How to get Everton vs Coventry City tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Everton host Coventry City on Friday, November 6, 2026 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

In their final Premier League clash back in January 2001, Coventry City claimed a 3-1 away victory at Everton's former home ground. More recently, the two sides met on the pitch during a pre-season club friendly in July 2024, where Coventry secured a 3-0 victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Everton vs Coventry City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Everton vs Coventry City Premier League kick-off?

Everton vs Coventry City kicks off at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 10 Nov 6, 2026 - 15:00 Hill Dickinson Stadium

How to buy Everton vs Coventry City Premier League tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the upcoming Everton vs Coventry City Premier League match, supporters have several avenues depending on availability and official club channels:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most secure and cost-effective method is purchasing directly through Everton F.C. or Coventry City Football Club official ticketing portals. Tickets are released in phases, starting with club members and season ticket holders before general or member sale windows open.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Everton vs Coventry City Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Everton vs Coventry City Premier League match vary depending on the ticketing source, seating tier, and demand:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Primary ticket prices through official club portals typically start around £30 to £70 for standard general admission seats, depending on the tier and location within the stadium.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Listings for this fixture start around £70 to £100, with average resale prices tracking closer to £193 depending on seat location and availability.

Everton vs Coventry City Premier League: Everything you need to know

Everton vs Coventry City Form

Everton head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring three goals and conceding one. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League win over Ipswich Town, and they also claimed a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in that run. Three draws, including a 0-0 against Tottenham Hotspur and a 2-2 with Manchester United, reflect a side that has been hard to beat without always finding a way to win.

Coventry have struggled badly, winning just one of their last five matches while losing four. Their sole victory came in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest, a 1-0 away win, but that result sits alongside a 5-0 thrashing by Brighton, a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa, and losses to Manchester City and Hull City. Lampard's side have scored just three goals across those five games while conceding ten.

Everton vs Coventry City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a pre-season friendly in July 2024, when Coventry City beat Everton 3-0. Before that, the sides last met competitively in the Premier League in January 2001, when Coventry won 1-3 away at Everton. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Coventry have won three and Everton one, with one match ending level.