to-head meetings. Matches between these two sides are traditionally fast-paced and high-scoring, averaging over 3 goals per game with both teams regularly finding the scoresheet.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga kick-off?

Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen kicks off at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim, on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 7 Oct 25, 2026 - 10:30 SNP Arena

How to buy Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the main options for buying tickets to the TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga match at the PreZero Arena (SNP Arena):

1. Official TSG Hoffenheim Ticket Shop

Club Website: The most direct option is purchasing directly through TSG Hoffenheim's official online ticket portal.

Member Preference: Official club members receive priority advance access before remaining tickets open to the general public.

2. Official Away Allocation (Bayer Leverkusen Supporters)

Away Sector: Fans supporting Leverkusen can purchase allocated away section tickets directly via the official Bayer 04 Leverkusen Ticket Shop .

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the PreZero Arena (SNP Arena) vary depending on the seating category and age/concession status:

1. Official Club Tickets (Face Value)

Standing Tickets (Stehplätze / Away Blocks G1 & G2):

Full Price: €15 – €18 Concessions / Reduced Rate: €12 – €17

Family Block Seating (Blocks U & V):

Children (up to 14 years): €12 – €20 Adult Package Bundles: €30 – €45

Standard Seated Tickets (Sitzplätze):

Category 2 / Corners & Upper Tier: €30 – €65 Category 1 / Main Stand & Longside Lower Tier: €65 – €115+

VIP & Corporate Hospitality:

Prices range from €100 – €250+ per person depending on the lounge access and catering package.



2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Standing / General Admission : Starts around €33 – €55

Reserved Seated Tickets : Range from €70 – €200+ depending on demand and seat location.

Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Form

Hoffenheim have won one and lost four of their last five competitive matches, a run that underlines the scale of the challenge facing Ilzer. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat at Paderborn in the Bundesliga, and they also lost 2-0 to OFI Crete in the Europa League. A 2-1 home win over VfB Stuttgart represents their only positive result across this stretch. Hoffenheim scored seven goals across these five matches and conceded eleven.

Leverkusen have put together a more convincing recent record, winning three of their last five and losing just once. The standout result was a 4-0 victory over Union Berlin, and they followed that up with a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig last time out. Their only defeat in this run was a 3-2 reverse against Elversberg at the start of the sequence. Leverkusen scored nine goals and conceded five across the five fixtures.

Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on 17 January 2026, when Hoffenheim won 1-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Leverkusen hold the advantage with three wins to Hoffenheim's two, though the TSG have shown they are capable of taking points from their opponents at the SNP Arena.