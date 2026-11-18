FC Copenhagen host Lugano on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Parken in Copenhagen.

In their historical head-to-head record, Copenhagen holds a 100% win rate against the Swiss side, claiming victory in both of their past meetings. The Danish club won the first-leg encounter 1-0 at Parken Stadium on September 19, 2019, before securing another narrow 1-0 away win in Switzerland on November 28, 2019.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for FC Copenhagen vs Lugano, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is FC Koebenhavn vs Lugano Conference League kick-off?

FC Copenhagen vs Lugano kicks off at Parken in Copenhagen on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 Dec 10, 2026 - 12:45 Parken

How to buy FC Koebenhavn vs Lugano Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming FC Koebenhavn vs Lugano Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through FC Copenhagen's official website or ticket office is the primary and most reliable method to secure face-value tickets when they become available to members and general sale.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do FC Koebenhavn vs Lugano Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the FC Koebenhavn vs Lugano Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seating (Goal Ends & Upper Tiers): €22 – €25

€22 – €25 Central / Longside Seating (Lower Tier & Prime Views): €40 – €65

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Basic End-Sections & Upper Tiers: €50 – €55

€50 – €55 Premium Sideline & Longside Seating: €75 – €300+

FC Koebenhavn vs Lugano Conference League: Everything you need to know

FC Koebenhavn vs Lugano Form

Copenhagen head into this fixture in strong form, with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 home win over Brondby IF in the Superliga, following a 2-1 victory over Iberia 1999 in the Conference League. Earlier results include a 2-0 away win at Soenderjyske and a 3-0 cup victory over Aarhus Fremad. Svensson's side have scored seven goals and conceded just two across those five games.

Lugano's last five matches tell a more mixed story. They won three on the bounce, including a 2-5 away win at Getafe and a 2-1 league victory over Basel, but their most recent game ended in a heavy 5-0 defeat to St. Gallen. In Europe, they beat FK Kauno Zalgiris 3-0 in their previous Conference League outing. Across the five matches, Lugano scored 11 goals and conceded nine.

FC Koebenhavn vs Lugano: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League on November 28, 2019, when Copenhagen won 1-0 away at Lugano. The sides also met earlier that same campaign, with Copenhagen winning 1-0 at home on September 19, 2019. Copenhagen won both of the two recorded encounters, keeping clean sheets in each match.